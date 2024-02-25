Effective Machine Learning Teams

by David Tan, Ada Leung
Released February 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098144616

Book description

Gain the valuable skills and techniques you need to accelerate the delivery of machine learning solutions. With this practical guide, data scientists and ML engineers will learn how to bridge the gap between data science and Lean software delivery in a practical and simple way. David Tan and Ada Leung from Thoughtworks show you how to apply time-tested software engineering skills and Lean delivery practices that will improve your effectiveness in ML projects.

Based on the authors' experience across multiple real-world data and ML projects, the proven techniques in this book will help teams avoid common traps in the ML world, so you can iterate more quickly and reliably. With these techniques, data scientists and ML engineers can overcome friction and experience flow when delivering machine learning solutions.

This book shows you how to:

  • Apply engineering practices such as writing automated tests, containerizing development environments, and refactoring problematic code bases
  • Apply MLOps and CI/CD practices to accelerate experimentation cycles and improve reliability of ML solutions
  • Design maintainable and evolvable ML solutions that allow you to respond to changes in an agile fashion
  • Apply delivery and product practices to iteratively improve your odds of building the right product for your users
  • Use intelligent code editor features to code more effectively

Product information

