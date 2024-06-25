Book description
Rust's popularity is growing, due in part to features like memory safety, type safety, and thread safety. But these same elements can also make learning Rust a challenge, even for experienced programmers. This practical guide helps you make the transition to writing idiomatic Rust—while also making full use of Rust's type system, safety guarantees, and burgeoning ecosystem.
If you're a software engineer who has experience with an existing compiled language, or if you've struggled to convert a basic understanding of Rust syntax into working programs, this book is for you. By focusing on the conceptual differences between Rust and other compiled languages, and by providing specific recommendations that programmers can easily follow, Effective Rust will soon have you writing fluent Rust, not just badly translated C++.
- Understand the structure of Rust's type system
- Learn Rust idioms for error handling, iteration, and more
- Discover how to work with Rust's crate ecosystem
- Use Rust's type system to express your design
- Win fights with the borrow checker
- Build a robust project that takes full advantage of the Rust tooling ecosystem
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Types
- Item 1: Use the Type System to Express Your Data Structures
- Item 2: Use the Type System to Express Common Behavior
- Item 3: Prefer Option and Result Transforms to Explicit match Expressions
- Item 4: Prefer Idiomatic Error Types
- Item 5: Understand Type Conversions
- Item 6: Embrace the Newtype Pattern
- Item 7: Use Builders for Complex Types
- Item 8: Familiarize Yourself with Reference and Pointer Types
- Item 9: Consider Using Iterator Transforms Instead of Explicit Loops
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Effective Rust
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098151386
You might also like
audiobook
Software Architecture for Busy Developers
A quick start guide to learning essential software architecture tools, frameworks, design patterns, and best practices …
book
Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship
Even bad code can function. But if code isn’t clean, it can bring a development organization …
video
Clean Code Fundamentals
Expanded Edition (Updated February 2022) Updated with episodes from SOLID Principles and Advanced TDD in the …
book
Learning Go, 2nd Edition
Go has rapidly become the preferred language for building web services. Plenty of tutorials are available …