Efficient Go

Book description
Software engineers today typically put performance optimizations low on the list of development priorities. But despite significant technological advancements and lower-priced hardware, software efficiency still matters. With this book, Go programmers will learn how to approach performance topics for applications written in this open source language.
How and when should you apply performance efficiency optimization without wasting your time? Author Bartlomiej Plotka provides the tools and knowledge you need to make your system faster using fewer resources. Once you learn how to address performance in your Go applications, you'll be able to bring small but effective habits to your programming and development cycle.
This book shows you how to:
- Continuously monitor for performance and efficiency regressions
- Find the root cause of performance bottlenecks using metrics, logging, tracing, and profiling
- Use tools like pprof, go test, benchstat and k6.io to create reliable micro- and macro-benchmarks
- Improve and optimize your code to meet your goals without sacrificing simplicity and readability
- Make data-driven decisions by prioritizing changes that make a difference
- Introduce basic "performance hygiene" in day-to-day Go programming and testing
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Software Efficiency Matters
- Motivation For This Book
- Behind Performance
- Common Performance Misconceptions
- Be Vigilant to Simplifications
- Efficiency: The Key to Pragmatic Code Performance
- Summary
-
2. Efficient Introduction to Go
-
Basics You Should Know About Go
- Imperative, Compiled and Statically Typed Language
- Designed to Improve Serious Codebases
- Governed by Google, Yet Open Source
- Simplicity, Safety and Readability are Paramount
- Packaging and Modules
- Dependencies Transparency by Default
- Consistent Tooling
- Single Way of Handling Errors
- Strong Ecosystem
- Unused Import or Variable Causes Build Error
- Unit Testing and Table Tests
- Advanced Language Elements
- Is Go “Fast”?
- Summary
- Basics You Should Know About Go
-
3. Conquering Efficiency
- Beyond Waste, Optimization is a Zero-Sum Game
- Optimization Challenges
- Understand Your Goals
- Got a Performance Problem? Keep Calm!
- Optimization Design Levels
- Efficiency-Aware Development Flow
- Summary
- 4. How Go Uses The CPU Resource (or Two)
- 5. How Go Uses Memory Resource
- 6. Efficiency Observability
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Efficient Go
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098105716
You might also like
book
Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship
Even bad code can function. But if code isn't clean, it can bring a development organization …
video
Python Fundamentals
51+ hours of video instruction. Overview The professional programmer’s Deitel® video guide to Python development with …
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
book
Head First Design Patterns, 2nd Edition
You know you don’t want to reinvent the wheel, so you look to design patterns—the lessons …