Efficient Go

Efficient Go

by Bartlomiej Plotka
Released December 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098105716

Book description

Software engineers today typically put performance optimizations low on the list of development priorities. But despite significant technological advancements and lower-priced hardware, software efficiency still matters. With this book, Go programmers will learn how to approach performance topics for applications written in this open source language.

How and when should you apply performance efficiency optimization without wasting your time? Author Bartlomiej Plotka provides the tools and knowledge you need to make your system faster using fewer resources. Once you learn how to address performance in your Go applications, you'll be able to bring small but effective habits to your programming and development cycle.

This book shows you how to:

  • Continuously monitor for performance and efficiency regressions
  • Find the root cause of performance bottlenecks using metrics, logging, tracing, and profiling
  • Use tools like pprof, go test, benchstat and k6.io to create reliable micro- and macro-benchmarks
  • Improve and optimize your code to meet your goals without sacrificing simplicity and readability
  • Make data-driven decisions by prioritizing changes that make a difference
  • Introduce basic "performance hygiene" in day-to-day Go programming and testing

Table of contents

  1. 1. Software Efficiency Matters
    1. Motivation For This Book
    2. Behind Performance
    3. Common Performance Misconceptions
      1. Optimized Code is Not Readable
      2. You Aren’t Going to Need It (YAGNI)
      3. Hardware is Getting Faster and Cheaper
      4. We Can Scale Horizontally Instead
      5. Time to Market is More Important
    4. Be Vigilant to Simplifications
    5. Efficiency: The Key to Pragmatic Code Performance
    6. Summary
  2. 2. Efficient Introduction to Go
    1. Basics You Should Know About Go
      1. Imperative, Compiled and Statically Typed Language
      2. Designed to Improve Serious Codebases
      3. Governed by Google, Yet Open Source
      4. Simplicity, Safety and Readability are Paramount
      5. Packaging and Modules
      6. Dependencies Transparency by Default
      7. Consistent Tooling
      8. Single Way of Handling Errors
      9. Strong Ecosystem
      10. Unused Import or Variable Causes Build Error
      11. Unit Testing and Table Tests
    2. Advanced Language Elements
      1. Code Documentation as a First Citizen
      2. Backwards Compatibility and Portability
      3. Go Runtime
      4. Object Oriented Programming in Go
    3. Is Go “Fast”?
    4. Summary
  3. 3. Conquering Efficiency
    1. Beyond Waste, Optimization is a Zero-Sum Game
      1. Reasonable Optimizations
      2. Deliberate Optimizations
    2. Optimization Challenges
    3. Understand Your Goals
      1. Efficiency Requirements Should be Formalized
      2. Resource Aware Efficiency Requirements
      3. Acquiring and Assessing Efficiency Goals
    4. Got a Performance Problem? Keep Calm!
    5. Optimization Design Levels
    6. Efficiency-Aware Development Flow
      1. Functionality Phase
      2. Efficiency Phase
    7. Summary
  4. 4. How Go Uses The CPU Resource (or Two)
    1. CPU in a Modern Computer Architecture
    2. Assembly
    3. Understanding Go Compiler
    4. CPU and Memory Wall Problem
      1. Hierachical Cache System
      2. Pipelining and out-of-order execution
      3. Hyper-threading
    5. Schedulers
      1. Operating System Scheduler
      2. Go Runtime Scheduler
    6. Practical Example of Concurrency in Go
    7. Summary
  5. 5. How Go Uses Memory Resource
    1. Memory Relevance
    2. Do we Have a Memory Problem?
    3. Physical Memory
    4. OS Memory Management
      1. Virtual Memory
      2. mmap Syscall
      3. OS Memory Mapping
    5. Go Memory Management
      1. Values, Pointers and Memory Blocks
      2. Go Allocator
      3. Garbage Collection
    6. The Three R’s Optimization Method
    7. Summary
  6. 6. Efficiency Observability
    1. Observability
    2. Example: Instrumenting for Latency
      1. Logging
      2. Tracing
      3. Metrics
    3. Efficiency Metrics Semantics
      1. Latency
      2. CPU Usage
      3. Memory Usage
    4. Summary
