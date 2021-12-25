You'll find several books on MySQL basics today, but only one that covers advanced MySQL performance--and nothing in between. That's because explaining MySQL performance without addressing its complexity is difficult. This practical book bridges the gap by teaching developers mid-level MySQL knowledge beyond the fundamentals, but well shy of deep-level internals required by DBAs.

Daniel Nichter shows you how to apply best practices and techniques that directly affect efficient MySQL performance. You'll learn how to focus on query response time, optimize queries and data to increase performance, and monitor and understand the most important MySQL metrics. You'll also discover how not to use MySQL, including situations where this database is clearly the wrong choice.