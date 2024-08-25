Efficient Node.js

Take your web development skills from browser to server with Node.js, the popular backend framework used by more than 10 million developers at companies like Amazon, Netflix, and LinkedIn, to name just a few. If you're comfortable working with JavaScript, this practical guide from Samer Buna will show you how to effectively build and maintain even the most complex Node.js applications.

Following a hands-on, project-based approach, you'll move from key fundamentals to advanced concepts such as modules, packages, event-driven architecture, streams, child processes, scaling, testing, deployment, and much more—all while focusing on what actually matters in practice.