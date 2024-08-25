Efficient Node.js

Efficient Node.js

by Samer Buna
Released August 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098145170

Book description

Take your web development skills from browser to server with Node.js, the popular backend framework used by more than 10 million developers at companies like Amazon, Netflix, and LinkedIn, to name just a few. If you're comfortable working with JavaScript, this practical guide from Samer Buna will show you how to effectively build and maintain even the most complex Node.js applications.

Following a hands-on, project-based approach, you'll move from key fundamentals to advanced concepts such as modules, packages, event-driven architecture, streams, child processes, scaling, testing, deployment, and much more—all while focusing on what actually matters in practice.

  • Explore Node.js modules and packages
  • Understand Node.js's event-driven architecture, streams, and child processes
  • Create, test, and maintain efficient and scalable Node.js applications

