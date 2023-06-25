Over the past 10 years, data analytics and data visualization have become essential components of an enterprise information strategy. And yet, the adoption of data analytics has remained remarkably static, reaching no more than 30% of potential users. This book explores the most important techniques for taking that adoption further: embedding analytics into the workflow of our everyday operations.

Author Donald Farmer, principal of TreeHive Strategy, shows business users how to improve decision-making without becoming analytic specialists. You'll explore different techniques for exchanging data, insights, and events between analytic platforms and hosting applications. You'll also examine issues including data governance and regulatory compliance and learn best practices for deploying and managing embedded analytics at scale.