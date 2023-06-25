Book description
Over the past 10 years, data analytics and data visualization have become essential components of an enterprise information strategy. And yet, the adoption of data analytics has remained remarkably static, reaching no more than 30% of potential users. This book explores the most important techniques for taking that adoption further: embedding analytics into the workflow of our everyday operations.
Author Donald Farmer, principal of TreeHive Strategy, shows business users how to improve decision-making without becoming analytic specialists. You'll explore different techniques for exchanging data, insights, and events between analytic platforms and hosting applications. You'll also examine issues including data governance and regulatory compliance and learn best practices for deploying and managing embedded analytics at scale.
- Learn how data analytics improves business decision-making and performance
- Explore advantages and disadvantages of different embedded analytics platforms
- Develop a strategy for embedded analytics in an organization or product
- Define the architecture of an embedded solution
- Select vendors, platforms, and tools to implement your architecture
- Hire or train developers and architects to build the embedded solutions you need
- Understand how embedded analytics interact with traditional analytics
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Embedded Analytics
- 2. Analytics and decision-making
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Embedded Analytics
- Author(s):
- Release date: June 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098120931
You might also like
book
Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship
Even bad code can function. But if code isn't clean, it can bring a development organization …
book
Data Science from Scratch, 2nd Edition
To really learn data science, you should not only master the tools—data science libraries, frameworks, modules, …
book
Building Microservices, 2nd Edition
Distributed systems have become more fine-grained as organizations shift from code-heavy monolithic applications to smaller, self-contained …
book
Head First Design Patterns, 2nd Edition
You know you don’t want to reinvent the wheel, so you look to design patterns—the lessons …