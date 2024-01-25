Enabling Microservice Success

Microservices can be a very effective approach for delivering value to your organization and to your customers. If you get them right, microservices help you to move fast, making changes to small parts of your system hundreds of times a day. But get them wrong and microservices just make everything more complicated.

In this book, technical strategist Sarah Wells provides practical, in-depth advice for moving to microservices. Having built her first microservices architecture in 2013 for the Financial Times, Sarah discusses the approaches you need to take from the start, and explains the potential traps most likely to trip you up. You'll also learn how to maintain the architecture as your systems mature while minimizing the time you spend on support and maintenance.

With this book, you will: