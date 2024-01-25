Enabling Microservice Success

Enabling Microservice Success

by Sarah Wells
Released January 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098130848

Book description

Microservices can be a very effective approach for delivering value to your organization and to your customers. If you get them right, microservices help you to move fast, making changes to small parts of your system hundreds of times a day. But get them wrong and microservices just make everything more complicated.

In this book, technical strategist Sarah Wells provides practical, in-depth advice for moving to microservices. Having built her first microservices architecture in 2013 for the Financial Times, Sarah discusses the approaches you need to take from the start, and explains the potential traps most likely to trip you up. You'll also learn how to maintain the architecture as your systems mature while minimizing the time you spend on support and maintenance.

With this book, you will:

  • Learn the impact of microservices on software development patterns and practices
  • Identify the organizational changes you need to make to successfully build and operate this architecture
  • Determine the steps you must take before you move to microservices
  • Understand the traps to avoid when you create a microservices architecture—and learn how to recover if you fall into one

Table of contents

  1. Preface
    1. Why I Wrote This Book
    2. Who Should Read This Book
    3. Navigating This Book
    4. Conventions Used in This Book
    5. Using Code Examples
    6. OâReilly Online Learning
    7. How to Contact Us
    8. Acknowledgments
  2. 1. Understanding Microservices
    1. Defining the Microservice Architectural Style
      1. A Suite of Services
      2. Each Running In Its Own Process
      3. Communicating With Lightweight Mechanisms
      4. Built Around Business Capabilities
      5. Independently Deployable
      6. Small
      7. With a Bare Minimum of Centralized Management
    2. Forerunners and Alternatives
      1. The Monolith
      2. Service-Oriented Architecture
      3. Modular Monoliths
    3. The Microservices Ecosystem
      1. Infrastructure as Code
      2. The Public Cloud
      3. Continuous Delivery
      4. New Deployment Options
      5. DevOps
      6. Observability
    4. Advantages of Microservices
      1. Independently Scalable
      2. Robust
      3. Easy to Release Small Changes Frequently
      4. Support Flexible Technology Choices
    5. Challenges of Microservices
      1. Latency
      2. Estate Complexity
      3. Operational Complexity
      4. Data Consistency
      5. Finding the Right Level of Granularity
      6. Handling Change
      7. Require Organizational Change
      8. Change the Developer Experience
    6. In Summary
  3. 2. What Does an Architecture Need to Deliver?
    1. Moving Fast
      1. High Deployment Frequency
      2. Short Lead Time for Changes
      3. Running Experiments
      4. Separating Releasing Code from Turning on Functionality
    2. Working on the Highest Value Stuff
      1. Prioritizing Across Teams
      2. Handling Work That Goes Across Team Boundaries
    3. Maintaining Appropriate Service Levels
      1. When a Release Goes Wrong
      2. Knowing When Something Important Is Broken
      3. Restore Some Level of Service Quickly
      4. Avoid Failure Cascades
    4. Spending Most of Your Time on Meaningful Work
    5. Not Having to Start Again
    6. Keeping Risk at an Acceptable Level
    7. In Summary
  4. About the Author

