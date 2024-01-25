Enabling Microservice Success

Book description
Microservices can be a very effective approach for delivering value to your organization and to your customers. If you get them right, microservices help you to move fast, making changes to small parts of your system hundreds of times a day. But get them wrong and microservices just make everything more complicated.
In this book, technical strategist Sarah Wells provides practical, in-depth advice for moving to microservices. Having built her first microservices architecture in 2013 for the Financial Times, Sarah discusses the approaches you need to take from the start, and explains the potential traps most likely to trip you up. You'll also learn how to maintain the architecture as your systems mature while minimizing the time you spend on support and maintenance.
With this book, you will:
- Learn the impact of microservices on software development patterns and practices
- Identify the organizational changes you need to make to successfully build and operate this architecture
- Determine the steps you must take before you move to microservices
- Understand the traps to avoid when you create a microservices architecture—and learn how to recover if you fall into one
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. Understanding Microservices
- Defining the Microservice Architectural Style
- Forerunners and Alternatives
- The Microservices Ecosystem
- Advantages of Microservices
- Challenges of Microservices
- In Summary
-
2. What Does an Architecture Need to Deliver?
- Moving Fast
- Working on the Highest Value Stuff
- Maintaining Appropriate Service Levels
- Spending Most of Your Time on Meaningful Work
- Not Having to Start Again
- Keeping Risk at an Acceptable Level
- In Summary
