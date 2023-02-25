Enterprise Architecture for Digital Business

Enterprise Architecture for Digital Business

by Geng Lin, Lori A. MacVittie
Released February 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098121396

Book description

Digital transformation has accelerated nearly tenfold in the past two years as both a business and technology journey. Yet, most white papers and how-to guides still focus on the business side, despite appeals to explore methods for optimizing the technology behind it. A CIO who can handle digital transformation along with business interests is a rare find. This handbook shows you how to balance these two concerns successfully.

Geng Lin and Lori MacVittie, along with domain experts in the F5 office of the CTO, help CIOs, IT directors, and architects examine the technical side of the equation. You'll explore current technology trends and shifts required to build a digital business, including how enterprise architecture should evolve if it's to sustain and grow your business. This is the ideal guide to modernizing IT.

You'll examine:

  • The latest trends and technologies driving the need for a digital enterprise architecture
  • New components, layers, and concepts that comprise a framework for digital enterprise architecture
  • Skills and technologies you need to modernize an enterprise architecture for a digital business
  • Domains and characteristics of a digital enterprise architecture
  • How to map digital enterprise technologies to the appropriate teams

Table of contents

  1. 1. Introduction: IT Modernization Accelerates Digital Transformation
    1. The Innovation Equation
      1. The Cost of the Capacity to Innovate
    2. Accelerating Adaptability
    3. The Role of Technology in Digital Transformation
    4. Purpose and Scope
      1. Chapter 1: Form Follows Function
      2. Chapter 2: An Infrastructure Renaissance
      3. Chapter 3: From Marathon to Messaging
      4. Chapter 4: Data is the new oil
      5. Chapter 5: Digital Fight or Flight
      6. Chapter 6: I, Robot
      7. Chapter 7: The Need for Speed
      8. Conclusion: Architecture is a Catalyst for Digital Transformation
    5. Why We Wrote This Book
  2. 2. Form Follows Function
    1. Standardization Spurs Innovation
    2. The Emergence of an Enterprise Architecture Framework
    3. A Traditional Enterprise Architecture Framework
    4. Key Digital Trends Indicate the Need for a New Digital Framework
      1. Digital is Default
      2. Struggling to Scale
      3. Smart Lives
      4. Shared Risk
    5. The Impact on Architecture
    6. Modernizing Architecture
    7. A Digital Enterprise Architecture Framework
  3. 3. An Infrastructure Renaissance
    1. What Did Infrastructure Look Like Before Digital Transformation?
    2. A Change in Innovation: New Standards
      1. Privacy and Security Standards
      2. The Challenge to Visibility and How to Overcome It
      3. Edge Compute Standards
    3. A Change in Focus: Density and Economy
      1. An ARMs Race
      2. Implications for a Digital Business
    4. A Change in Capability: The xPU Wave
      1. Compute Styles
      2. A Combination of Styles: The xPU
    5. Conclusion
  4. 4. From Marathon to Messaging
    1. Human and Digital Communications
      1. Traditional Applications
      2. Modern Applications
    2. The Role of App Delivery
    3. The Impact on Adaptability
    4. App Delivery in a Digital Enterprise Architecture
    5. Conclusion
  5. 5. Data Is the New Oil
    1. New Sources of Data
    2. Data Operations
    3. Data Privacy and Sovereignty
    4. Data Governance Evolves
    5. Conclusion
