Enterprise Architecture for Digital Business

Digital transformation has accelerated nearly tenfold in the past two years as both a business and technology journey. Yet, most white papers and how-to guides still focus on the business side, despite appeals to explore methods for optimizing the technology behind it. A CIO who can handle digital transformation along with business interests is a rare find. This handbook shows you how to balance these two concerns successfully.
Geng Lin and Lori MacVittie, along with domain experts in the F5 office of the CTO, help CIOs, IT directors, and architects examine the technical side of the equation. You'll explore current technology trends and shifts required to build a digital business, including how enterprise architecture should evolve if it's to sustain and grow your business. This is the ideal guide to modernizing IT.
You'll examine:
- The latest trends and technologies driving the need for a digital enterprise architecture
- New components, layers, and concepts that comprise a framework for digital enterprise architecture
- Skills and technologies you need to modernize an enterprise architecture for a digital business
- Domains and characteristics of a digital enterprise architecture
- How to map digital enterprise technologies to the appropriate teams
Table of contents
1. Introduction: IT Modernization Accelerates Digital Transformation
- The Innovation Equation
- Accelerating Adaptability
- The Role of Technology in Digital Transformation
- Purpose and Scope
- Why We Wrote This Book
2. Form Follows Function
- Standardization Spurs Innovation
- The Emergence of an Enterprise Architecture Framework
- A Traditional Enterprise Architecture Framework
- Key Digital Trends Indicate the Need for a New Digital Framework
- The Impact on Architecture
- Modernizing Architecture
- A Digital Enterprise Architecture Framework
3. An Infrastructure Renaissance
- What Did Infrastructure Look Like Before Digital Transformation?
- A Change in Innovation: New Standards
- A Change in Focus: Density and Economy
- A Change in Capability: The xPU Wave
- Conclusion
- 4. From Marathon to Messaging
- 5. Data Is the New Oil
- About the Authors
- Title: Enterprise Architecture for Digital Business
- Release date: February 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098121396
