Enterprise Architecture for Digital Business

Digital transformation has accelerated nearly tenfold in the past two years as both a business and technology journey. Yet, most white papers and how-to guides still focus on the business side, despite appeals to explore methods for optimizing the technology behind it. A CIO who can handle digital transformation along with business interests is a rare find. This handbook shows you how to balance these two concerns successfully.

Geng Lin and Lori MacVittie, along with domain experts in the F5 office of the CTO, help CIOs, IT directors, and architects examine the technical side of the equation. You'll explore current technology trends and shifts required to build a digital business, including how enterprise architecture should evolve if it's to sustain and grow your business. This is the ideal guide to modernizing IT.

You'll examine: