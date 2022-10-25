Essential Math for Data Science

Book description
To succeed in data science you need some math proficiency. But not just any math. This common-sense guide provides a clear, plain English survey of the math you'll need in data science, including probability, statistics, hypothesis testing, linear algebra, machine learning, and calculus.
Practical examples with Python code will help you see how the math applies to the work you'll be doing, providing a clear understanding of how concepts work under the hood while connecting them to applications like machine learning. You'll get a solid foundation in the math essential for data science, but more importantly, you'll be able to use it to:
- Recognize the nuances and pitfalls of probability math
- Master statistics and hypothesis testing (and avoid common pitfalls)
- Discover practical applications of probability, statistics, calculus, and machine learning
- Intuitively understand linear algebra as a transformation of space, not just grids of numbers being multiplied and added
- Perform calculus derivatives and integrals completely from scratch in Python
- Apply what you've learned to machine learning, including linear regression, logistic regression, and neural networks
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- 1. Basic Math and Calculus Review
- 2. Probability
-
3. Descriptive and Inferential Statistics
- What is Data?
- Descriptive versus Inferential Statistics
- Populations, Samples, and Bias
- Descriptive Statistics
- Inferential Statistics
- The T-Distribution: Dealing with Small Samples
- Big Data Considerations and Texas Sharpshooter Fallacy
- Conclusions
- Exercises
- 4. Linear Algebra
-
5. Linear Regression
- A Basic Linear Regression
- Residuals and Squared Errors
- Finding the Best Fit Line
- Overfitting and Variance
- Stochastic Gradient Descent
- The Correlation Coefficient
- Statistical Significance
- Coefficient of Determination
- Standard Error of the Estimate
- Prediction Intervals
- Train/Test Splits
- Multiple Linear Regression
-
6. Logistic Regression and Classification
- Understanding Logistic Regression
- Performing a Logistic Regression
- Multivariable Logistic Regression
- Understanding the Log-Odds
- R-Squared
- P-Values
- Train/Test Splits
- Confusion Matrices
- Reciever Operator Characteristics (ROC)/Area Under Curve (AUC)
- Class Imbalance
- Conclusions
- Exercises
- 7. Neural Networks
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Essential Math for Data Science
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098102869
