Essential Math for Data Science

To succeed in data science you need some math proficiency. But not just any math. This common-sense guide provides a clear, plain English survey of the math you'll need in data science, including probability, statistics, hypothesis testing, linear algebra, machine learning, and calculus.

Practical examples with Python code will help you see how the math applies to the work you'll be doing, providing a clear understanding of how concepts work under the hood while connecting them to applications like machine learning. You'll get a solid foundation in the math essential for data science, but more importantly, you'll be able to use it to: