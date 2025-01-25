Facilitating Software Architecture

Facilitating Software Architecture

by Andrew Harmel-Law
Released January 2025
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098151843

Book description

The software architect role is evolving. As systems and distributed teams become more complex, it's often impossible for architects to be everywhere they need to be. To be effective, consultants and in-house architects alike have to move constantly from client to client or team to team to collaborate and work with code. And the situation is reaching a breaking point.

There's a better way. Andrew Harmel-Law, tech principal at Thoughtworks, shows you how architects and development teams can collaborate effectively and efficiently on the architectures of their systems. Techniques in this book help you ensure that everyone and everything is working toward the same goal. You'll learn how to create a collaborative, decentralized mindset that allows everyone to do architecture and build the best systems they've ever experienced.

With this book, you will:

  • Understand the new dynamics that affect modern software delivery and how to take advantage of them to optimize for fast flow and continuous feedback
  • Learn a methodology that brings software architecture and development together in partnership
  • Nurture the fundamental interplay of decisions, advice, autonomy, and architecture
  • Initiate practices and constraints that maximize benefits and mitigate risks
  • Create an approach tuned to your skill sets, architecture, and your organization's engineering culture
  • Identify and work to prevent failure modes when they threaten to arise

Table of contents

  1. 1. Centralized Architecture Practices in a Decentralised World
    1. Both the Practice and End-Result of Software Architecture are Essential
    2. What are the Traditional Architecture Practices?
    3. The Five Software Revolutions
    4. The Effect of the Software Revolutions on Architecture Practice
      1. The rise of decentralization
      2. Teams work best when decentralized
      3. Modern software works best when intentionally decentralized
      4. The decentralization of teams and their software must be aligned
      5. Centralized architectures and practices cause blocking and are inefficient
      6. Traditional architecture practices block delivery flow
      7. Traditional architecture practices fail to factor in sufficient feedback
    5. The Need for a New Approach to Architecture
      1. Architecture cannot protect against the forces of chaos
      2. Architectures should acknowledge complexity
      3. Architects should respond to emergence
    6. Conclusion
  2. 2. To Practice Architecture Is to Make Decisions
    1. Decisions are at the core of software architecture
    2. What Constitutes an “Architectural” Decision?
      1. Structure
      2. Cross-functional characteristics
      3. Dependencies
      4. Interfaces
      5. Construction techniques
      6. Some examples of architectural and non-architectural decisions
      7. Who makes these architectural decisions?
    3. Architecturally significant decisions
      1. What makes an architectural decision “significant”?
      2. What is irrelevant with regards to architectural significance?
      3. “Architecturally significant” decisions ought to make it to production
      4. Architecturally significant decisions are important
      5. Some examples of significant architectural decisions
    4. Decision Processes
      1. Stage 1: Decision Required
      2. Stage 2: Decision made and taken
      3. Stage 3: Decision implemented
      4. Where does the power balance lie in decision processes?
    5. Traditional architectural approaches insufficiently expose teams to the “making” stage of the decision process
    6. Decision Processes at Scale
      1. Standard approaches to decisions at scale
      2. Decision processes in a post-revolutionary world
    7. Conclusion
  3. About the Author

