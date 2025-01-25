Facilitating Software Architecture

The software architect role is evolving. As systems and distributed teams become more complex, it's often impossible for architects to be everywhere they need to be. To be effective, consultants and in-house architects alike have to move constantly from client to client or team to team to collaborate and work with code. And the situation is reaching a breaking point.

There's a better way. Andrew Harmel-Law, tech principal at Thoughtworks, shows you how architects and development teams can collaborate effectively and efficiently on the architectures of their systems. Techniques in this book help you ensure that everyone and everything is working toward the same goal. You'll learn how to create a collaborative, decentralized mindset that allows everyone to do architecture and build the best systems they've ever experienced.

With this book, you will: