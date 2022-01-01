Fluent Python, 2nd Edition

Book description
Python’s simplicity lets you become productive quickly, but often this means you aren’t using everything it has to offer. With the updated edition of this hands-on guide, you’ll learn how to write effective, modern Python 3 code by leveraging its best ideas.
Don’t waste time bending Python to fit patterns you learned in other languages. Discover and apply idiomatic Python 3 features beyond your past experience. Author Luciano Ramalho guides you through Python’s core language features and libraries and teaches you how to make your code shorter, faster, and more readable.
Featuring major updates throughout the book, Fluent Python, second edition, covers:
- Special methods: The key to the consistent behavior of Python objects
- Data structures: Sequences, dicts, sets, Unicode, and data classes
- Functions as objects: First-class functions, related design patterns, and type hints in function declarations
- Object-oriented idioms: Composition, inheritance, mixins, interfaces, operator overloading, static typing and protocols
- Control flow: Context managers, generators, coroutines, async/await, and thread/process pools
- Metaprogramming: Properties, attribute descriptors, class decorators, and new class metaprogramming hooks that are simpler than metaclasses
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- I. Prologue
- 1. The Python Data Model
- II. Data Structures
-
2. An Array of Sequences
- What’s new in this chapter
- Overview of Built-In Sequences
- List Comprehensions and Generator Expressions
- Tuples Are Not Just Immutable Lists
- Unpacking sequences and iterables
- Pattern Matching with Sequences
- Slicing
- Using + and * with Sequences
- list.sort versus the sorted Built-In
- When a List Is Not the Answer
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
-
3. Dictionaries and Sets
- What’s new in this chapter
- Modern dict Syntax
- Standard API of Mapping Types
- Automatic Handling of Missing Keys
- Variations of dict
- Immutable Mappings
- Dictionary views
- Practical Consequences of How dict Works
- Set Theory
- Practical Consequences of How Sets Work
- Set operations on dict views
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
-
4. Text Versus Bytes
- What’s new in this chapter
- Character Issues
- Byte Essentials
- Basic Encoders/Decoders
- Understanding Encode/Decode Problems
- Handling Text Files
- Normalizing Unicode for Reliable Comparisons
- Sorting Unicode Text
- The Unicode Database
- Dual-Mode str and bytes APIs
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
-
5. Data Class Builders
- What’s new in this chapter
- Overview of data class builders
- Classic Named Tuples
- Typed Named Tuples
- Type hints 101
- More about @dataclass
- Data class as a code smell
- Pattern Matching Class Instances
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
-
6. Object References, Mutability, and Recycling
- What’s new in this chapter
- Variables Are Not Boxes
- Identity, Equality, and Aliases
- Copies Are Shallow by Default
- Function Parameters as References
- del and Garbage Collection
- Tricks Python Plays with Immutables
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
- III. Functions as Objects
-
7. Functions as First-Class Objects
- What’s new in this chapter
- Treating a Function Like an Object
- Higher-Order Functions
- Anonymous Functions
- The Nine Flavors of Callable Objects
- User-Defined Callable Types
- From Positional to Keyword-Only Parameters
- Packages for Functional Programming
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
-
8. Type Hints in Functions
- What’s new in this chapter
- About gradual typing
- Gradual typing in practice
- Types are defined by supported operations
- Types usable in annotations
- Annotating positional-only and variadic parameters
- Flawed Typing and Strong Testing
- Chapter summary
- Further Reading
-
9. Decorators and Closures
- What’s new in this chapter
- Decorators 101
- When Python Executes Decorators
- Registration decorators
- Variable Scope Rules
- Closures
- The nonlocal Declaration
- Implementing a Simple Decorator
- Decorators in the Standard Library
- Parameterized Decorators
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
- 10. Design Patterns with First-Class Functions
- IV. Classes and Protocols
-
11. A Pythonic Object
- What’s new in this chapter
- Object Representations
- Vector Class Redux
- An Alternative Constructor
- classmethod Versus staticmethod
- Formatted Displays
- A Hashable Vector2d
- Supporting Positional Patterns
- Complete Listing of Vector2d, version 3
- Private and “Protected” Attributes in Python
- Saving Memory with __slots__
- Overriding Class Attributes
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
-
12. Writing Special Methods for Sequences
- What’s new in this chapter
- Vector: A User-Defined Sequence Type
- Vector Take #1: Vector2d Compatible
- Protocols and Duck Typing
- Vector Take #2: A Sliceable Sequence
- Vector Take #3: Dynamic Attribute Access
- Vector Take #4: Hashing and a Faster ==
- Vector Take #5: Formatting
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
-
13. Interfaces, Protocols, and ABCs
- The Typing Map
- What’s new in this chapter
- Two kinds of protocols
- Programming ducks
- Goose typing
- Static protocols
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
-
14. Inheritance: For Good or For Worse
- What’s new in this chapter
- Subclassing Built-In Types Is Tricky
- Multiple Inheritance and Method Resolution Order
- Multiple Inheritance in the Real World
-
Coping with Multiple Inheritance
- 1. Distinguish Interface Inheritance from Implementation Inheritance
- 2. Make Interfaces Explicit with ABCs
- 3. Use Mixins for Code Reuse
- 4. Make Mixins Explicit by Naming
- 5. An ABC May Also Be a Mixin; The Reverse Is Not True
- 6. Don’t Subclass from More Than One Concrete Class
- 7. Provide Aggregate Classes to Users
- 8. “Favor Object Composition Over Class Inheritance.”
- Tkinter: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
- A Modern Example: Mixins in Django Generic Views
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
-
15. More About Type Hints
- What’s new in this chapter
- Overloaded signatures
- TypedDict
- Type Casting
- Reading Type Hints at Runtime
- Implementing a generic class
- Variance
- Implementing a generic static protocol
- Chapter summary
- Further Reading
- 16. Operator Overloading: Doing It Right
-
17. Iterables, Iterators, and Generators
- What’s new in this chapter
- A Sequence of Words
- Why Sequences Are Iterable: The iter Function
- Iterables Versus Iterators
- Sentence classes with __iter__
- Lazy sentences
- Generator Expressions: When to Use Them
- Another Example: Arithmetic Progression Generator
- Generator Functions in the Standard Library
- Subgenerators with yield from
- Iterable Reducing Functions
- A Closer Look at the iter Function
- Case Study: Generators in a Database Conversion Utility
- Generators as Coroutines
- Generic Iterable Types
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
- 18. Context Managers and else Blocks
-
19. Classic Coroutines
- What’s new in this chapter
- How Coroutines Evolved from Generators
- Basic Behavior of a Generator Used as a Coroutine
- Example: Coroutine to Compute a Running Average
- Decorators for Coroutine Priming
- Coroutine Termination and Exception Handling
- Returning a Value from a Coroutine
- Using yield from
- The Meaning of yield from
- Use Case: Coroutines for Discrete Event Simulation
- Generic Type Hints for Classic Coroutines
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
-
20. Concurrency Models in Python
- What’s new in this chapter
- A Bit of Jargon
- A Concurrent Hello World
- The Real Impact of the GIL
- A Homegrown Process Pool
- The Big Picture
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
-
21. Concurrency with Futures
- What’s new in this chapter
- Concurrent Web Downloads
- Launching Processes with concurrent.futures
- Experimenting with Executor.map
- Downloads with Progress Display and Error Handling
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
-
22. Asynchronous Programming
- What’s New in this Chapter
- A few definitions
- Example: Probing Domains
- New concept: awaitable
- Downloading with asyncio and aiohttp
- Asynchronous Context Managers
- Enhancing the asyncio downloader
- Writing asyncio Servers
- Asynchronous iteration and asynchronous iterables
- Generic Asynchronous Types
- Async beyond asyncio: Curio
- How Async Works and How It Doesn’t
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
-
23. Dynamic Attributes and Properties
- What’s new in this chapter
- Data Wrangling with Dynamic Attributes
- Computed Properties
- Using a Property for Attribute Validation
- A Proper Look at Properties
- Coding a Property Factory
- Handling Attribute Deletion
- Essential Attributes and Functions for Attribute Handling
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
-
24. Attribute Descriptors
- What’s new in this chapter
- Descriptor Example: Attribute Validation
- Overriding Versus Non-Overriding Descriptors
- Methods Are Descriptors
- Descriptor Usage Tips
- Descriptor docstring and Overriding Deletion
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
-
25. Class Metaprogramming
- What’s new in this chapter
- Classes as Objects
- type: The Built-in Class Factory
- A Class Factory Function
- Introducing __init_subclass__
- Enhancing Classes with a Class Decorator
- What Happens When: Import Time Versus Runtime
- Metaclasses 101
- A Metaclass solution for Checked
- Metaclasses in the Real world
- A Metaclass Hack with __prepare__
- Wrapping up
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
Product information
- Title: Fluent Python, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492056355
