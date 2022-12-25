Book description
Learn the essentials of working with Flutter and Dart to build full stack applications that meet the needs of a cloud-driven world. Together, the Flutter open source UI software development kit and the Dart programming language for client development provide a unified solution to building applications capable of targeting multiple platforms. Recipes in this cookbook show you how this potent combination provides an efficient approach to application development.
Typically used in frontend development, Flutter helps you develop cross-platform applications for Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, Windows, and the Google Fuchsia operating system. The Dart SDK provides native access to third-party solutions, including APIs, databases, and authentication. When used in concert with Flutter, Dart allows you to compile source code ahead of time to native code.
This cookbook shows you how to:
- Write effective Dart code by using variables and data structures
- Build applications with Flutter by exploring widgets and data handling
- Understand cloud provider solutions and learn how to integrate them with Flutter
- Manage data through APIs using Google Cloud Serverless
- Work with Firebase solutions such as Authentication and the Cloud Firestore database
- Build web applications that also work with mobile and desktop platforms
Table of contents
- 1. Starting with Dart
- 2. Learning Dart Variables
Product information
- Title: Flutter and Dart Cookbook
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098119492
