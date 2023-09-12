From Objects to Functions

From Objects to Functions

by Uberto Barbini
Released September 2023
Publisher(s): Pragmatic Bookshelf
ISBN: 9781680508451

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to books, live events, courses curated by job role, and more from O’Reilly and nearly 200 top publishers.

Buy on ebooks.com
Start your free trial

Book description

Build applications quicker and with less effort using functional programming and Kotlin. Learn by building a complete application, from gathering requirements to delivering a microservice architecture following functional programming principles. Learn how to implement CQRS and EventSourcing in a functional way to map the domain into code better and to keep the cost of change low for the whole application life cycle.

If you're curious about functional programming or you are struggling with how to put it into practice, this guide will help you increase your productivity composing small functions together instead of creating fat objects.

Switching to the functional paradigm isn't easy when you're used to object-oriented programming. You need more than just lambdas and mapping over collections to get a declarative style and disentangle the state from the computations. Use transformations and compositions to help you write less code with better results. Boost your productivity and harness the power of functional programming by creating real-world applications rather than focusing on theoretical concepts.

Work through a series of short exercises to find and compose pure functions, and create data structures that work like algebra. Get rid of mutable state in your software to eliminate the main source of bugs. Apply CQRS and EventSourcing patterns to translate stakeholder requirements into functional design and then into code. See how Kotlin's easy-to-learn syntax and functional-friendly approach make it a great option for a pragmatic language that integrates well with existing Java code and libraries.

Leverage functional programming to build and deliver robust applications in less time and with fewer defects.

What You Need:

The code in this book is designed to allow you to build your application from scratch on Windows, Mac and Linux. You will need a recent IDE, we recommend IntelliJ Community Edition, and Kotlin 1.3.x or later.

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Table of contents

  1.  Acknowledgments
  2.  Preface
    1. About This Book
  3.  Introduction: Why Functional Programming?
    1. Why Kotlin?
    2. What Functional Programming Is Really About
    3. Unlearning Object-Oriented Programming
    4. Recap
  4. 1. Preparing a New Application
    1. Defining the Sample Application
    2. Zettai: An Innovative To-Do List Application
    3. Letting Tests Guide Development
    4. Setting Up the Project
    5. Making Unit Tests Functional
    6. Recap
    7. Exercises
  5. 2. Handling HTTP Using Functions
    1. Kicking Off the Project
    2. Serving HTML Pages Functionally
    3. Starting Zettai
    4. Designing with Arrows
    5. Serving Lists from a Map
    6. Recap
    7. Exercises
  6. 3. Defining the Domain and Testing It
    1. Improving the Acceptance Tests
    2. Using Higher-Order Functions
    3. Separating the Domain from the Infrastructure
    4. Driving the Tests from the Domain
    5. Converting DDT to Pesticide
    6. Recap
    7. Exercises
  7. 4. Modeling the Domain and the Adapters
    1. Starting a New Story to Modify a List
    2. Using Functional Dependency Injection
    3. Debugging Functional Code
    4. Functional Domain Modeling
    5. Recap
    6. Exercises
  8. 5. Using Events to Modify the State
    1. Creating and Displaying To-Do Lists
    2. Storing the State Changes
    3. Unleashing the Power of Recursion
    4. Folding Events
    5. Discovering the Monoid
    6. Recap
    7. Exercises
  9. 6. Executing Commands to Generate Events
    1. Creating a New List
    2. Using Commands to Change the State
    3. Modeling the Domain with States and Events
    4. Writing Functional State Machines
    5. Connecting the Hub
    6. Understanding Commands and Events Better
    7. Recap
    8. Exercises
  10. 7. Handling Errors Functionally
    1. Handling Errors Better
    2. Learning Functors and Categories
    3. Using Functors to Handle Errors
    4. Working with Outcomes
    5. Recap
    6. Exercises
  11. 8. Using Functors to Project Events
    1. Projecting Our Events
    2. Running Queries on Functors
    3. Thinking in Terms of Functors
    4. Command and Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
    5. Recap
    6. Exercises
  12. 9. Using Monads to Persist Data Safely
    1. Persisting Safely
    2. Connecting to the Database with Kotlin
    3. Accessing Remote Data in a Functional Way
    4. Exploring the Power of Monads
    5. Recap
    6. Exercises
  13. 10. Reading Context to Handle Commands
    1. Accessing the Database with Monads
    2. Handling Commands with Context Reader
    3. Querying Projections from Database
    4. Modeling the Domain with Event Sourcing
    5. Recap
    6. Exercises
  14. 11. Validating Data with Applicatives
    1. Renaming a List
    2. Transforming Functions with Two Parameters
    3. Validating with Validations
    4. Combining Applicative Functors
    5. Improving the User Interface
    6. Recap
    7. Exercises
  15. 12. Monitoring and Functional JSON
    1. Monitoring Our Application
    2. Structured Logging
    3. Making JSON Functional
    4. Meeting Profunctors
    5. Logging Database Calls
    6. Recap
    7. Exercises
  16. 13. Designing a Functional Architecture
    1. Chasing Simplicity
    2. Designing a Whole System
    3. Translating to Code
    4. Final Considerations
    5. Exercises
  17. A1. What Is Functional Programming?
    1. The Origins
    2. Achieving Referential Transparency
    3. Think in Morphisms
    4. Recap
  18. A2. About Functional Kotlin
    1. Setting Up Kotlin
    2. Kotlin 101
    3. Exploring the Kotlin Type System
  19. A3. A Pinch of Theory
    1. Category Theory
    2. It’s All About Morphisms
    3. Types over Types
    4. Functors Are Mappers
    5. The Mysterious Monad
    6. Connecting Everything with Yoneda
    7. Conclusion
  20. A4. Additional Resources
    1. Programming
    2. Category Theory
  21.  Bibliography

Product information

  • Title: From Objects to Functions
  • Author(s): Uberto Barbini
  • Release date: September 2023
  • Publisher(s): Pragmatic Bookshelf
  • ISBN: 9781680508451