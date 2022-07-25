Book description
Testing is a critical discipline for any organization looking to deliver high-quality software. This practical book provides software developers and QA engineers with a comprehensive one-stop guide to testing skills in 10 different categories. You'll learn appropriate strategies, concepts, and practical implementation knowledge you can apply from both a development and testing perspective for web and mobile applications.
Author Gayathri Mohan offers examples of more than 40 tools you can use immediately. You'll acquire the skills to conduct exploratory testing, test automation, cross-functional testing, data testing, mobile testing, and visual testing, as well as tests for performance, security, and accessibility. You'll learn to integrate them in continuous integration pipelines to gain faster feedback. Once you dive into this guide, you'll be able to tackle challenging development workflows with a focus on quality.
With this book, you will:
- Learn how to employ various testing types to yield maximum quality in your projects
- Explore new testing methods by following the book's strategies and concepts
- Learn how to apply these tools at work by following detailed examples
- Improve your skills and job prospects by gaining a broad exposure to testing best practices
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Full Stack Testing
-
2. Automated Functional Testing
- Building Blocks
- Automated Functional Testing Strategy
- Exercises
- Explore More Tools
- Perspectives
- Key Takeaways
- 3. Continuous Testing
-
4. Visual Testing
- Building Blocks
- Front-End Testing Strategy
- Exercises
- Explore More Tools
- Perspectives: Visual Testing Challenges
- Key Takeaways
-
5. Security Testing
- Building Blocks
- Security Testing Strategy
- Exercises
- Explore More Tools
- Perspectives: Security is a habit
- Key Takeaways
-
6. Performance Testing
- Building Blocks
- Exercises
- Explore More Tools
- Front-End Performance Testing
- Performance Testing Strategy
- Key Takeaways
-
7. Accessibility Testing
- Building Blocks
- Accessibility Testing Strategy
- Exercises
- Explore More Tools
- Perspectives: Accessibility as a Culture
- Key Takeaways
-
8. Introduction to Testing in Emerging Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- Blockchain
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- AR / VR
- 9. Prospective Table of Contents (Subject to Change)
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Full Stack Testing
- Author(s):
- Release date: July 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098108137
