Full Stack Testing

Full Stack Testing

by Gayathri Mohan
Released July 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098108137

Book description

Testing is a critical discipline for any organization looking to deliver high-quality software. This practical book provides software developers and QA engineers with a comprehensive one-stop guide to testing skills in 10 different categories. You'll learn appropriate strategies, concepts, and practical implementation knowledge you can apply from both a development and testing perspective for web and mobile applications.

Author Gayathri Mohan offers examples of more than 40 tools you can use immediately. You'll acquire the skills to conduct exploratory testing, test automation, cross-functional testing, data testing, mobile testing, and visual testing, as well as tests for performance, security, and accessibility. You'll learn to integrate them in continuous integration pipelines to gain faster feedback. Once you dive into this guide, you'll be able to tackle challenging development workflows with a focus on quality.

With this book, you will:

  • Learn how to employ various testing types to yield maximum quality in your projects
  • Explore new testing methods by following the book's strategies and concepts
  • Learn how to apply these tools at work by following detailed examples
  • Improve your skills and job prospects by gaining a broad exposure to testing best practices

Table of contents

  1. 1. Introduction to Full Stack Testing
    1. Full Stack Testing for High Quality
    2. Shift-Left Testing
    3. Ten Full Stack Testing Skills
    4. Key Takeaways
  2. 2. Automated Functional Testing
    1. Building Blocks
      1. Introduction to Micro and Macro Tests Types
    2. Automated Functional Testing Strategy
    3. Exercises
      1. UI Functional Tests
      2. Service Tests
      3. Unit Tests
    4. Explore More Tools
      1. Pact
      2. Karate
      3. AI/ML Tools in Automated Functional Testing
    5. Perspectives
      1. Antipatterns & Tips to Overcome
      2. 100% Automation Coverage!
    6. Key Takeaways
  3. 3. Continuous Testing
    1. Building Blocks
      1. Introduction to Continuous Integration
      2. The CI / CT / CD Process
      3. Principles and Etiquette
    2. Continuous Testing Strategy
      1. Benefits
    3. Exercise
      1. Git
      2. Jenkins
    4. The Four Key Metrics
    5. Key Takeaways
  4. 4. Visual Testing
    1. Building Blocks
      1. Introduction to Visual Testing
      2. Project / Business Critical Use Cases
    2. Front-End Testing Strategy
      1. Unit Tests
      2. Integration/Components tests
      3. Snapshot Tests
      4. Functional End-to-End Tests
      5. Visual Tests
      6. Cross-browser Testing
      7. Front-end Performance Testing
      8. Accessibility Testing
    3. Exercises
      1. BackstopJS
      2. Cypress
    4. Explore More Tools
      1. Applitools Eyes, an AI-Powered Tool
      2. Storybook
    5. Perspectives: Visual Testing Challenges
    6. Key Takeaways
  5. 5. Security Testing
    1. Building Blocks
      1. Common Cyber Attacks
      2. Threats Framework
      3. Application Vulnerabilities
      4. Threat Modeling
    2. Security Testing Strategy
    3. Exercises
      1. OWASP Dependency-Check
      2. OWASP ZAP
    4. Explore More Tools
      1. Snyk IDE Plugin
      2. Talisman Pre-commit Hook
      3. Chrome DevTools & Postman
    5. Perspectives: Security is a habit
    6. Key Takeaways
  6. 6. Performance Testing
    1. Building Blocks
      1. Performance, Sales, and Weekends Off Are Correlated!
      2. Simple Performance Goals
      3. Factors Affecting Application Performance
      4. Key Performance Indicators
      5. Types of Performance Tests
      6. Types of Load Patterns
      7. Performance Testing Steps
    2. Exercises
      1. Step 1: Define the Target KPIs
      2. Step 2: Define the test cases
      3. Steps 3-5: The steps in between
      4. Step 6: Script the test cases and run them using JMeter
    3. Explore More Tools
      1. Gatling
      2. Apache Benchmark
    4. Front-End Performance Testing
      1. Building Blocks
      2. Exercises
      3. Explore More Tools
    5. Performance Testing Strategy
    6. Key Takeaways
  7. 7. Accessibility Testing
    1. Building Blocks
      1. Accessibility User Personas
      2. Accessibility Ecosystem
      3. Screen Readers
      4. WCAG 2.0 - Guiding principles & Levels
      5. Level A Conformance Standards
      6. Accessibility Enabled Development Frameworks
    2. Accessibility Testing Strategy
      1. Accessibility Checklist in User Stories
      2. Automated Accessibility Auditing Tools
      3. Manual Testing
    3. Exercises
      1. WAVE
      2. Lighthouse
      3. Lighthouse Node Module
    4. Explore More Tools
      1. Pa11y-ci Node Module
      2. Axe-Core
    5. Perspectives: Accessibility as a Culture
    6. Key Takeaways
  8. 8. Introduction to Testing in Emerging Technologies
    1. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
      1. Introduction to Machine Learning
      2. Testing ML Applications
    2. Blockchain
      1. Introduction to Blockchain Concepts
      2. Testing Blockchain Applications
    3. Internet of Things (IoT)
      1. Introduction to IoT Five-Layer Architecture
      2. Testing IoT Applications
    4. AR / VR
      1. Testing AR / VR Applications
  9. 9. Prospective Table of Contents (Subject to Change)
  10. About the Author

