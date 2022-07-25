Full Stack Testing

Testing is a critical discipline for any organization looking to deliver high-quality software. This practical book provides software developers and QA engineers with a comprehensive one-stop guide to testing skills in 10 different categories. You'll learn appropriate strategies, concepts, and practical implementation knowledge you can apply from both a development and testing perspective for web and mobile applications.

Author Gayathri Mohan offers examples of more than 40 tools you can use immediately. You'll acquire the skills to conduct exploratory testing, test automation, cross-functional testing, data testing, mobile testing, and visual testing, as well as tests for performance, security, and accessibility. You'll learn to integrate them in continuous integration pipelines to gain faster feedback. Once you dive into this guide, you'll be able to tackle challenging development workflows with a focus on quality.

With this book, you will: