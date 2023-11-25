Functional Programming with C#

Book description
After decades of relative obscurity, functional programming is finally coming into its own. With concise, easy-to-read code that supports asynchronous, concurrent processing, aspects of functional programming have begun to appear in several traditionally object-oriented languages such as C# and Java. This practical book shows C# programmers how to use functional programming features without having to navigate an entirely new language.
Because of the shared runtime environment common to C# and F# languages, it's possible to use most of F#'s functional features in C# as well. Author Simon J. Painter explains how you can write functional code in C# right away, without having to install dependencies or features newer than .NET 3. You'll learn why functional programming concepts can bring immediate benefit to your work.
- Learn what functional programming is and how it originated
- Discover features of the functional paradigm using a more familiar language
- Start coding functionally in C# right away, without relying on third-party libraries
- Write code that's more robust, less error prone, and easier to test
- Examine less conventional ways to look at structures available in C#
- Explore the practicalities of using functional C# in a business environment
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. Introduction
- What is Functional Programming?
- Is it a Language, an API, or what?
- Baking Cakes
- Where does Functional Programming Come From?
- Who Else Does Functional Programming?
- The Benefits of Functional Programming
- The Best Places to Use Functional Programming
- Where You Should Consider Using Other Paradigms?
- How Far Can We Take This?
- Monads – Actually don’t worry about this yet
- Summary
- I. What Are We Already Doing?
-
2. What Can We Do Already?
- Getting Started
- Your First Functional Code
- Results-Oriented Programming
- A few words about Enumerables
- Prefer Expressions to Statements
- Immutability
- Putting it all Together - a Complete Functional Flow
- Taking it Further - Develop Your Functional Skills
- Summary
- 3. Functional Coding in C# 7 and Beyond
- 4. Work Smart, Not Hard with Functional Code
- II. Into the Belly of the Functional
- 5. Higher-Order Functions
- 6. Discriminated Unions
-
7. Functional Flow
- Maybe, Revisited
- The Laws
- Reader
- State
- Examples You’re already using
- Other Structures
- A Worked Example
- Conclusion
- 8. Currying and Partial Application
- 9. Indefinite Loops
- 10. Memoization
- III. And Out the Other Side
-
11. Practical Functional C#
- Functional C# and Performance
- What does all of this mean?
-
Functional C# Concerns & Questions
- How functional should I make my codebase?
- How Should I Structure a Functional C# Solution?
- How Do I Share my Functional Methods Between Applications?
- Did you order this Pizza?
- How do I Convince my Team Mates to do this too?
- Is it worth Including F# Projects in my Solution?
- Will Functional Coding Solve All of my Problems?
- Connery, Moore or Craig?
- Thinking a Problem through Functionally
- Conclusion
- Title: Functional Programming with C#
- Release date: November 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492097075
