Functional Programming with C#

After decades of relative obscurity, functional programming is finally coming into its own. With concise, easy-to-read code that supports asynchronous, concurrent processing, aspects of functional programming have begun to appear in several traditionally object-oriented languages such as C# and Java. This practical book shows C# programmers how to use functional programming features without having to navigate an entirely new language.

Because of the shared runtime environment common to C# and F# languages, it's possible to use most of F#'s functional features in C# as well. Author Simon J. Painter explains how you can write functional code in C# right away, without having to install dependencies or features newer than .NET 3. You'll learn why functional programming concepts can bring immediate benefit to your work.