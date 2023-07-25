Fundamentals of Data Observability

Fundamentals of Data Observability

by Andy Petrella
Released July 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098133238

Book description

Quickly detect, troubleshoot, and prevent a wide range of data issues through data observability, a set of best practices that enable data teams to gain greater visibility of data and its usage. If you're a data engineer, data architect, or machine learning engineer, or if the quality of your work depends on the quality of your data, this book shows you how to focus on the practical aspects of introducing data observability in your everyday work.

Author Andy Petrella helps you build the right habits to identify and solve data issues, such as data drifts and poor quality, so you can stop their propagation in data applications, pipelines, and analytics. You'll learn ways to introduce data observability, including setting up a framework for generating and collecting all the information you need.

  • Learn the core principles and benefits of data observability
  • Use data observability to detect, troubleshoot, and prevent data issues
  • Follow the bookâ??s recipes to implement observability in your data projects
  • Use data observability to create a trustable communication framework with data consumers
  • Learn how to educate your peers about the benefits of data observability

