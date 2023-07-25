Book description
Quickly detect, troubleshoot, and prevent a wide range of data issues through data observability, a set of best practices that enable data teams to gain greater visibility of data and its usage. If you're a data engineer, data architect, or machine learning engineer, or if the quality of your work depends on the quality of your data, this book shows you how to focus on the practical aspects of introducing data observability in your everyday work.
Author Andy Petrella helps you build the right habits to identify and solve data issues, such as data drifts and poor quality, so you can stop their propagation in data applications, pipelines, and analytics. You'll learn ways to introduce data observability, including setting up a framework for generating and collecting all the information you need.
- Learn the core principles and benefits of data observability
- Use data observability to detect, troubleshoot, and prevent data issues
- Follow the bookâ??s recipes to implement observability in your data projects
- Use data observability to create a trustable communication framework with data consumers
- Learn how to educate your peers about the benefits of data observability
Table of contents
1. Introducing Data Observability
- The evolution of data teams
- Challenges with current data management practices
- Challenges of Scaling Data Teams
- Data Observability to the Rescue
- How data teams can leverage Data Observability now
Product information
- Title: Fundamentals of Data Observability
- Author(s):
- Release date: July 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098133238
