Fundamentals of Deep Learning, 2nd Edition

We're in the midst of an AI research explosion. Deep learning has unlocked superhuman perception that has powered our push toward self-driving vehicles, the ability to defeat human experts at a variety of difficult games including Go and Starcraft, and even generate essays with shockingly coherent prose. But deciphering these breakthroughs often takes a Ph.D. education in machine learning and mathematics.
This updated second edition describes the intuition behind these innovations without the jargon and complexity. By the end of this book, Python-proficient programmers, software engineering professionals, and computer science majors will be able to re-implement these breakthroughs on their own and reason about them with a level of sophistication that rivals some of the best in the field.
New chapters cover recent advancements in the fields of generative modeling and interpretability. Code examples throughout the book are updated to TensorFlow 2 and PyTorch 1.4.
- 1. Fundamentals of Linear Algebra
- 2. Fundamentals of Probability
- 3. The Neural Network
- 4. Training Feed-Forward Neural Networks
- 5. Implementing Neural Networks in PyTorch
-
6. Beyond Gradient Descent
- The Challenges with Gradient Descent
- Local Minima in the Error Surfaces of Deep Networks
- Model Identifiability
- How Pesky Are Spurious Local Minima in Deep Networks?
- Flat Regions in the Error Surface
- When the Gradient Points in the Wrong Direction
- Momentum-Based Optimization
- A Brief View of Second-Order Methods
- Learning Rate Adaptation
- The Philosophy Behind Optimizer Selection
- Summary
-
7. Convolutional Neural Networks
- Neurons in Human Vision
- The Shortcomings of Feature Selection
- Vanilla Deep Neural Networks Don’t Scale
- Filters and Feature Maps
- Full Description of the Convolutional Layer
- Max Pooling
- Full Architectural Description of Convolution Networks
- Closing the Loop on MNIST with Convolutional Networks
- Image Preprocessing Pipelines Enable More Robust Models
- Accelerating Training with Batch Normalization
- Group normalization for memory constrained learning tasks
- Building a Convolutional Network for CIFAR-10
- Visualizing Learning in Convolutional Networks
- Residual learning and skip connections for very deep networks
- Building a residual network with superhuman vision
- Leveraging Convolutional Filters to Replicate Artistic Styles
- Learning Convolutional Filters for Other Problem Domains
- Summary
-
8. Embedding and Representation Learning
- Learning Lower-Dimensional Representations
- Principal Component Analysis
- Motivating the Autoencoder Architecture
- Implementing an Autoencoder in PyTorch
- Denoising to Force Robust Representations
- Sparsity in Autoencoders
- When Context Is More Informative than the Input Vector
- The Word2Vec Framework
- Implementing the Skip-Gram Architecture
- Theory: PCA and SVD
- Summary
-
9. Models for Sequence Analysis
- Analyzing Variable-Length Inputs
- Tackling seq2seq with Neural N-Grams
- Implementing a Part-of-Speech Tagger
- Dependency Parsing and SyntaxNet
- Beam Search and Global Normalization
- A Case for Stateful Deep Learning Models
- Recurrent Neural Networks
- The Challenges with Vanishing Gradients
- Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) Units
- PyTorch Primitives for RNN Models
- Implementing a Sentiment Analysis Model
- Solving seq2seq Tasks with Recurrent Neural Networks
- Augmenting Recurrent Networks with Attention
- Dissecting a Neural Translation Network
- Self-attention and Transformers
- Summary
- 10. Generative Models
- 11. Methods in Interpretability
-
12. Memory Augmented Neural Networks
- Neural Turing Machines
- Attention-Based Memory Access
- NTM Memory Addressing Mechanisms
- Differentiable Neural Computers
- Interference-Free Writing in DNCs
- DNC Memory Reuse
- Temporal Linking of DNC Writes
- Understanding the DNC Read Head
- The DNC Controller Network
- Visualizing the DNC in Action
- Implementing the DNC in PyTorch
- Teaching a DNC to Read and Comprehend
- Summary
-
13. Deep Reinforcement Learning
- Deep Reinforcement Learning Masters Atari Games
- What Is Reinforcement Learning?
- Markov Decision Processes (MDP)
- Explore Versus Exploit
- Policy Versus Value Learning
- Pole-Cart with Policy Gradients
- Trust-region Policy Optimization
- Proximal Policy Optimization
-
Q-Learning and Deep Q-Networks
- The Bellman Equation
- Issues with Value Iteration
- Approximating the Q-Function
- Deep Q-Network (DQN)
- Training DQN
- Learning Stability
- Target Q-Network
- Experience Replay
- From Q-Function to Policy
- DQN and the Markov Assumption
- DQN’s Solution to the Markov Assumption
- Playing Breakout wth DQN
- Building Our Architecture
- Stacking Frames
- Setting Up Training Operations
- Updating Our Target Q-Network
- Implementing Experience Replay
- DQN Main Loop
- DQNAgent Results on Breakout
- Improving and Moving Beyond DQN
- Summary
- Title: Fundamentals of Deep Learning, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: July 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492082187
