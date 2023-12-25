Generative AI on AWS

Book description
Companies today are moving rapidly to integrate generative AI into their products and services. But there's a great deal of hype (and misunderstanding) about the impact and promise of this technology. In this book, Chris Fregly, Antje Barth, and Shelbee Eigenbrode from AWS help CTOs, machine learning practitioners, business analysts, data engineers, and data scientists find a practical way to use this exciting new technology.
You'll learn the generative AI project lifecycle including use case definition, model selection, model fine-tuning, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF), model quantization, optimization, and deployment. You'll explore different types of models including large language models (LLMs) and multimodal models such as Stable Diffusion for generating images and video. You'll also be able to make better-informed decisions for your company regarding generative AI and learn how to build working prototypes quickly. While the focus is on AWS, this book is a great resource for learning generative AI fundamentals and applying these models to real-world applications.
- Apply generative AI to your business use cases
- Determine which generative AI models to use based on the task
- Perform prompt engineering and in-context learning
- Fine-tune generative AI models on your datasets
- Align generative AI models to human values with reinforcement learning from human feedback
- Use techniques like retrieval-augmented generation to augment your model
- Explore libraries such as LangChain and React to develop agents and actions
- Learn about multimodal models such as Stable Diffusion for image and video generation
- Get hands-on with Amazon Bedrock, the AWS generative AI managed service
Table of contents
- 1. Prompt Engineering and In-Context Learning
- 2. Model Pre-Training
- 3. Quantization and Distributed Computing
- 4. Fine-Tuning and Evaluation
- 5. Parameter-efficient Fine Tuning (PEFT)
6. Fine-Tuning using Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF)
- Helpful, Honest, and Harmless (HHH)
- Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF)
- Generate a Dataset for Human Feedback
- Collect Human Feedback Rankings to Train a Reward Model
- Prepare the Ranking Dataset
- Train the Reward Model
- Use the Reward Model with Reinforcement Learning
- Evaluate RLHF Fine-Tuned Model
- Mitigate Reward Hacking
- Summary
- 7. Optimize Generative AI Models for Inference
- 8. Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and Information Retrieval
- 9. Chain-of-Thought Reasoning and Application Integration
Product information
- Title: Generative AI on AWS
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098159207