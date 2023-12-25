Generative AI on AWS

Generative AI on AWS

by Antje Barth, Chris Fregly, Shelbee Eigenbrode
Released December 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098159207

Book description

Companies today are moving rapidly to integrate generative AI into their products and services. But there's a great deal of hype (and misunderstanding) about the impact and promise of this technology. In this book, Chris Fregly, Antje Barth, and Shelbee Eigenbrode from AWS help CTOs, machine learning practitioners, business analysts, data engineers, and data scientists find a practical way to use this exciting new technology.

You'll learn the generative AI project lifecycle including use case definition, model selection, model fine-tuning, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF), model quantization, optimization, and deployment. You'll explore different types of models including large language models (LLMs) and multimodal models such as Stable Diffusion for generating images and video. You'll also be able to make better-informed decisions for your company regarding generative AI and learn how to build working prototypes quickly. While the focus is on AWS, this book is a great resource for learning generative AI fundamentals and applying these models to real-world applications.

  • Apply generative AI to your business use cases
  • Determine which generative AI models to use based on the task
  • Perform prompt engineering and in-context learning
  • Fine-tune generative AI models on your datasets
  • Align generative AI models to human values with reinforcement learning from human feedback
  • Use techniques like retrieval-augmented generation to augment your model
  • Explore libraries such as LangChain and React to develop agents and actions
  • Learn about multimodal models such as Stable Diffusion for image and video generation
  • Get hands-on with Amazon Bedrock, the AWS generative AI managed service

Table of contents

  1. 1. Prompt Engineering and In-Context Learning
    1. Prompt Engineering
    2. Prompt Structure
    3. In-Context Learning with Few-Shot Inference
    4. Prompt-Engineering Best Practices
    5. Adversarial Prompts
    6. Generation Inference Parameters
    7. Summary
  2. 2. Model Pre-Training
    1. Foundation Models
    2. Model Pre-Training
    3. Pre-Training Objectives
    4. Datasets for Pre-Training
    5. Scaling Laws
    6. Compute-Optimal “Chinchilla” Models
    7. BloombergGPT
    8. Summary
  3. 3. Quantization and Distributed Computing
    1. Computational Challenges
    2. Data Types and Numerical Precision
    3. Quantization
    4. Distributed Computing
    5. Summary
  4. 4. Fine-Tuning and Evaluation
    1. Single-Task Fine-Tuning with Instruction
    2. Multi-Task Fine-Tuning with Instruction
    3. Instruction Fine-Tuning on a Custom Dataset
    4. Evaluation Metrics
    5. Evaluation Benchmarks and Datasets
    6. Summary
  5. 5. Parameter-efficient Fine Tuning (PEFT)
    1. Full fine-tuning vs. parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT)
    2. High-level PEFT Methods
    3. Low-rank Representation Adaption (LoRA) and QLoRA
    4. Performance comparison using LoRA vs. Full Fine-Tuning
    5. Prompt tuning and soft prompts
    6. Summary
  6. 6. Fine-Tuning using Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF)
    1. Helpful, Honest, and Harmless (HHH)
    2. Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF)
    3. Generate a Dataset for Human Feedback
    4. Collect Human Feedback Rankings to Train a Reward Model
    5. Prepare the Ranking Dataset
    6. Train the Reward Model
    7. Use the Reward Model with Reinforcement Learning
    8. Evaluate RLHF Fine-Tuned Model
    9. Mitigate Reward Hacking
    10. Summary
  7. 7. Optimize Generative AI Models for Inference
    1. Model optimizations to improve application performance
    2. Pruning
    3. Quantization
    4. Distillation
    5. Deploying Generative AI Models on AWS
    6. Summary
  8. 8. Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and Information Retrieval
    1. LLM Knowledge Limitations
    2. Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)
    3. Implementation & Orchestration of RAG
    4. Summary
  9. 9. Chain-of-Thought Reasoning and Application Integration
    1. Chain-of-Thought Reasoning
    2. Application Integration with Agents
    3. ReAct Framework
    4. PAL Framework
    5. Generative AI-based Solutions
    6. Safety and Guardrails
    7. Summary

