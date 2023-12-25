Generative AI on AWS

Companies today are moving rapidly to integrate generative AI into their products and services. But there's a great deal of hype (and misunderstanding) about the impact and promise of this technology. In this book, Chris Fregly, Antje Barth, and Shelbee Eigenbrode from AWS help CTOs, machine learning practitioners, business analysts, data engineers, and data scientists find a practical way to use this exciting new technology.

You'll learn the generative AI project lifecycle including use case definition, model selection, model fine-tuning, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF), model quantization, optimization, and deployment. You'll explore different types of models including large language models (LLMs) and multimodal models such as Stable Diffusion for generating images and video. You'll also be able to make better-informed decisions for your company regarding generative AI and learn how to build working prototypes quickly. While the focus is on AWS, this book is a great resource for learning generative AI fundamentals and applying these models to real-world applications.