Generative Deep Learning, 2nd Edition

Generative modeling is one of the hottest topics in AI. It is now possible to teach a machine to excel at human endeavors such as painting, writing, and composing music. With this practical book, machine learning engineers and data scientists will discover how to re-create some of the most impressive examples of generative deep learning models such as variational autoencoders, generative adversarial networks (GANs), Transformers, normalizing flows, and diffusion models.

Author David Foster demonstrates the inner workings of each technique, starting with the basics of deep learning before advancing to some of the most cutting-edge algorithms in the field. Through tips and tricks, you will understand how to make your models learn more efficiently and become more creative.