Genomics in the Azure Cloud

This practical guide bridges the gap between general cloud computing architecture in Microsoft Azure and scientific computing for bioinformatics and genomics. You'll get a solid understanding of the architecture patterns and services that are offered in Azure and how they might be used in your bioinformatics practice. You'll get code examples that you can reuse for your specific needs. And you'll get plenty of concrete examples to illustrate how a given service is used in a bioinformatics context.
You'll also get valuable advice on how to:
- Use enterprise platform services to easily scale your bioinformatics workloads
- Organize, query, and analyze genomic data at scale
- Build a genomics data lake and accompanying data warehouse
- Use Azure Machine Learning to scale your model training, track model performance, and deploy winning models
- Orchestrate and automate processing pipelines using Azure Data Factory and Databricks
- Cloudify your organization's existing bioinformatics pipelines by moving your workflows to Azure high-performance compute services
- And more
-
1. Essentials of Cloud Architecture
- Cloud Horsepower
- Types of Cloud Services
- Azure Environment Organization
- Getting an Azure Account
- Welcome to the Azure Portal
- Basics of the Bioinformatics Workflow
-
2. Organizing Genomics Data with Data Lakes
- Organizing your Genomics Data
- Creating a Data Lake with Azure Storage
- Balancing Costs vs. Performance in Data Storage
- Managing Access Inside the Lake
- Azure Open Datasets for Genomics
