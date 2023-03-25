Genomics in the Azure Cloud

This practical guide bridges the gap between general cloud computing architecture in Microsoft Azure and scientific computing for bioinformatics and genomics. You'll get a solid understanding of the architecture patterns and services that are offered in Azure and how they might be used in your bioinformatics practice. You'll get code examples that you can reuse for your specific needs. And you'll get plenty of concrete examples to illustrate how a given service is used in a bioinformatics context.

You'll also get valuable advice on how to: