GitOps Cookbook

Why are so many companies adopting GitOps for their DevOps and cloud native strategy? This reliable framework is quickly becoming the standard method for deploying apps to Kubernetes. With this practical, developer-oriented book, DevOps engineers, developers, IT architects, and SREs will learn the most useful recipes and examples for following GitOps practices.

Through their years of experience in application modernization, CI/CD, and automation, authors Alex Soto Bueno and Natale Vinto from Red Hat walk you through all the steps necessary for successful hands-on application development and deployment with GitOps. Once you start using the recipes in this book, you'll have a head start in development cycles on Kubernetes following the GitOps approach.

You'll learn how to: