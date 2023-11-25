Book description
Go is an increasingly popular language for programming everything from web applications to distributed network services. This practical guide provides recipes to help you unravel common problems and perform useful tasks when working with Go. Each recipe includes self-contained code solutions that you can freely use, along with a discussion of how and why they work. Programmers new to Go can quickly ramp up their knowledge while accomplishing useful tasks, and experienced Go developers can save time by cutting and pasting proven code directly into their applications.
Recipes include:
- Creating a module
- Calling code from another module
- Returning and handling an error
- Converting strings to numbers (or converting numbers to strings)
- Modifying multiple characters in a string
- Creating substrings from a string
- Capturing string input
- And so much more
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Error Handling Recipes
-
2. String Recipes
- 2.0. Introduction
- 2.1. Creating strings
- 2.2. Converting strings to bytes and bytes to string
- 2.3. Creating strings from other strings and data
- 2.4. Converting strings to numbers
- 2.5. Converting numbers to strings
- 2.6. Replacing multiple characters in a string
- 2.7. Creating substrings
- 2.8. Checking if a string contains another string
- 2.9. Splitting a string into an array of strings or combining an array of strings into a string
- 2.10. Trimming strings
- 2.11. Capturing string input from the command line
- 2.12. Escaping and unescaping HTML strings
- 2.13. Using regular expressions
- 3. General Input/Output Recipes
- 4. CSV Recipes
- 5. JSON Recipes
- 6. Binary Recipes
- 7. Date and Time Recipes
- 8. Data Structure Recipes
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Go Cookbook
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098122119
