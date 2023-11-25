Go Cookbook

Go Cookbook

by Sau Sheong Chang
Released November 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098122119

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to books, live events, courses curated by job role, and more from O’Reilly and nearly 200 top publishers.

Start your free trial

Book description

Go is an increasingly popular language for programming everything from web applications to distributed network services. This practical guide provides recipes to help you unravel common problems and perform useful tasks when working with Go. Each recipe includes self-contained code solutions that you can freely use, along with a discussion of how and why they work. Programmers new to Go can quickly ramp up their knowledge while accomplishing useful tasks, and experienced Go developers can save time by cutting and pasting proven code directly into their applications.

Recipes include:

  • Creating a module
  • Calling code from another module
  • Returning and handling an error
  • Converting strings to numbers (or converting numbers to strings)
  • Modifying multiple characters in a string
  • Creating substrings from a string
  • Capturing string input
  • And so much more

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Table of contents

  1. 1. Error Handling Recipes
    1. 1.0. Introduction
    2. 1.1. Handling errors
    3. 1.2. Simplifying repetitive error handling
    4. 1.3. Creating customized errors
    5. 1.4. Wrapping error with other errors
    6. 1.5. Inspecting errors
    7. 1.6. Handling errors with panic
    8. 1.7. Recovering from panic
    9. 1.8. Handling interrupts
  2. 2. String Recipes
    1. 2.0. Introduction
    2. 2.1. Creating strings
    3. 2.2. Converting strings to bytes and bytes to string
    4. 2.3. Creating strings from other strings and data
    5. 2.4. Converting strings to numbers
    6. 2.5. Converting numbers to strings
    7. 2.6. Replacing multiple characters in a string
    8. 2.7. Creating substrings
    9. 2.8. Checking if a string contains another string
    10. 2.9. Splitting a string into an array of strings or combining an array of strings into a string
    11. 2.10. Trimming strings
    12. 2.11. Capturing string input from the command line
    13. 2.12. Escaping and unescaping HTML strings
    14. 2.13. Using regular expressions
  3. 3. General Input/Output Recipes
    1. 3.0. Introduction
    2. 3.1. Reading from an input
    3. 3.2. Writing to an output
    4. 3.3. Copying from a Reader to a Writer
    5. 3.4. Reading from a text file
    6. 3.5. Writing to a text file
    7. 3.6. Using a temporary file
  4. 4. CSV Recipes
    1. 4.0. Introduction
    2. 4.1. Reading a CSV file
    3. 4.2. Removing the header line
    4. 4.3. Using different delimiters
    5. 4.4. Ignoring rows
    6. 4.5. Writing CSV files
    7. 4.6. Writing to file one row at a time
  5. 5. JSON Recipes
    1. 5.0. Introduction
    2. 5.1. Parsing JSON data byte arrays to structs
    3. 5.2. Parsing unstructured JSON data
    4. 5.3. Parsing JSON data streams into structs
    5. 5.4. Creating JSON data byte arrays from structs
    6. 5.5. Creating JSON data streams from structs
    7. 5.6. Omitting fields in structs
  6. 6. Binary Recipes
    1. 6.0. Introduction
    2. 6.1. Encoding data to gob format data
    3. 6.2. Decoding gob format data to structs
    4. 6.3. Encoding data to a customized binary format
    5. 6.4. Decoding data with a customized binary format to structs
  7. 7. Date and Time Recipes
    1. 7.0. Introduction
    2. 7.1. Telling time
    3. 7.2. Doing arithmetic with time
    4. 7.3. Representing dates
    5. 7.4. Representing timezones
    6. 7.5. Representing duration
    7. 7.6. Pausing for a specific duration
    8. 7.7. Measuring lapsed time
    9. 7.8. Formatting time for display
    10. 7.9. Parsing time displays into structs
  8. 8. Data Structure Recipes
    1. 8.0. Introduction
    2. 8.1. Creating arrays or slices
    3. 8.2. Accessing arrays or slices
    4. 8.3. Modifying arrays or slices
    5. 8.4. Making arrays and slices safe for concurrent use
    6. 8.5. Sorting arrays of slices
    7. 8.6. Creating maps
    8. 8.7. Accessing maps
    9. 8.8. Modifying maps
    10. 8.9. Sorting maps
  9. About the Author

Product information

  • Title: Go Cookbook
  • Author(s): Sau Sheong Chang
  • Release date: November 2023
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098122119