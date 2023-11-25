Book description
Hacker culture can be esoteric, but this entertaining reference is here to help. Written by a longtime hacker, this fun reference introduces you to key people and companies, fundamental ideas, and milestone films, games, and magazines in the annals of hacking. From phreaking to deepfakes, and from APT (advanced package tool) to zombie malware, grasping the terminology is crucial to understanding hacker culture and history.
This book from Kim Crawley (8 Steps to Better Security) is written in a conversational style and organized from A to Z. Read it like a coffee table book or a desk reference.
If you're just getting started on your hacker journey, you'll find plenty here to guide your learning and help you understand the references and cultural allusions you come across. More experienced hackers will find historical depth, wry humor, and some perhaps surprising facts about familiar cultural touchstones.
- Understand the relationship between hacker culture and cybersecurity
- Get to know the ideas behind the hacker ethos, like "knowledge should be free"
- Explore topics and publications central to hacker culture, from 2600 Magazine to Cult of the Dead Cow
- Appreciate the history of cybersecurity
- Learn about key figures in the history of hacker culture
- Understand the difference between hackers and cybercriminals
- Title: Hacker Culture A to Z
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098145651
