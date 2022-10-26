Hands-On Machine Learning with Scikit-Learn, Keras, and TensorFlow, 3rd Edition

Book description
Through a recent series of breakthroughs, deep learning has boosted the entire field of machine learning. Now, even programmers who know close to nothing about this technology can use simple, efficient tools to implement programs capable of learning from data. This best-selling book uses concrete examples, minimal theory, and production-ready Python frameworks--scikit-learn, Keras, and TensorFlow--to help you gain an intuitive understanding of the concepts and tools for building intelligent systems.
With this updated third edition, author Aurelien Geron explores a range of techniques, starting with simple linear regression and progressing to deep neural networks. Numerous code examples and exercises throughout the book help you apply what you've learned. Programming experience is all you need to get started.
- Use scikit-learn to track an example machine learning project end to end
- Explore several models, including support vector machines, decision trees, random forests, and ensemble methods
- Exploit unsupervised learning techniques such as dimensionality reduction, clustering, and anomaly detection
- Dive into neural net architectures, including convolutional nets, recurrent nets, generative adversarial networks, and transformers
- Use TensorFlow and Keras to build and train neural nets for computer vision, natural language processing, generative models, and deep reinforcement learning
- Train neural nets using multiple GPUs and deploy them at scale using Google's Vertex AI
Table of contents
-
Preface
- The Machine Learning Tsunami
- Machine Learning in Your Projects
- Objective and Approach
- Code Examples
- Prerequisites
- Roadmap
- Changes Between the First and the Second Edition
- Changes Between the Second and the Third Edition
- Other Resources
- Conventions Used in This Book
- O’Reilly Online Learning
- How to Contact Us
- Acknowledgments
- I. The Fundamentals of Machine Learning
-
1. The Machine Learning Landscape
- What Is Machine Learning?
- Why Use Machine Learning?
- Examples of Applications
- Types of Machine Learning Systems
- Main Challenges of Machine Learning
- Testing and Validating
- Exercises
-
2. End-to-End Machine Learning Project
- Working with Real Data
- Look at the Big Picture
- Get the Data
- Discover and Visualize the Data to Gain Insights
- Prepare the Data for Machine Learning Algorithms
- Select and Train a Model
- Fine-Tune Your Model
- Launch, Monitor, and Maintain Your System
- Try It Out!
- Exercises
- 3. Classification
-
4. Training Models
- Linear Regression
- Gradient Descent
- Polynomial Regression
- Learning Curves
- Regularized Linear Models
- Logistic Regression
- Exercises
- 5. Support Vector Machines
- 6. Decision Trees
- 7. Ensemble Learning and Random Forests
-
8. Dimensionality Reduction
- The Curse of Dimensionality
- Main Approaches for Dimensionality Reduction
- PCA
- Random Projection
- LLE
- Other Dimensionality Reduction Techniques
- Exercises
-
9. Unsupervised Learning Techniques
- Clustering Algorithms: K-Means and DBSCAN
- Gaussian Mixtures
- Exercises
- II. Neural Networks and Deep Learning
-
10. Introduction to Artificial Neural Networks with Keras
- From Biological to Artificial Neurons
- Implementing MLPs with Keras
- Fine-Tuning Neural Network Hyperparameters
- Exercises
-
11. Training Deep Neural Networks
- The Vanishing/Exploding Gradients Problems
- Reusing Pretrained Layers
- Faster Optimizers
- Learning Rate Scheduling
- Avoiding Overfitting Through Regularization
- Summary and Practical Guidelines
- Exercises
-
12. Custom Models and Training with TensorFlow
- A Quick Tour of TensorFlow
- Using TensorFlow like NumPy
- Customizing Models and Training Algorithms
- TensorFlow Functions and Graphs
- Exercises
-
13. Loading and Preprocessing Data with TensorFlow
- The tf.data API
- The TFRecord Format
- Keras Preprocessing Layers
- Image Preprocessing Layers
- The TensorFlow Datasets (TFDS) Project
- Exercises
-
14. Deep Computer Vision Using Convolutional Neural Networks
- The Architecture of the Visual Cortex
- Convolutional Layers
- Pooling Layers
- CNN Architectures
- Implementing a ResNet-34 CNN Using Keras
- Using Pretrained Models from Keras
- Pretrained Models for Transfer Learning
- Classification and Localization
- Object Detection
- Object Tracking
- Semantic Segmentation
- Exercises
-
15. Processing Sequences Using RNNs and CNNs
- Recurrent Neurons and Layers
- Training RNNs
- Forecasting a Time Series
- Handling Long Sequences
- Exercises
-
16. Natural Language Processing with RNNs and Attention
- Generating Shakespearean Text Using a Character RNN
- Sentiment Analysis
- An Encoder–Decoder Network for Neural Machine Translation
- Attention Mechanisms
- An Avalanche of Transformer Models
- Vision Transformers
- Hugging Face’s Transformers Library
- Exercises
-
17. Autoencoders, GANs, and Diffusion Models
- Efficient Data Representations
- Performing PCA with an Undercomplete Linear Autoencoder
- Stacked Autoencoders
- Convolutional Autoencoders
- Denoising Autoencoders
- Sparse Autoencoders
- Variational Autoencoders
- Generative Adversarial Networks
- Diffusion Models
- Exercises
-
18. Reinforcement Learning
- Learning to Optimize Rewards
- Policy Search
- Introduction to OpenAI Gym
- Neural Network Policies
- Evaluating Actions: The Credit Assignment Problem
- Policy Gradients
- Markov Decision Processes
- Temporal Difference Learning
- Q-Learning
- Implementing Deep Q-Learning
- Deep Q-Learning Variants
- Overview of Some Popular RL Algorithms
- Exercises
-
19. Training and Deploying TensorFlow Models at Scale
- Serving a TensorFlow Model
- Deploying a Model to a Mobile or Embedded Device
- Running a Model in a Web Page
- Using GPUs to Speed Up Computations
- Training Models Across Multiple Devices
- Exercises
- Thank You!
- A. Machine Learning Project Checklist
- B. Autodiff
- C. Special Data Structures
- D. TensorFlow Graphs
- Index
Product information
- Title: Hands-On Machine Learning with Scikit-Learn, Keras, and TensorFlow, 3rd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098125974
