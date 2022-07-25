Hands-On Selenium WebDriver with Java

Hands-On Selenium WebDriver with Java

by Boni Garcia
Released July 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098110000

Book description

Get started with Selenium WebDriver, the open source library for automating tests to ensure your web application performs as expected. In this practical hands-on book, author Boni Garcia takes Java developers through Selenium's main features for automating web navigation, browser manipulation, web element interaction, and more, with ready-to-be-executed test examples.

You'll start by learning the core features of Selenium (composed of WebDriver, Grid, and IDE) and its ecosystem. Discover why Selenium WebDriver is the de facto library for developing end-to-end tests on your web application. You'll explore ways to use advanced Selenium WebDriver features, including using web browsers in Docker containers or the DevTools protocol. Selenium WebDriver examples in this book are available on GitHub.

With this book, you'll learn how to:

  • Set up a Java project containing end-to-end tests that use Selenium WebDriver
  • Conduct automated interaction with web applications
  • Use strategies for managing browser-specific capabilities and cross-browser testing
  • Interact with web forms, manage pop-up messages, and execute JavaScript
  • Control remote browsers and use advanced browser infrastructure for Selenium WebDriver tests in the cloud
  • Model web pages using object-oriented classes to ease test maintenance and reduce code duplication

Table of contents

  1. Preface
    1. Who Should Read This Book
    2. Why I Wrote This Book
    3. Navigating This Book
      1. Part I, Introduction
      2. Part II, The Selenium WebDriver API
      3. Part III, Advanced Concepts
    4. Conventions Used in This Book
    5. Using Code Examples
    6. O’Reilly Online Learning
    7. How to Contact Us
    8. Acknowledgments
  2. I. Introduction
  3. 1. A Primer on Selenium
    1. Selenium Core Components
      1. Selenium WebDriver
      2. Selenium Grid
      3. Selenium IDE
    2. Selenium Ecosystem
      1. Language Bindings
      2. Driver Managers
      3. Locator Tools
      4. Frameworks
      5. Browser Infrastructure
      6. Community
    3. Software Testing Fundamentals
      1. Levels of Testing
      2. Types of Testing
      3. Testing Methodologies
      4. Test Automation Tools
    4. Summary and Outlook
  4. 2. Preparing for Testing
    1. Requirements
      1. Java Virtual Machine
      2. Text Editor or IDE
      3. Browsers and Drivers
      4. Build Tools
      5. Optional Software
    2. Project Setup
      1. Project Layout
      2. Dependencies
    3. Hello World
      1. Using Additional Browsers
    4. Summary and Outlook
  5. II. The Selenium WebDriver API
  6. 3. WebDriver Fundamentals
    1. Basic WebDriver Usage
      1. WebDriver Creation
      2. WebDriver Methods
      3. Session Identifier
      4. WebDriver Disposal
    2. Locating WebElements
      1. The Document Object Model (DOM)
      2. WebElements Methods
      3. Location Strategies
      4. Finding Locators on a Web Page
      5. Compound Locators
      6. Relative Locators
      7. What Strategy Should You Use?
    3. Keyboard Actions
      1. File Uploading
      2. Range Sliders
    4. Mouse Actions
      1. Web Navigation
      2. Checkboxes and Radio Buttons
    5. User Gestures
      1. Right and Double Click
      2. Mouse-over
      3. Drag and Drop
      4. Click and Hold
      5. Copy and Paste
    6. Waiting Strategies
      1. Implicit Wait
      2. Explicit Wait
      3. Fluent Wait
    7. Summary and Outlook
  7. 4. Browser-Agnostic Features
    1. Executing JavaScript
      1. Synchronous Scripts
      2. Pinned Scripts
      3. Asynchronous Scripts
    2. Timeouts
      1. Page Loading Timeout
      2. Script Loading Timeout
    3. Screenshots
      1. WebElement Screenshots
    4. Window Size and Position
    5. Browser History
    6. Cookies
    7. Dropdown Lists
      1. Data List Elements
    8. Navigation Targets
      1. Tabs and Windows
      2. Frames and Iframes
    9. Dialog Boxes
      1. Alerts, Confirms, and Prompts
      2. Modal Windows
    10. Web Storage
    11. Event Listeners
    12. WebDriver Exceptions
    13. Summary and Outlook
  8. 5. Browser-Specific Manipulation
    1. Browser Capabilities
      1. Headless Browser
      2. Page Loading Strategies
      3. Device Emulation
      4. Web Extensions
      5. Geolocation
      6. Notifications
      7. Browser Binary
      8. Get User Media
      9. Loading Insecure Pages
      10. Localization
      11. Incognito
    2. The Chrome DevTools Protocol
      1. Emulate Network Conditions
      2. Network Monitoring
      3. Performance Metrics
      4. Extra Headers
      5. Block URLs
      6. Device Emulation
      7. Console Listeners
      8. Geolocation Override
      9. Manage Cookies
      10. Load Insecure Pages
    3. Network Interceptor
    4. Full Page Screenshot
    5. Location Context
    6. WebDriver BiDi
    7. Basic and Digest Authentication
    8. Web Authentication
    9. The Shadow DOM
    10. Web Proxies
    11. Log Gathering
    12. Print Page
    13. The Input Method Engine (IME) API
    14. Summary and Outlook
  9. 6. Remote WebDriver
    1. Selenium WebDriver Architecture
    2. Creation of RemoteWebDriver Objects
      1. RemoteWebDriver Constructor
      2. RemoteWebDriver Builder
      3. WebDriverManager Builder
      4. Selenium-Jupiter
    3. Selenium Grid
      1. Standalone
      2. Hub-nodes
      3. Fully Distributed
      4. Observability
      5. Configuration
    4. Cloud Providers
    5. Browsers in Docker containers
      1. Docker images for Selenium Grid
      2. Selenoid
      3. WebDriverManager
      4. Selenium-Jupiter
    6. Summary and Outlook
  10. III. Advanced Concepts
  11. 7. The Page Object Model (POM)
    1. Motivation
    2. The POM Design Pattern
      1. Page Objects
      2. Robust Page Objects
    3. Creating a Domain Specific Language (DSL)
    4. Page Factory
    5. Summary and Outlook
  12. 8. Testing Framework Specifics
    1. Parameterized Tests
      1. Cross-Browser Testing
    2. Categorizing and Filtering Tests
    3. Ordering Tests
    4. Failure Analysis
    5. Retrying Tests
    6. Parallel Test Execution
    7. Test Listeners
    8. Disabled Tests
    9. Summary and Outlook
  13. 9. Third-Party Integrations
    1. File Download
      1. Using Browser-Specific Capabilities
      2. Using an HTTP Client
    2. Capture Network Traffic
    3. Non-Functional Testing
      1. Performance
      2. Security
      3. Accessibility
      4. A/B testing
    4. Fluent API
    5. Test Data
    6. Reporting
    7. Behavior Driven Development (BBD)
    8. Web Frameworks
    9. Summary and Outlook
  14. About the Author

