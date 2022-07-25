Hands-On Selenium WebDriver with Java

Book description
Get started with Selenium WebDriver, the open source library for automating tests to ensure your web application performs as expected. In this practical hands-on book, author Boni Garcia takes Java developers through Selenium's main features for automating web navigation, browser manipulation, web element interaction, and more, with ready-to-be-executed test examples.
You'll start by learning the core features of Selenium (composed of WebDriver, Grid, and IDE) and its ecosystem. Discover why Selenium WebDriver is the de facto library for developing end-to-end tests on your web application. You'll explore ways to use advanced Selenium WebDriver features, including using web browsers in Docker containers or the DevTools protocol. Selenium WebDriver examples in this book are available on GitHub.
With this book, you'll learn how to:
- Set up a Java project containing end-to-end tests that use Selenium WebDriver
- Conduct automated interaction with web applications
- Use strategies for managing browser-specific capabilities and cross-browser testing
- Interact with web forms, manage pop-up messages, and execute JavaScript
- Control remote browsers and use advanced browser infrastructure for Selenium WebDriver tests in the cloud
- Model web pages using object-oriented classes to ease test maintenance and reduce code duplication
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
- I. Introduction
-
1. A Primer on Selenium
- Selenium Core Components
- Selenium Ecosystem
- Software Testing Fundamentals
- Summary and Outlook
- 2. Preparing for Testing
- II. The Selenium WebDriver API
-
3. WebDriver Fundamentals
- Basic WebDriver Usage
- Locating WebElements
- Keyboard Actions
- Mouse Actions
- User Gestures
- Waiting Strategies
- Summary and Outlook
-
4. Browser-Agnostic Features
- Executing JavaScript
- Timeouts
- Screenshots
- Window Size and Position
- Browser History
- Cookies
- Dropdown Lists
- Navigation Targets
- Dialog Boxes
- Web Storage
- Event Listeners
- WebDriver Exceptions
- Summary and Outlook
-
5. Browser-Specific Manipulation
- Browser Capabilities
- The Chrome DevTools Protocol
- Network Interceptor
- Full Page Screenshot
- Location Context
- WebDriver BiDi
- Basic and Digest Authentication
- Web Authentication
- The Shadow DOM
- Web Proxies
- Log Gathering
- Print Page
- The Input Method Engine (IME) API
- Summary and Outlook
-
6. Remote WebDriver
- Selenium WebDriver Architecture
- Creation of RemoteWebDriver Objects
- Selenium Grid
- Cloud Providers
- Browsers in Docker containers
- Summary and Outlook
- III. Advanced Concepts
- 7. The Page Object Model (POM)
- 8. Testing Framework Specifics
- 9. Third-Party Integrations
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Hands-On Selenium WebDriver with Java
- Author(s):
- Release date: July 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098110000
