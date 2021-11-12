Head First Android Development, 3rd Edition

Book description
What will you learn from this book?
If you have an idea for a killer Android app, this fully revised and updated edition will get you up and running in a jiffy. You'll go beyond syntax and how-to manuals and learn how to think like a great Android developer. This hands-on book teaches you everything from designing user interfaces to building multi-screen apps that persist data in a database. It covers the latest features of Android Jetpack, including Jetpack Compose. It's like having an experienced Android developer sitting right next to you! If you have some Kotlin know-how, you're ready to get started.
What's so special about this book?
What's so special about this book?

If you've read a Head First book, you know what to expect: a visually rich format designed for the way your brain works. If you haven't, you're in for a treat.
Table of contents
- Authors of Head First Android Development
- Table of Contents (the real thing)
-
How to use this book: Intro
- Who is this book for?
- We know what you’re thinking
- We know what your brain is thinking
- Metacognition: thinking about thinking
- Here’s what WE did
- Read me
- The truly awesome technical review team
- Acknowledgments
-
1. Getting Started: Diving In
- Welcome to Androidville
- Activities and layouts form the backbone of your app
- Here’s what we’re going to do
- Android Studio: your development environment
- Install Android Studio
- Let’s build a basic app
- How to build the app
- You’ve created your first Android project
- Dissecting your new project
- Introducing the key files in your project
- Edit code with the Android Studio editors
- The story so far
- How to run the app on a physical device
- How to run the app on a virtual device
- Create an Android Virtual Device (AVD)
- Compile, package, deploy, run
- Test Drive
- What just happened?
- Let’s refine the app
- What’s in the layout?
- activity_main.xml has two elements
- Update the text displayed in the layout
- What the code does
- Test Drive
- Your Android Toolbox
-
2. Building Interactive Apps: Apps That Do Something
- Let’s build a Beer Adviser app
- Here’s what we’re going to do
- Create the project
- We’ve created a default activity and layout
- A closer look at the design editor
- Add a button using the design editor
- activity_main.xml has a new button
- A closer look at the layout code
- Let’s update the layout XML
- The XML changes are reflected in the design editor
- Test Drive
- There are warnings in the layout…
- Put text in a String resource file
- Extract the String resource
- activity_main.xml uses the String resource
- Add and use a new String resource
- Test Drive
- Add values to the spinner
- Add the string-array to strings.xml
- The full code for activity_main.xml
- Test Drive
- We need to make the app interactive
- What the MainActivity code looks like
- A button can listen for on-click events…
- Get a reference to the button…
- Pass a lambda to the setOnClickListener method
- How to edit a text view’s text
- Pool Puzzle
- Pool Puzzle Solution
- The updated code for MainActivity.kt
- What happens when you run the code
- Test Drive
- Add the getBeers() method
- Activity Magnets
- Activity Magnets Solution
- The full code for MainActivity.kt
- What happens when you run the code
- Test Drive
- Your Android Toolbox
-
3. Layouts: Being a layout
- It all starts with a layout
- Android has different types of layout
- Let’s build a linear layout
- How to define a linear layout
- Orientation can be vertical or horizontal
- Use padding to add space to the layout’s edges
- The layout code so far
- An edit text lets you enter text
- Add views to the layout XML
- Make a view streeeeetch by adding weight
- How to add weight to one view
- How to add weight to multiple views
- The gravity attribute controls the position of a view’s contents
- Values you can use with the android:gravity attribute
- Layout Magnets
- Layout Magnets Solution
- The story so far
- layout-gravity controls the position of a view within a layout
- More values you can use with the android:layout-gravity attribute
- Use margins to add space between views
- The full linear layout code
- Test Drive
- BE the Layout
- BE the Layout Solution
- Your activity code tells Android which layout it uses
- Layout inflation: an example
- A frame layout stacks its views
- Add an image to your project
- A frame layout stacks views in the order they appear in the layout XML
- Test Drive
- All layouts are a type of ViewGroup…
- A scroll view inserts a vertical scrollbar
- How to add a scroll view
- Test Drive
- Your Android Toolbox
-
4. Constraint Layouts: Draw Up a Blueprint
- Nested layouts revisited
- Nesting layouts comes at a price
- Introducing the constraint layout
- Constraint layouts are part of Android Jetpack
- Here’s what we’re going to do
- Use Gradle to include Jetpack libraries
- Let’s add a constraint layout to activity_main.xml
- Add a button to the blueprint
- Position views using constraints
- Add a vertical constraint too
- Use opposing constraints to center views
- You can delete constraints you no longer need
- Remove constraints with the constraint widget
- Changes to the blueprint appear in the XML
- Views can have bias
- Test Drive
- You can change a view’s size
- BE the Constraint
- BE the Constraint Solution
- Most layouts need multiple views
- You can connect views to other views
- You can align views too
- Align views using guidelines
- Guidelines have a fixed position
- Create a movable barrier
- Add a horizontal barrier
- Constrain a button under the barrier
- The full code for activity_main.xml
- Test Drive
- Use a chain to control a linear group of views
- The chain will use three buttons
- Create the horizontal chain
- There are different styles of chain
- Test Drive
- A flow is like a multi-line chain
- How to add a flow
- You can control the flow’s appearance
- The full code for activity_main.xml
- Test Drive
- Your Android Toolbox
-
5. The Activity Lifecycle: Being an Activity
- How do activities really work?
- Create a new project
- The full code for activity_main.xml
- The activity code controls the stopwatch
- The full code for MainActivity.kt
- What happens when you run the app
- Test Drive
- What happens when the app runs
- Rotating the screen changes the device configuration
- An activity’s states
- The activity lifecycle: from create to destroy
- Your activity inherits the lifecycle methods
- Save the current state in a Bundle
- Save the state using onSaveInstanceState()
- The updated MainActivity.kt code
- What happens when you run the app
- Test Drive
- Activity Magnets
- Activity Magnets Solution
- There’s more to an activity’s life than create and destroy
- The visible lifecycle
- We need to implement two more lifecycle methods
- Restart the stopwatch when the app becomes visible
- The updated MainActivity.kt code
- What happens when you run the app
- Test Drive
- What if an activity is only partially visible?
- The foreground lifecycle
- Pause the stopwatch if the activity’s paused
- The complete MainActivity.kt code
- What happens when you run the app
- Test Drive
- Your handy guide to the activity lifecycle methods
- BE the Activity
- BE the Activity Solution
- Your Android Toolbox
-
6. Fragments and Navigation: Finding Your Way
- Most apps need more than one screen
- Each screen is a fragment
- Navigate between screens using the Navigation component
- Here’s what we’re going to do
- Create a new project
- Add WelcomeFragment to the project
- What fragment code looks like
- The fragment’s onCreateView() method
- Fragment layout code looks like activity layout code
- You display a fragment in a FragmentContainerView
- Update the activity_main.xml code
- What the code does
- Test Drive
- Pool Puzzle
- Pool Puzzle Solution
- Create MessageFragment
- Update MessageFragment’s layout
- Update MessageFragment.kt
- Use the Navigation component to navigate between fragments
- Use Gradle to add the Navigation component to your project
- Create a navigation graph
- Add fragments to the navigation graph
- Connect fragments using an action
- Navigation graphs are XML resources
- Add a navigation host to the layout using a FragmentContainerView
- Add a NavHostFragment to activity_main.xml
- Add an OnClickListener to the button
- Get a navigation controller
- The full code for WelcomeFragment.kt
- What happens when the app runs
- Test Drive
- Your Android Toolbox
-
7. Safe Args: Passing Information
- The Secret Message app navigates between fragments
- MessageFragment needs to pass the message to a new fragment
- Here’s what we’re going to do
- Create EncryptFragment…
- Update EncryptFragment.kt
- Add EncryptFragment to the navigation graph
- The updated nav_graph.xml code
- MessageFragment needs to navigate to EncryptFragment
- Test Drive
- Add Safe Args to the build.gradle files
- EncryptFragment needs to accept a String argument
- The updated nav_graph.xml code
- MessageFragment needs to pass a message to EncryptFragment
- Safe Args generates Directions classes
- Update the MessageFragment.kt code
- EncryptFragment needs to get the argument’s value
- The full code for EncryptFragment.kt
- What happens when the app runs
- Test Drive
- Navigation Magnets
- Navigation Magnets Solution
- What if the user wants to go back?
- We could change the back behavior
- Welcome to the back stack
- Use the navigation graph to pop fragments off the back stack
- The updated nav_graph.xml code
- Test Drive
- BE the Safe Args Plug-in
- BE the Safe Args Plug-in Solution
- Your Android Toolbox
-
8. Navigation ui: Going Places
- Different apps, different structures
- Android includes navigation UI components
- How the CatChat app will work
- Here’s what we’re going to do
- Create a new project
- The CatChat app will use a Material theme
- Apply a theme in AndroidManifest.xml
- Define styles in style resource files
- Styles can override theme colors
- Replace the default app bar with a toolbar
- A toolbar is a type of View
- Add the toolbar to activity_main.xml
- Set the toolbar as MainActivity’s app bar
- Test Drive
- Let’s use the toolbar to navigate
- Create InboxFragment
- Create HelpFragment
- We’ll use the Navigation component to navigate to HelpFragment
- Add the fragments to a navigation graph
- Add a navigation host to activity_main.xml
- Specify items in the toolbar with a menu resource file
- Let’s add a Help item to the menu
- onCreateOptionsMenu() adds menu items to the toolbar
- Respond to menu item clicks with onOptionsItemSelected()
- We need to configure the toolbar
- Configure the toolbar using an AppBarConfiguration
- The full code for MainActivity.kt
- What happens when the app runs
- Test Drive
- BE the Menu
- BE the Menu Solution
- Most types of UI navigation work with the Navigation component
- Create SentItemsFragment
- Add SentItemsFragment to the Navigation graph
- The bottom navigation bar needs a new menu resource file
- A bottom navigation bar is a type of View
- The full code for activity_main.xml
- Link the bottom navigation bar to the navigation controller
- The updated code for MainActivity.kt
- Test Drive
- A navigation drawer lets you display many navigation items
- Let’s replace the bottom navigation bar with a navigation drawer
- Navigation drawers deconstructed
- The drawer gets its items from a menu
- Add the support section…
- Highlight the selected item with groups
- The full code for menu_main.xml
- Create the navigation drawer’s header
- How to create a navigation drawer
- The full code for activity_main.xml
- Configure the toolbar’s drawer icon…
- The full code for MainActivity.kt
- Test Drive
- Layout Magnets
- Layout Magnets Solution
- Your Android Toolbox
-
9. Material Views: A Material World
- Material is used throughout Androidville
- The Bits and Pizzas app
- Here’s what we’ll do
- Create the Bits and Pizzas project
- Create OrderFragment
- Display OrderFragment in MainActivity’s layout
- Replace the default app bar with a toolbar
- Fragments don’t have a setSupportActionBar() method
- We’ve added the toolbar…now what?
- The coordinator layout coordinates animations between views
- The app bar layout enables toolbar animation
- Tell the toolbar how to respond to scroll events
- A nested scroll view makes layout content scrollable
- The full code for fragment_order.xml
- Test Drive
- BE the Layout
- BE the Layout Solution
- Let’s create a collapsing toolbar
- How to create a plain collapsing toolbar
- How to add an image to a collapsing toolbar
- Add a restaurant image drawable
- Test Drive
- Layout Magnets
- We need to build OrderFragment’s main content
- Choose a pizza type using a radio button
- Radio buttons are a type of compound button
- A chip is a type of flexible compound button
- Add multiple chips to a chip group
- A FAB is a floating action button
- You can anchor a FAB to a collapsing toolbar
- We need to build OrderFragment’s layout
- The full code for fragment_order.xml
- Test Drive
- Let’s make the FAB respond to clicks
- Add an OnClickListener to the FAB
- A toast is a simple pop-up message
- Display the pizza order in a snackbar
- The snackbar code for the pizza order
- The full code for OrderFragment.kt
- Test Drive
- Pool Puzzle
- Pool Puzzle Solution
- Layout Magnets Solution
- Your Android Toolbox
-
10. View Binding: Bound Together
- Behind the scenes of findViewById()
- There’s a downside to findViewById()
- View binding to the rescue
- Here’s how we’ll use view binding
- The Stopwatch app revisited
- Enable view binding in the app build.gradle file
- How to add view binding to an activity
- Use the binding property to interact with views
- The full code for MainActivity.kt
- What the code does
- Test Drive
- Activity Magnets
- Fragments can use view binding too (but the code’s a little different)
- Enable view binding for Bits and Pizzas
- Fragment view binding code is a little different
- Fragments can access views from onCreateView() to onDestroyView()
- What fragment view binding code looks like
- _binding refers to the binding object…
- The full code for OrderFragment.kt
- Test Drive
- Activity Magnets Solution
- Your Android Toolbox
-
11. View Models: Model Behavior
- Configuration changes revisited
- Introducing the view model
- What the guessing game will do
- How the app will be structured
- Here’s what we’re going to do
- Update the project build.gradle file…
- The Guessing Game app has two fragments
- How navigation should work
- Update the navigation graph
- Display the current fragment in MainActivity’s layout
- Update GameFragment’s layout
- The GameFragment.kt code
- Update ResultFragment’s layout
- The ResultFragment.kt code
- What happens when the app runs
- Test Drive
- The game loses state when the screen rotates
- A view model holds business logic
- Add a view model dependency to the app build.gradle file…
- The full code for GameViewModel.kt
- Create a GameViewModel object
- The updated code for GameFragment.kt
- What happens when the app runs
- Test Drive
- BE the View Model
- We’ve added a view model for GameFragment
- ResultViewModel needs to hold the result
- A view model factory creates view models
- Create the ResultViewModelFactory class
- Use the factory to create the view model
- The updated code for ResultFragment.kt
- What happens when the app runs
- Test Drive
- View Model Magnets
- View Model Magnets Solution
- BE the View Model Solution
- Your Android Toolbox
-
12. Live Data: Leaping into Action
- The Guessing Game app revisited
- The fragments decide when to update views
- Here’s what we’re going to do
- GameViewModel and GameFragment need to use live data
- Live data objects use a value property
- The full code for GameViewModel.kt
- The fragment observes the view model properties and reacts to changes.
- The full code for GameFragment.kt
- What happens when the app runs
- Test Drive
- Fragments can update GameViewModel’s properties
- The full code for GameViewModel.kt
- What happens when the app runs
- Test Drive
- GameFragment still includes game logic
- Pool Puzzle
- Pool Puzzle Solution
- The full code for GameViewModel.kt
- Make GameFragment observe the new property
- What happens when the app runs
- Fragment Magnets
- Fragment Magnets Solution
- Test Drive
- Your Android Toolbox
-
13. Data Binding: Building Smart Layouts
- Back to the Guessing Game app
- The fragments update the views in their layouts
- Here’s what we’re going to do
- Enable data binding in the app build.gradle file
- ResultFragment updates the text in its layout
- 1. Add <layout> and <data> elements
- 2. Set the layout’s data binding variable
- 3. Use the layout’s data binding variable to access the view model
- The full code for fragment_result.xml
- The full code for ResultFragment.kt
- What happens when the app runs
- Test Drive
- Layout Magnets
- Layout Magnets Solution
- GameFragment can use data binding too
- Add <layout> and <data> elements to fragment_game.xml
- Use the data binding variable to set the layout’s text
- String resources revisited
- The layout can pass parameters to String resources
- The full code for fragment_game.xml
- We need to set the gameViewModel variable
- The full code for GameFragment.kt
- What happens when the app runs
- Test Drive
- You can use data binding to call methods
- Add finishGame() to GameViewModel.kt
- Use data binding to make a button call a method when clicked
- The full code for fragment_game.xml
- What happens when the app runs
- Test Drive
- Pool Puzzle
- Fireside Chats
- We can switch off view binding
- Test Drive
- Binding-Cross
- Binding-Cross Solution
- Pool Puzzle Solution
- Your Android Toolbox
-
14. Room Databases: Room with a View
- Most apps need to store data
- How the app will be structured
- Room is a database library that sits on top of SQLite
- Here’s what we’re going to do
- Add a variable to the project build.gradle file…
- Create TasksFragment
- Update fragment_tasks.xml
- Display TasksFragment in MainActivity’s layout…
- How Room databases are created
- We’ll store tasks data in a table
- Specify a table name with @Entity
- The full code for Task.kt
- Use an interface to specify data operations
- Use @Insert to insert a record
- Use @Delete to delete a record
- The full code for TaskDao.kt
- Create a TaskDatabase abstract class
- Add properties for any DAO interfaces
- The full code for TaskDatabase.kt
- MVVM revisited
- Create TasksViewModel
- Database operations can run in slooooow-moooo
- 1. Mark TaskDao’s methods with suspend
- 2. Launch the insert() method in the background
- TasksViewModel needs a view model factory
- TasksViewModelFactory needs a TaskDao
- The updated code for TasksFragment.kt
- TasksFragment can use data binding
- We’ll use data binding to insert a record
- The full fragment_tasks.xml code
- The full TasksFragment.kt code
- What happens when the code runs
- Test Drive
- TasksFragment needs to display records
- Use getAll() to get all tasks from the database
- A LiveData<List<Task>> is a more complex type
- Let’s update the TasksViewModel code
- We’ll bind the tasksString property to the layout’s text view
- The full TasksFragment.kt code
- What happens when the code runs
- Test Drive
- Mixed Messages
- Mixed Messages Solution
- Your Android Toolbox
-
15. Recycler Views: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
- What the Tasks app currently looks like
- We can turn the list into a recycler view
- Why use a recycler view?
- Here’s what we’re going to do
- Tell the recycler view how to display each item…
- The adapter adds data to the recycler view
- Tell the adapter what data it should work with
- Define the adapter’s view holder
- Override the onCreateViewHolder() method
- Add data to the layout’s view
- The full code for TaskItemAdapter.kt
- The adapter code is complete
- We need to display the recycler view
- The full code for fragment_tasks.xml
- The updated code for TasksFragment.kt
- We’ve added a recycler view to TasksFragment’s layout
- Update the TasksViewModel.kt code
- TasksFragment needs to update TaskItemAdapter’s data property
- The full code for TasksFragment.kt
- What happens when the code runs
- Test Drive
- Adapter Magnets
- Adapter Magnets Solution
- Recycler views are very flexible
- Recycler view 2.0
- How to create a card view
- The full code for task_item.xml
- The adapter’s view holder needs to work with the new layout code
- The full code for TaskItemAdapter.kt
- What the recycler view looks like so far
- The layout manager gallery
- Update fragment_tasks.xml to arrange items in a grid
- What happens when the code runs
- Test Drive
- Pool Puzzle
- Pool Puzzle Solution
- Your Android Toolbox
-
16. Diffutil and Data Binding: Life in the Fast Lane
- The recycler view displays task data correctly…
- The Tasks app revisited
- How the recycler view gets its data
- The data property’s setter calls notifyDataSetChanged()
- Tell the recycler view what needs to change
- Here’s what we’re going to do
- We need to implement DiffUtil.ItemCallback
- A ListAdapter accepts a DiffUtil.ItemCallback argument
- The updated code for TaskItemAdapter.kt
- Populate the ListAdapter’s list…
- The updated code for TasksFragment.kt
- What happens when the code runs
- Test Drive
- BE the ListAdapter
- Recycler views can use data binding
- Add a data binding variable to task_item.xml
- The layout gets inflated in the adapter’s view holder code
- Use the binding class to inflate the layout
- The full code for TaskItemAdapter.kt
- The full code for task_item.xml
- What happens when the code runs
- Test Drive
- Adapter Magnets
- Adapter Magnets Solution
- BE the ListAdapter Solution
- Your Android Toolbox
-
17. Recycler View Navigation: Pick a Card
- Recycler views can be used for navigation
- How the Tasks app is currently structured
- We’re going to make the recycler view navigate to a new fragment
- Here’s what we’re going to do
- Make each item clickable
- Where should we create the toast?
- How the code will work
- The full code for TaskItemAdapter.kt
- We’ll pass a lambda to TaskItemAdapter
- The full code for TasksFragment.kt
- What happens when the code runs
- Test Drive
- Adapter Magnets
- Adapter Magnets Solution
- We want to use the recycler view to navigate to a new fragment
- Update the project build.gradle file…
- Create EditTaskFragment…
- Update the navigation graph
- Add a NavHostFragment to MainActivity’s layout
- Make TasksFragment navigate to EditTaskFragment
- Add a new property to TasksViewModel
- The full code for TasksViewModel.kt
- Make TasksFragment navigate to EditTaskFragment
- The full code for TasksFragment.kt
- Make EditTaskFragment display the task ID
- The full code for EditTaskFragment.kt
- What happens when the code runs
- Test Drive
- We want to use EditTaskFragment to update task records
- Use TaskDao to interact with database records
- Create EditTaskViewModel
- EditTaskViewModel will tell EditTaskFragment when to navigate
- The full code for EditTaskViewModel.kt
- EditTaskViewModel needs a view model factory
- fragment_edit_task.xml needs to display the task
- The full code for EditTaskFragment.kt
- What happens when the code runs
- Test Drive
- Your Android Toolbox
-
18. Jetpack Compose: Compose Yourself
- UI components don’t have to be Views
- Here’s what we’re going to do
- Create a new Compose project
- Configure the project
- Compose projects have no layout files
- What Compose activity code looks like
- Use a Text composable to display text
- Use composables in composable functions
- Most UIs have multiple composables
- The full code for MainActivity.kt
- Test Drive
- You can preview composable functions
- Preview composables with the Design or Split option
- Pool Puzzle
- Pool Puzzle Solution
- Let’s make the app convert temperatures
- Add a MainActivityContent composable function
- Display the header image…
- Add an Image to MainActivity.kt
- Let’s display the temperature text
- Test Drive
- Use a Button composable to add a button
- We need to pass a lambda to ConvertButton
- We need to change the value of TemperatureText’s argument
- The full code for MainActivity.kt
- What happens when the app runs
- Test Drive
- Compose Magnets
- Compose Magnets Solution
- Let the user enter a temperature
- Add a TextField to a composable function
- The full code for MainActivity.kt
- What happens when the app runs
- Test Drive
- We’ll tweak the app’s appearance
- Add padding to the Column composable
- You can center composables in Columns or Rows
- Applying themes: revisited
- Android Studio includes extra theme code
- The full code for MainActivity.kt
- Test Drive
- BE Compose
- BE Compose Solution
- Your Android Toolbox
-
19. Integrating Compose with views: Perfect Harmony
- You can add composables to View-based UIs
- The Guessing Game app structure
- Here’s what we’re going to do
- Update the project build.gradle file…
- We’ll replace ResultFragment’s views with composables
- A ComposeView lets you add composables to a layout
- Add composables using Kotlin code
- Add a composable function for the fragment’s content
- Reproduce the Start New Game button
- Reproduce ResultFragment’s TextView
- The updated code for ResultFragment.kt
- Test Drive
- We need to remove ResultFragment’s views…
- onCreateView() returns the UI’s root view
- The full code for ResultFragment.kt
- What happens when the app runs
- Test Drive
- Pool Puzzle
- Next we’ll make GameFragment use composables too
- We’ll add a ComposeView to fragment_game.xml
- Add a composable function for GameFragment’s content
- Reproduce the Finish Game button
- Reproduce the EditText with a TextField
- Reproduce the Guess button
- The updated code for GameFragment.kt
- Test Drive
- We’ll display the incorrect guesses in a Text composable
- Create an IncorrectGuessesText composable function
- Compose Magnets
- Compose Magnets Solution
- The updated code for GameFragment.kt
- Test Drive
- Remove views from GameFragment.kt
- Delete fragment_game.xml
- Test Drive
- Pool Puzzle Solution
- Your Android Toolbox
- Leaving town
- It’s been great having you here in Androidville
-
A. Leftovers: The Top Ten Things (we didn’t cover)
- 1. Sharing data with other apps
- 2. WorkManager
- 3. Dialogs and notifications
- 4. Automated testing
- 5. Supporting different screen sizes
- 6. More Compose features
- 7. Retrofit
- 8. Android Game Development Kit
- 9. CameraX
- 10. Publishing your app
- Index
Product information
Title: Head First Android Development, 3rd Edition
- Author(s):
Release date: November 2021
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492076520
