Head First C#, 5th Edition

Book description
What will you learn from this book?
Create apps, games, and more using this engaging, highly visual introduction to C#, .NET, and Visual Studio. In the first chapter you'll dive right in, building a fully functional game using C# and .NET MAUI that can run on Windows, Mac, and even Android and iOS devices. You'll learn how to use classes and object-oriented programming, create 3D games in Unity, and query data with LINQ. And you'll do it all by solving puzzles, doing hands-on exercises, and building real-world applications. Interested in a development career? You'll learn important development techniques and ideas—many who learned to code with this book are now professional developers, team leads, coding streamers, and more. There's no experience required except the desire to learn. And this is the best place to start.
What's so special about this book?
If you've read a Head First book, you know what to expect: a visually rich format designed for the way your brain works. If you haven't, you're in for a treat. With this book, you'll learn C# through a multisensory experience that engages your mind—rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep.
Publisher resources
Table of contents
1. Start Building apps with C#: Build Something Great…Fast!
- Why you should learn C#
- Write code and explore C# with Visual Studio
- Install Visual Studio Community Edition
- Run Visual Studio
- Create your first project in Visual Studio – Windows edition
- Create your first project in Visual Studio – Mac edition
- Let’s build a game!
- Break up large projects into smaller parts
- Here’s how you’ll build your game
- Create a .NET MAUI project in Visual Studio – Windows edition
- Create a .NET MAUI project in Visual Studio – Mac edition
- Run your new .NET MAUI app
- MAUI apps work on all of your devices
- Here’s the page that you’ll build
- Start editing your XAML code
- Add the XAML for a Button and a Label
- Use a FlexLayout to make a grid of animal buttons
- Write C# code to add the animals to the buttons
- Start editing the PlayAgainButton event handler method
- Add more statements to your event handler
- Add animals to your buttons
- Run your app!
- Visual Studio makes it easy to use Git
- Add C# code to handle mouse clicks
- Enter the code for the event handler
- Run your app and find all the pairs
- Finish the game by adding a timer
- Add a timer to your game’s code
- Finish the code for your game
- Even better ifs…
2. Variables, Statements, and Methods: Dive into C# code
- Take a closer look at the files in your console app
- Statements are the building blocks for your apps
- Statements live inside of methods
- Your methods use variables to work with data
- Generate a new method to work with variables
- Add code that uses operators to your method
- Use the debugger to watch your variables change
- Use operators to work with variables
- “if” statements make decisions
- Loops perform an action over and over
- Use code snippets to help write loops
- Some useful things to keep in mind about C# code
- Controls drive the mechanics of your user interfaces
- Other controls you’ll use in this book
- Build a .NET MAUI app to experiment with controls
- Create a new app to experiment with controls
- Explore your new MAUI app and figure out how it works
- Add an Entry control to your app
- Add properties to your Entry control
- Make your Entry control update a Label
- Combine horizontal and vertical stack layouts
- Add a Picker control to display a list of choices
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Head First C#, 5th Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: September 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098141721
