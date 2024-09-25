Head First C#, 5th Edition

Head First C#, 5th Edition

by Andrew Stellman, Jennifer Greene
Released September 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098141721

Book description

What will you learn from this book?

Create apps, games, and more using this engaging, highly visual introduction to C#, .NET, and Visual Studio. In the first chapter you'll dive right in, building a fully functional game using C# and .NET MAUI that can run on Windows, Mac, and even Android and iOS devices. You'll learn how to use classes and object-oriented programming, create 3D games in Unity, and query data with LINQ. And you'll do it all by solving puzzles, doing hands-on exercises, and building real-world applications. Interested in a development career? You'll learn important development techniques and ideas—many who learned to code with this book are now professional developers, team leads, coding streamers, and more. There's no experience required except the desire to learn. And this is the best place to start.

What's so special about this book?

If you've read a Head First book, you know what to expect: a visually rich format designed for the way your brain works. If you haven't, you're in for a treat. With this book, you'll learn C# through a multisensory experience that engages your mind—rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep.

Table of contents

  1. 1. Start Building apps with C#: Build Something Great…Fast!
    1. Why you should learn C#
    2. Write code and explore C# with Visual Studio
      1. Visual Studio is your gateway to C#
    3. Install Visual Studio Community Edition
    4. Run Visual Studio
    5. Create your first project in Visual Studio – Windows edition
    6. Create your first project in Visual Studio – Mac edition
    7. Let’s build a game!
    8. Break up large projects into smaller parts
    9. Here’s how you’ll build your game
    10. Create a .NET MAUI project in Visual Studio – Windows edition
    11. Create a .NET MAUI project in Visual Studio – Mac edition
    12. Run your new .NET MAUI app
      1. Stop your MAUI app
    13. MAUI apps work on all of your devices
    14. Here’s the page that you’ll build
    15. Start editing your XAML code
    16. Add the XAML for a Button and a Label
    17. Use a FlexLayout to make a grid of animal buttons
    18. Write C# code to add the animals to the buttons
    19. Start editing the PlayAgainButton event handler method
      1. Add a C# statement to the event handler method
    20. Add more statements to your event handler
    21. Add animals to your buttons
    22. Run your app!
      1. Here are just a few things Git can do for you
    23. Visual Studio makes it easy to use Git
    24. Add C# code to handle mouse clicks
    25. Enter the code for the event handler
    26. Run your app and find all the pairs
      1. Uh-oh – there’s a bug in your code
      2. When you find a bug, you need to sleuth it out
    27. Finish the game by adding a timer
    28. Add a timer to your game’s code
    29. Finish the code for your game
      1. Add a field to hold the time elapsed
      2. Finish your TimerTick method
    30. Even better ifs…
  2. 2. Variables, Statements, and Methods: Dive into C# code
    1. Take a closer look at the files in your console app
      1. A statement performs one single action
    2. Statements are the building blocks for your apps
    3. Statements live inside of methods
      1. Methods do something
      2. Methods help you organize your code
    4. Your methods use variables to work with data
      1. Declare your variables
      2. Variables vary
      3. You need to assign values to variables before you use them
      4. A few useful types
    5. Generate a new method to work with variables
    6. Add code that uses operators to your method
    7. Use the debugger to watch your variables change
    8. Use operators to work with variables
    9. “if” statements make decisions
      1. if/else statements also do something if a condition isn’t true
    10. Loops perform an action over and over
      1. while loops keep looping statements while a condition is true
      2. do/while loops run the statements then check the condition
      3. for loops run a statement after each loop
    11. Use code snippets to help write loops
    12. Some useful things to keep in mind about C# code
    13. Controls drive the mechanics of your user interfaces
      1. Meet some of the controls you’ll use in this book
    14. Other controls you’ll use in this book
    15. Build a .NET MAUI app to experiment with controls
    16. Create a new app to experiment with controls
    17. Explore your new MAUI app and figure out how it works
    18. Add an Entry control to your app
    19. Add properties to your Entry control
    20. Make your Entry control update a Label
    21. Combine horizontal and vertical stack layouts
      1. You’ll nest one Layout inside another
    22. Add a Picker control to display a list of choices
  3. About the Authors

