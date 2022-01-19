Head First Git

by Raju Gandhi
Released January 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492092513

Book description

What will you learn from this book?

Many people who use Git rely on "recipes"—basic copy-paste commands—without understanding how this version control system actually works. But what do you do if you find yourself in a tight spot? You can't simply wing it. With this unique hands-on guide, you'll learn valuable ways to use Git in many different situations. Raju Gandhi peels back the layers to reveal the simple yet powerful engine that powers Git, with activities that help you truly understand this crucial tool as you get it up and running. You’ll master branches, tags, stashes, and merges; learn best practices; collaborate with your team; and unlock the full potential of Git.

What’s so special about this book?

If you've read a Head First book, you know what to expect—a visually rich format designed for the way your brain works. If you haven't, you're in for a treat. With this book, you’ll learn Git through a multi-sensory experience that engages your mind, rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Table of contents

  1. Table of Contents (the real thing)
  2. Author of Head First Git
  3. How to use this Book: Intro
    1. Who is this book for?
      1. Who should probably back away from this book?
    2. We know what you’re thinking
      1. We know what your brain is thinking
      2. This must be important! Don’t forget it!
    3. Metacognition: thinking about thinking
      1. So just how DO you get your brain to treat Git like it was a hungry tiger?
    4. Here’s what WE did
    5. Here’s what YOU can do to bend your brain into submission
      1. Read me
      2. We break things down, then build them back again.
      3. We don’t exhaustively cover everything.
      4. The activities are NOT optional.
      5. The redundancy is intentional and important.
      6. The examples are as generic as possible.
      7. The Brain Power exercises don’t have answers.
      8. Not all Test Drive exercises have answers.
    6. You’re going to have to install Git (macOS)
      1. Using the terminal to verify the installation
    7. You’re going to have to install Git (Windows)
      1. Using Git Bash to verify the installation
    8. You’re going to need a text editor (macOS)
    9. You’re going to need a text editor (Windows)
    10. You’re (definitely) going to need a GitHub account
      1. Setting up a personal access token
    11. A word on organizing your files and projects
    12. The technical review team
      1. O’Reilly Online Learning
    13. Acknowledgments
      1. Just when you thought there wouldn’t be any more acknowledgements*.
  4. 1. Beginning Git: Get going with Git
    1. Why we need version control
      1. Cubicle Conversation
      2. Got Git?
      3. Start your engines...
    2. A quick tour of the command line: knowing where you are with pwd
    3. More on the command line: creating new directories with mkdir
    4. (Even) More on the command line: listing files with ls
    5. More on the command line (almost there): changing directories with cd
      1. No argument there
    6. Cleaning up
    7. Creating your first repository
    8. Inside the init command
      1. Code Magnets
    9. Introduce yourself to Git
      1. How you will use Git
    10. Putting Git to work
      1. Meanwhile, back at the HawtDog Dating Service...
    11. Working with the HawtDawg Git repository
      1. Speaking of...
    12. What exactly does it mean to commit?
    13. Look before you leap
    14. The three stages of Git
      1. Great question!
    15. Git in the command line
    16. A peek behind the curtain
    17. The multiple states of files in a Git repository
      1. A typical day in the life of a new file
      2. BE Git
    18. The index is a “scratch pad”
    19. Computer, status report!
      1. Whoa, easy tiger!
    20. You’ve made history!
      1. Crossword Init
      2. Code Magnets
      3. BE Git
      4. Crossword Init Solution
  5. 2. Branching out: Multiple Trains of Thought
    1. It all started with an email
      1. But things didn’t quite pan out...
      2. So, what happened?
      3. What would you do if you were Norm?
    2. Updating the restaurant menu
      1. First things first
      2. Very astute!
    3. Choices...so many choices!
    4. Switching tracks
      1. Back at the ’80s Diner
    5. Send it back!
      1. Code Magnets
    6. Visualizing branches
    7. Branches, commits, and the files contained within
      1. BE Git
      2. Cubicle Conversation
    8. Working in parallel
      1. BE Git
    9. What is a branch, really?
    10. Switching branches, or switching directories?
      1. Some branches are more equal than others
    11. Bring it in!
    12. Read the #&$!@ manual (git branch edition)
      1. Making the fall menu official
    13. Some merges are fast-forward
    14. It doesn’t quite work the other way
    15. A little more Git setup
      1. It’s almost Thursday!
    16. Wait! You moved?
    17. It’s a merge commit
      1. Merge commits are kinda special
    18. Things don’t always go so smoothly
    19. I am so conflicted!
      1. I am so conflicted! (Ooof! Almost there)
    20. Cleaning up (merged) branches
    21. Deleting unmerged branches
    22. A typical workflow
      1. Git branch “crossword puzzle”
      2. Code Magnets Solution
      3. BE Git
      4. BE Git
      5. Git branch “crossword puzzle” Solution
  6. 3. Looking Around: Investigating your Git Repository
    1. Brigitte’s on a mission
    2. Commits aren’t enough
    3. Mirror, mirror on the wall: Who is the prettiest log of all?
    4. How does git log work?
    5. Making git log do all the work
    6. What diff-erence does it make?
    7. Visualizing file differences
    8. Visualizing file differences: One file at a time
    9. Visualizing file differences: One hunk at a time
    10. Making diffs easier on the eyes
    11. Diffing staged changes
    12. Diffing branches
      1. Diffing branches (we are there!)
    13. Diffing commits
    14. What does the diff for a new file look like?
      1. A Diff-icult Crossword
      2. A Diff-icult Crossword Solution
  7. 4. Undoing: Fixing your Mistakes
    1. Planning an engagement party
    2. An error in judgement
      1. Cubicle conversation
    3. Undoing changes to the working directory
    4. Undoing changes in the index
    5. Deleting files from Git repositories
    6. Committing to delete
    7. Renaming (or moving) files
    8. Editing commit messages
      1. Aren’t you the observant one!
    9. Renaming branches
    10. Making alternative plans
      1. HEAD Tells All
    11. The role of HEAD
    12. Referencing commits using HEAD
    13. Traversing merge commits
    14. Undoing commits
    15. Removing commits with reset
    16. The three types of reset
      1. git reset --soft
      2. Using git reset (or git reset --mixed)
      3. git reset --hard
      4. Congratulations, you time traveler, you!
    17. Another way to undo commits
    18. Reverting commits
    19. Aaaaand that’s a wrap!
      1. Undo Crossword
      2. Undo Crossword Solution
  8. 5. Collaborating with Git - Part I: Remote work
    1. Another way to a Git repository: cloning
      1. Hosting a Git repository
      2. Setting up: forking repositories (a sidebar)
    2. Ready, set, clone!
      1. It’s just another Git repository
    3. What happens when you clone?
    4. Git is distributed
      1. Another bit of Git configuration
    5. Pushing changes
      1. Verifying if the push worked
    6. Knowing where to push: Remotes
      1. No photographs, please: Public versus private commits
    7. Standard operating procedure: Branches
    8. Merging branches: Option 1 (local merges)
      1. A quick note on GitHub’s interface
    9. Pushing local branches
    10. Merging branches: Option 2 (pull requests)
    11. Creating pull requests
      1. Creating pull requests (Yep! Almost there)
      2. A brand-new, shiny pull request
    12. Pull requests or merge requests?
    13. Merging a pull request
    14. What’s next?
      1. A Pushy Puzzle
      2. A Pushy Puzzle Solution
  9. 6. Collaborating with Git - Part II: Go, Team, go!
    1. Cubicle conversation
    2. Working in parallel
    3. Working in parallel...in Gitland
    4. Collaborating, Git style
    5. The setup for two collaborators on GitHub
      1. Our setup so far
      2. Two-player setup
      3. One-player setup
    6. Falling behind the remote
    7. Catching up with the remote (git pull)
    8. Introducing the middlemen aka remote tracking branches
    9. Reason 1 for remote tracking branches: Knowing where to push
      1. Remote tracking branch after you push
    10. Pushing to the remote: Summary
    11. Fetching remote tracking branches
    12. Reason 2 for remote tracking branches: Getting (all) updates from the remote
      1. Git branch flag soup
    13. Collaborating with others
      1. Git push/pull and remote tracking branches
    14. Collaborating with others: Summary
    15. Reason 3 for remote tracking branches: Knowing you need to push
    16. Reason 4 for remote tracking branches: Getting ready to push
      1. Reason 4 (still going)
      2. Reason 4 (Yep! Almost there!)
    17. git pull is git fetch + git merge!
    18. Use git fetch + git merge. Avoid git pull.
    19. The ideal scenario
    20. A typical workflow: Getting started
    21. A typical workflow: Getting ready to merge
    22. A typical workflow: Merge locally, or issue pull requests?
    23. A typical workflow visualized
    24. Cleaning up remote branches
      1. Collaborative Crossword
      2. Collaborative Crossword
  10. 7. Searching Git Repositories: Get a grep
    1. Taking things to the next level
    2. A walk through the commit history
      1. Cubicle conversation
      2. Seeing who changed what and when with git blame
    3. Using git blame
    4. git blame using Git repository managers
      1. A few more details about git blame
    5. Searching Git repositories
    6. Searching Git repositories with grep
    7. Git grep options
      1. Case-insensitive search
      2. Displaying line numbers
      3. List only file names
    8. The git grep flags combo
    9. Where git blame falls short
    10. Git log’s “pickaxe” capability (-S)
    11. git log -S vs blame
    12. Using the “patch” flag with git log
      1. Using the “patch” flag with git log (almost there)
    13. Git log’s other “pickaxe” flag (-G)
    14. Searching commit messages
      1. Git log flag soup
      2. What does it mean to check out a commit?
    15. Checking out commits
    16. Detached HEAD state
    17. The moral of the detached HEAD story state
      1. Cubicle conversation
    18. Searching for commits using git bisect
    19. Using git bisect
    20. Finishing git bisect
      1. Searching for Clues
      2. Searching for Clues Solution
  11. 8. Making your life Easier: #ProTips
    1. Configuring Git
    2. The global .gitconfig file
    3. Project-specific Git configuration
    4. Listing your Git configuration
    5. Git aliases, a.k.a. your personal Git shortcuts
    6. Tweaking the behavior of Git aliases
    7. Telling Git to ignore certain files and folders
    8. The effects of a .gitignore file
    9. Managing the .gitignore file
    10. A sample .gitignore file
    11. Commit early, commit often
    12. Write meaningful commit messages
    13. The anatomy of a good commit message
    14. The anatomy of a good commit message: Headers
      1. Code Magnets
    15. The anatomy of a good commit message: Bodies
    16. Fussy much?
      1. A shoutout
    17. Create helpful branch names
    18. Integrate a graphical user interface into your workflow
      1. The Command line versus a GUI
      2. Congratulations!
      3. Configuration Crossword
      4. Code Magnet Solution
      5. Configuration Crossword Solution
  12. A. Leftovers: The top Five Topics we didn’t cover
    1. #1 Tags (remember me forever)
    2. #2 Cherry-pick (copying commits)
    3. #3 Stashes (pseudo-commits)
    4. #4 reflog (reference log)
    5. #5 rebase (Another way to merge)
      1. This isn’t goodbye!

