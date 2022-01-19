Head First Git

What will you learn from this book?



Many people who use Git rely on "recipes"—basic copy-paste commands—without understanding how this version control system actually works. But what do you do if you find yourself in a tight spot? You can't simply wing it. With this unique hands-on guide, you'll learn valuable ways to use Git in many different situations. Raju Gandhi peels back the layers to reveal the simple yet powerful engine that powers Git, with activities that help you truly understand this crucial tool as you get it up and running. You’ll master branches, tags, stashes, and merges; learn best practices; collaborate with your team; and unlock the full potential of Git.



What’s so special about this book?



If you've read a Head First book, you know what to expect—a visually rich format designed for the way your brain works. If you haven't, you're in for a treat. With this book, you’ll learn Git through a multi-sensory experience that engages your mind, rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep