Book description
What will you learn from this book?
Many people who use Git rely on "recipes"—basic copy-paste commands—without understanding how this version control system actually works. But what do you do if you find yourself in a tight spot? You can't simply wing it. With this unique hands-on guide, you'll learn valuable ways to use Git in many different situations. Raju Gandhi peels back the layers to reveal the simple yet powerful engine that powers Git, with activities that help you truly understand this crucial tool as you get it up and running. You’ll master branches, tags, stashes, and merges; learn best practices; collaborate with your team; and unlock the full potential of Git.
What’s so special about this book?
If you've read a Head First book, you know what to expect—a visually rich format designed for the way your brain works. If you haven't, you're in for a treat. With this book, you’ll learn Git through a multi-sensory experience that engages your mind, rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep
Table of contents
- Table of Contents (the real thing)
- Author of Head First Git
How to use this Book: Intro
- Who is this book for?
- We know what you’re thinking
- Metacognition: thinking about thinking
- Here’s what WE did
Here’s what YOU can do to bend your brain into submission
- Read me
- We break things down, then build them back again.
- We don’t exhaustively cover everything.
- The activities are NOT optional.
- The redundancy is intentional and important.
- The examples are as generic as possible.
- The Brain Power exercises don’t have answers.
- Not all Test Drive exercises have answers.
- You’re going to have to install Git (macOS)
- You’re going to have to install Git (Windows)
- You’re going to need a text editor (macOS)
- You’re going to need a text editor (Windows)
- You’re (definitely) going to need a GitHub account
- A word on organizing your files and projects
- The technical review team
- Acknowledgments
1. Beginning Git: Get going with Git
- Why we need version control
- A quick tour of the command line: knowing where you are with pwd
- More on the command line: creating new directories with mkdir
- (Even) More on the command line: listing files with ls
- More on the command line (almost there): changing directories with cd
- Cleaning up
- Creating your first repository
- Inside the init command
- Introduce yourself to Git
- Putting Git to work
- Working with the HawtDawg Git repository
- What exactly does it mean to commit?
- Look before you leap
- The three stages of Git
- Git in the command line
- A peek behind the curtain
- The multiple states of files in a Git repository
- The index is a “scratch pad”
- Computer, status report!
- You’ve made history!
2. Branching out: Multiple Trains of Thought
- It all started with an email
- Updating the restaurant menu
- Choices...so many choices!
- Switching tracks
- Send it back!
- Visualizing branches
- Branches, commits, and the files contained within
- Working in parallel
- What is a branch, really?
- Switching branches, or switching directories?
- Bring it in!
- Read the #&$!@ manual (git branch edition)
- Some merges are fast-forward
- It doesn’t quite work the other way
- A little more Git setup
- Wait! You moved?
- It’s a merge commit
- Things don’t always go so smoothly
- I am so conflicted!
- Cleaning up (merged) branches
- Deleting unmerged branches
- A typical workflow
3. Looking Around: Investigating your Git Repository
- Brigitte’s on a mission
- Commits aren’t enough
- Mirror, mirror on the wall: Who is the prettiest log of all?
- How does git log work?
- Making git log do all the work
- What diff-erence does it make?
- Visualizing file differences
- Visualizing file differences: One file at a time
- Visualizing file differences: One hunk at a time
- Making diffs easier on the eyes
- Diffing staged changes
- Diffing branches
- Diffing commits
- What does the diff for a new file look like?
4. Undoing: Fixing your Mistakes
- Planning an engagement party
- An error in judgement
- Undoing changes to the working directory
- Undoing changes in the index
- Deleting files from Git repositories
- Committing to delete
- Renaming (or moving) files
- Editing commit messages
- Renaming branches
- Making alternative plans
- The role of HEAD
- Referencing commits using HEAD
- Traversing merge commits
- Undoing commits
- Removing commits with reset
- The three types of reset
- Another way to undo commits
- Reverting commits
- Aaaaand that’s a wrap!
5. Collaborating with Git - Part I: Remote work
- Another way to a Git repository: cloning
- Ready, set, clone!
- What happens when you clone?
- Git is distributed
- Pushing changes
- Knowing where to push: Remotes
- Standard operating procedure: Branches
- Merging branches: Option 1 (local merges)
- Pushing local branches
- Merging branches: Option 2 (pull requests)
- Creating pull requests
- Pull requests or merge requests?
- Merging a pull request
- What’s next?
6. Collaborating with Git - Part II: Go, Team, go!
- Cubicle conversation
- Working in parallel
- Working in parallel...in Gitland
- Collaborating, Git style
- The setup for two collaborators on GitHub
- Falling behind the remote
- Catching up with the remote (git pull)
- Introducing the middlemen aka remote tracking branches
- Reason 1 for remote tracking branches: Knowing where to push
- Pushing to the remote: Summary
- Fetching remote tracking branches
- Reason 2 for remote tracking branches: Getting (all) updates from the remote
- Collaborating with others
- Collaborating with others: Summary
- Reason 3 for remote tracking branches: Knowing you need to push
- Reason 4 for remote tracking branches: Getting ready to push
- git pull is git fetch + git merge!
- Use git fetch + git merge. Avoid git pull.
- The ideal scenario
- A typical workflow: Getting started
- A typical workflow: Getting ready to merge
- A typical workflow: Merge locally, or issue pull requests?
- A typical workflow visualized
- Cleaning up remote branches
7. Searching Git Repositories: Get a grep
- Taking things to the next level
- A walk through the commit history
- Using git blame
- git blame using Git repository managers
- Searching Git repositories
- Searching Git repositories with grep
- Git grep options
- The git grep flags combo
- Where git blame falls short
- Git log’s “pickaxe” capability (-S)
- git log -S vs blame
- Using the “patch” flag with git log
- Git log’s other “pickaxe” flag (-G)
- Searching commit messages
- Checking out commits
- Detached HEAD state
- The moral of the detached HEAD story state
- Searching for commits using git bisect
- Using git bisect
- Finishing git bisect
8. Making your life Easier: #ProTips
- Configuring Git
- The global .gitconfig file
- Project-specific Git configuration
- Listing your Git configuration
- Git aliases, a.k.a. your personal Git shortcuts
- Tweaking the behavior of Git aliases
- Telling Git to ignore certain files and folders
- The effects of a .gitignore file
- Managing the .gitignore file
- A sample .gitignore file
- Commit early, commit often
- Write meaningful commit messages
- The anatomy of a good commit message
- The anatomy of a good commit message: Headers
- The anatomy of a good commit message: Bodies
- Fussy much?
- Create helpful branch names
- Integrate a graphical user interface into your workflow
- A. Leftovers: The top Five Topics we didn’t cover
Product information
- Title: Head First Git
- Author(s):
- Release date: January 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492092513
