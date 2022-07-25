Head First Java, 3rd Edition

by Kathy Sierra, Bert Bates, Trisha Gee
Released July 2022
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781491910771

Book description

What will you learn from this book?

Ready to learn Java? This book combines puzzles, strong visuals, mysteries, and soul-searching interviews with famous Java objects to engage you in many different ways. It's fast, it's fun, and it's effective. And despite its playful appearance, Head First Java is serious stuff: a complete introduction to object-oriented programming and Java. You'll learn everything from the fundamentals to advanced topics.

The new third edition brings the book up-to-date for Java 8-17, including major recent updates to the Java language and development platform. Java has seen some deep code-level changes and more modern approaches, requiring even more careful study and implementation. So learning the Head First way is more important than ever.

What's so special about this book?

If you've read a Head First book, you know what to expect--a visually rich format designed for the way your brain works. If you haven't, you're in for a treat. With this book, you'll learn Java through a multi-sensory experience that engages your mind rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep.

Table of contents

  1. 1. Dive in A Quick Dip: Breaking the Surface
    1. The Way Java Works
    2. What you’ll do in Java
    3. A Very Brief History of Java
      1. Speed and Memory Usage
      2. Sharpen your pencil Answers
    4. Code structure in Java
      1. What goes in a source file?
      2. What goes in a class?
      3. What goes in a method?
    5. Anatomy of a class
    6. Writing a class with a main
    7. What can you say in the main method?
      1. Looping and looping and...
      2. Simple boolean tests
    8. There are no dumb Questions
    9. Example of a while loop
    10. Conditional branching
    11. Coding a Serious Business Application
      1. Monday Morning at Bob’s Java-Enabled House
    12. Phrase-O-Matic
    13. Code Magnets
      1. BE the compiler
    14. JavaCross 7.0
    15. Pool Puzzle
    16. Exercise Solutions
    17. puzzle answers
  2. 2. Classes and Objects: A Trip to Objectville
    1. Chair Wars
      1. (or How Objects Can Change Your Life)
      2. In Larry’s cube
      3. At Brad’s laptop at the cafe
      4. Larry thought he’d nailed it. He could almost feel the rolled steel of the Aeron beneath his...
      5. Back in Larry’s cube
      6. At Brad’s laptop at the beach
      7. Larry snuck in just moments ahead of Brad.
      8. Back in Larry’s cube
      9. At Brad’s laptop on his lawn chair at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival
      10. So, Brad the OO guy got the chair and desk, right?
    2. What about the Amoeba rotate()?
    3. The suspense is killing me. Who got the chair and desk?
      1. Brain Power
    4. When you design a class, think about the objects that will be created from that class t ype. Think about:
    5. What’s the difference between a class and an object?
      1. A class is not an object.
    6. Making your first object
    7. Making and testing Movie objects
    8. Quick! Get out of main!
      1. The Guessing Game
    9. Running the Guessing Game
    10. There are no Dumb Questions
      1. BE the compiler
    11. Code Magnets
      1. Pool Puzzle
    12. Exercise Solutions
    13. Puzzle Solutions
      1. Pool Puzzle
      2. Who am I?
  3. 3. Primitives And References: Know Your Variables
    1. Declaring a variable
      1. variables must have a type
      2. variables must have a name
    2. “I’d like a double mocha, no, make it an int.”
      1. Primitive Types
    3. You really don’t want to spill that...
    4. Back away from that keyword!
    5. Controlling your Dog object
    6. An object reference is just another variable value.
      1. The 3 steps of object declaration, creation and assignment
    7. There are no Dumb Questions
      1. Java Exposed
    8. Life on the garbage-collectible heap
      1. Life and death on the heap
      2. An array is like a tray of cups
      3. Arrays are objects too
      4. Make an array of Dogs
      5. Control your Dog
      6. What happens if the Dog is in a Dog array?
      7. A Dog example
      8. BE the compiler
      9. Code Magnets
    9. Pool Puzzle
    10. A Heap o’ Trouble
      1. The case of the pilfered references
    11. Exercise Solutions
    12. Puzzle Solutions
      1. The case of the pilfered references
  4. 4. methods use instance variables: How Objects Behave
    1. Remember: a class describes what an object knows and what an object does
      1. Can every object of that type have different method behavior?
      2. The size affects the bark
      3. You can send things to a method
    2. You can get things back from a method.
    3. You can send more than one thing to a method
      1. Calling a two-parameter method, and sending it two arguments.
    4. There are no Dumb Questions
      1. Reminder: Java cares about type!
    5. Cool things you can do with parameters and return types
    6. Encapsulation
      1. Do it or risk humiliation and ridicule.
      2. Hide the data
    7. Java Exposed
    8. Encapsulating the GoodDog class
      1. How do objects in an array behave?
    9. Declaring and initializing instance variables
    10. The difference between instance and local variables
    11. There are no Dumb Questions
    12. Comparing variables (primitives or references)
      1. BE the compiler
    13. Mixed Messages
    14. Pool Puzzle
      1. Fast Times in Stim-City
    15. Exercise Solutions
    16. Puzzle Solutions
  5. 5. Writing a Program: Extra-Strength Methods
    1. Let’s build a Battleship-style game: “Sink a Startup”
    2. First, a high-level design
    3. The “Simple Startup Game” a gentler introduction
    4. Developing a Class
    5. Brain Power
    6. SimpleStartup class
    7. Writing the method implementations
      1. let’s write the real method code now, and get this puppy working.
    8. Writing test code for the SimpleStartup class
    9. There are no Dumb Questions
    10. The checkYourself() method
    11. Just the new stuff
    12. There are no Dumb Questions
    13. Final code for SimpleStartup and SimpleStartupTester
    14. Prepcode for the SimpleStartupGame class
    15. The game’s main() method
    16. random() and getUserInput()
    17. One last class: GameHelper
      1. Let’s play
      2. What’s this? A bug ?
    18. More about for loops
      1. Regular (non-enhanced) for loops
    19. Trips through a loop
      1. Difference between for and while
    20. The enhanced for loop
    21. Casting primitives
      1. BE the JVM
    22. Code Magnets
    23. JavaCross
      1. Mixed Messages
    24. Exercise Solutions
      1. Puzzle Solutions

