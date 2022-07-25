Head First Java, 3rd Edition

Book description
What will you learn from this book?
Ready to learn Java? This book combines puzzles, strong visuals, mysteries, and soul-searching interviews with famous Java objects to engage you in many different ways. It's fast, it's fun, and it's effective. And despite its playful appearance, Head First Java is serious stuff: a complete introduction to object-oriented programming and Java. You'll learn everything from the fundamentals to advanced topics.
The new third edition brings the book up-to-date for Java 8-17, including major recent updates to the Java language and development platform. Java has seen some deep code-level changes and more modern approaches, requiring even more careful study and implementation. So learning the Head First way is more important than ever.
What's so special about this book?
If you've read a Head First book, you know what to expect--a visually rich format designed for the way your brain works. If you haven't, you're in for a treat. With this book, you'll learn Java through a multi-sensory experience that engages your mind rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep.
Table of contents
1. Dive in A Quick Dip: Breaking the Surface
- The Way Java Works
- What you’ll do in Java
- A Very Brief History of Java
- Code structure in Java
- Anatomy of a class
- Writing a class with a main
- What can you say in the main method?
- There are no dumb Questions
- Example of a while loop
- Conditional branching
- Coding a Serious Business Application
- Phrase-O-Matic
- Code Magnets
- JavaCross 7.0
- Pool Puzzle
- Exercise Solutions
- puzzle answers
2. Classes and Objects: A Trip to Objectville
Chair Wars
- (or How Objects Can Change Your Life)
- In Larry’s cube
- At Brad’s laptop at the cafe
- Larry thought he’d nailed it. He could almost feel the rolled steel of the Aeron beneath his...
- Back in Larry’s cube
- At Brad’s laptop at the beach
- Larry snuck in just moments ahead of Brad.
- Back in Larry’s cube
- At Brad’s laptop on his lawn chair at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival
- So, Brad the OO guy got the chair and desk, right?
- What about the Amoeba rotate()?
- The suspense is killing me. Who got the chair and desk?
- When you design a class, think about the objects that will be created from that class t ype. Think about:
- What’s the difference between a class and an object?
- Making your first object
- Making and testing Movie objects
- Quick! Get out of main!
- Running the Guessing Game
- There are no Dumb Questions
- Code Magnets
- Exercise Solutions
- Puzzle Solutions
- Chair Wars
3. Primitives And References: Know Your Variables
- Declaring a variable
- “I’d like a double mocha, no, make it an int.”
- You really don’t want to spill that...
- Back away from that keyword!
- Controlling your Dog object
- An object reference is just another variable value.
- There are no Dumb Questions
- Life on the garbage-collectible heap
- Pool Puzzle
- A Heap o’ Trouble
- Exercise Solutions
- Puzzle Solutions
4. methods use instance variables: How Objects Behave
- Remember: a class describes what an object knows and what an object does
- You can get things back from a method.
- You can send more than one thing to a method
- There are no Dumb Questions
- Cool things you can do with parameters and return types
- Encapsulation
- Java Exposed
- Encapsulating the GoodDog class
- Declaring and initializing instance variables
- The difference between instance and local variables
- There are no Dumb Questions
- Comparing variables (primitives or references)
- Mixed Messages
- Pool Puzzle
- Exercise Solutions
- Puzzle Solutions
5. Writing a Program: Extra-Strength Methods
- Let’s build a Battleship-style game: “Sink a Startup”
- First, a high-level design
- The “Simple Startup Game” a gentler introduction
- Developing a Class
- Brain Power
- SimpleStartup class
- Writing the method implementations
- Writing test code for the SimpleStartup class
- There are no Dumb Questions
- The checkYourself() method
- Just the new stuff
- There are no Dumb Questions
- Final code for SimpleStartup and SimpleStartupTester
- Prepcode for the SimpleStartupGame class
- The game’s main() method
- random() and getUserInput()
- One last class: GameHelper
- More about for loops
- Trips through a loop
- The enhanced for loop
- Casting primitives
- Code Magnets
- JavaCross
- Exercise Solutions
Product information
- Title: Head First Java, 3rd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: July 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781491910771
