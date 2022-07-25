Head First Java, 3rd Edition

What will you learn from this book?

Ready to learn Java? This book combines puzzles, strong visuals, mysteries, and soul-searching interviews with famous Java objects to engage you in many different ways. It's fast, it's fun, and it's effective. And despite its playful appearance, Head First Java is serious stuff: a complete introduction to object-oriented programming and Java. You'll learn everything from the fundamentals to advanced topics.

The new third edition brings the book up-to-date for Java 8-17, including major recent updates to the Java language and development platform. Java has seen some deep code-level changes and more modern approaches, requiring even more careful study and implementation. So learning the Head First way is more important than ever.

What's so special about this book?

If you've read a Head First book, you know what to expect--a visually rich format designed for the way your brain works. If you haven't, you're in for a treat. With this book, you'll learn Java through a multi-sensory experience that engages your mind rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep.