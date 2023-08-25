Head First Python, 3rd Edition

Head First Python, 3rd Edition

by Paul Barry
Released August 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781492051299

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from O’Reilly and nearly 200 trusted publishing partners.

Start your free trial

Book description

Want to learn the Python language without slogging your way through how-to manuals? With Head First Python, you'll quickly grasp Python's fundamentals, working with the built-in data structures and functions. Then you'll move on to building your very own webapp, exploring database management, exception handling, and data wrangling.

If you're intrigued by what you can do with context managers, decorators, comprehensions, and generators, it's all here. This third edition is a complete learning experience that will help you become a bonafide Python programmer in no time.

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Table of contents

  1. Preface
    1. Install the latest Python 3
      1. Installing on Windows
      2. Installing on macOS
      3. Installing on Linux
    2. Python on its own is not enough
      1. Install the latest Jupyter Notebook back-end
      2. Install the latest release of VS Code
    3. Configure VS Code to your taste
    4. Add 2 required extensions to VS Code
    5. VS Codeâs Python support is state-of-the-art
  2. Chapter 0: Why Python? Similar But Different
    1. Getting ready to run your code
    2. Youâll use VS Code for everything
    3. Python, Jupyter, and VS Code
    4. Preparing for your first REPL experience
    5. Python code is easy to run!
    6. Pressing Shift+Enter runs your code cell
    7. Python code really is easy to run
    8. But, wait! Thereâs moreâ¦
    9. Python ships with a rich standard library
    10. BTW: Python is not a âtoy languageâ
    11. Only write the code you need
      1. The PSL comes packed with powerful built-in functions
    12. BIFs provide practical, generic functionality
    13. The print dir combo mambo
    14. Getting help with dirâs output
    15. Thereâs built-in functionality everywhere!
    16. The Big 4: list, tuple, dictionary, and set
    17. Python has powerful built-in operators
    18. Pythonâs package ecosystem is to die for
      1. The Opening Crossword
      2. The Opening Crossword Solution
    19. Just when you thought you were doneâ¦
  3. 1. Diving in: Hit the Ground Running!
    1. Once upon a time, there was a swim coachâ¦
    2. Fortune decides to smile on you!
      1. Cubicle Conversation
    3. Task #1: Extract data from the fileâs name
      1. A string is not really a stringâ¦
      2. Letâs see what happens when Python runs this line of code:
    4. Letâs get back to that stringâ¦
    5. Youâre still on Task #1
    6. Donât try to guess what a method doesâ¦
    7. The split method returns a list of wordsâ¦
    8. Is it time for another tickmark?
    9. How to understand Pythonâs error messages
    10. Be careful when chaining method calls
    11. Fixing broken chains
    12. Strings can do more than just split
    13. Letâs try another string method
    14. Youâre nearly done with Task #1
    15. It looks like Task #1 is complete!
    16. Can you do without the parts list?
    17. We can think of three reasons!
    18. Multiple assignment (aka unpacking)
    19. Task #1 is done!
    20. Task #2: Process the data in the file
      1. The Unpacking Crossword
      2. The Unpacking Crossword Solution
  4. 2. Lists of Numbers: Processing List Data
    1. Task #2: Process the data in the file
    2. Grab a copy of the Coachâs data
    3. The open BIF works with files
    4. Not much code, but thereâs lots happeningâ¦
    5. Variables are created dynamically, as needed
    6. Itâs not that file objects arenât excitingâ¦
    7. Work has started on Task #2
    8. Your new best friend, Pythonâs colon
    9. That was almost too easy
    10. Pause to review this taskâs code
    11. Converting a time string into a time value
    12. Convert the times to hundredths of seconds
      1. Swim times to hundredths of seconds
    13. If you can convert one swim timeâ¦
      1. Pythonâs favorite looping mechanism: for
    14. The gloves are offâ¦ for loops vs. while loops
    15. Youâre motoring now!
    16. Letâs keep a copy of the conversions
    17. Creating a new, empty list
    18. Displaying a list of your listâs methods
    19. Itâs time to calculate the average
    20. Convert the average to a swim time string
    21. Itâs been a while since your last tick markâ¦
    22. Task #2 (finally) gets over the line!
      1. The Listers Crossword
      2. The Listers Crossword Solution
  5. About the Author

Product information

  • Title: Head First Python, 3rd Edition
  • Author(s): Paul Barry
  • Release date: August 2023
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781492051299