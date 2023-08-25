Head First Python, 3rd Edition

Book description
Want to learn the Python language without slogging your way through how-to manuals? With Head First Python, you'll quickly grasp Python's fundamentals, working with the built-in data structures and functions. Then you'll move on to building your very own webapp, exploring database management, exception handling, and data wrangling.
If you're intrigued by what you can do with context managers, decorators, comprehensions, and generators, it's all here. This third edition is a complete learning experience that will help you become a bonafide Python programmer in no time.
Table of contents
Preface
- Install the latest Python 3
- Python on its own is not enough
- Configure VS Code to your taste
- Add 2 required extensions to VS Code
- VS Codeâs Python support is state-of-the-art
Chapter 0: Why Python? Similar But Different
- Getting ready to run your code
- Youâll use VS Code for everything
- Python, Jupyter, and VS Code
- Preparing for your first REPL experience
- Python code is easy to run!
- Pressing Shift+Enter runs your code cell
- Python code really is easy to run
- But, wait! Thereâs moreâ¦
- Python ships with a rich standard library
- BTW: Python is not a âtoy languageâ
- Only write the code you need
- BIFs provide practical, generic functionality
- The print dir combo mambo
- Getting help with dirâs output
- Thereâs built-in functionality everywhere!
- The Big 4: list, tuple, dictionary, and set
- Python has powerful built-in operators
- Pythonâs package ecosystem is to die for
- Just when you thought you were doneâ¦
1. Diving in: Hit the Ground Running!
- Once upon a time, there was a swim coachâ¦
- Fortune decides to smile on you!
- Task #1: Extract data from the fileâs name
- Letâs get back to that stringâ¦
- Youâre still on Task #1
- Donât try to guess what a method doesâ¦
- The split method returns a list of wordsâ¦
- Is it time for another tickmark?
- How to understand Pythonâs error messages
- Be careful when chaining method calls
- Fixing broken chains
- Strings can do more than just split
- Letâs try another string method
- Youâre nearly done with Task #1
- It looks like Task #1 is complete!
- Can you do without the parts list?
- We can think of three reasons!
- Multiple assignment (aka unpacking)
- Task #1 is done!
- Task #2: Process the data in the file
2. Lists of Numbers: Processing List Data
- Task #2: Process the data in the file
- Grab a copy of the Coachâs data
- The open BIF works with files
- Not much code, but thereâs lots happeningâ¦
- Variables are created dynamically, as needed
- Itâs not that file objects arenât excitingâ¦
- Work has started on Task #2
- Your new best friend, Pythonâs colon
- That was almost too easy
- Pause to review this taskâs code
- Converting a time string into a time value
- Convert the times to hundredths of seconds
- If you can convert one swim timeâ¦
- The gloves are offâ¦ for loops vs. while loops
- Youâre motoring now!
- Letâs keep a copy of the conversions
- Creating a new, empty list
- Displaying a list of your listâs methods
- Itâs time to calculate the average
- Convert the average to a swim time string
- Itâs been a while since your last tick markâ¦
- Task #2 (finally) gets over the line!
- Title: Head First Python, 3rd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492051299
