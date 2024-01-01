Head First SQL, 2nd Edition

Book description
What will you learn from this book?
Do you have an abundance of data but don't know how to make sense of it? Do you want to gain useful insights from your data, but you're not sure where to begin? Mining data is a vital, well-paying skill, and SQL provides the most fundamental way to query and manage data. But learning SQL can be intimidating. This thoroughly revised book teaches you SQL fundamentals in a painless and enjoyable manner. With the Head First series' hands-on, conversational style, you'll quickly grasp SQL concepts, then move to intermediate topics, including stored procedures and cloud databases. You'll gain the knowledge, skills, and confidence necessary to get the most out of your data with SQL.
Why does this book look so different?
If you've read a Head First book, you know what to expect: a visually rich format designed for the way your brain works. If you haven't, you're in for a treat. With this book, you'll learn about SQL through a multisensory experience that engages your mind—rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep.
Table of contents
- Brief Table of Contents (Not Yet Final)
-
1. Databases and Tables: Organizing Your Information
- Defining your data
- Think about your data in categories
- Build a table of information
- What is SQL?
- The anatomy of a table
- A table of travel data
- BE the table
- BE the table Solution
- What’s a database?
- Databases contain related information
- Take command!
- Your first SQL commands
- Creating a SQL table
- Steps for creating a general SQL table
- Your table is ready
- A selection of common data types
- Who am I?
- Your table, DESCribed
- Changing table properties
- Code Magnets
- Code Magnets Solution
- Dropping and recreating tables
- Adding a new column
- Hitting your cruising altitude
- SQLcross
- Your SQL toolbox
- Who am I? Solution
- SQLcross Solution
-
2. Inserting Data: Adding Table Rows
- Setting up a database with tables
- Checking back in with Abby
- Inserting data into tables
- Creating your INSERT statement
- See your table with SELECT
- A new recommendation
- Records with missing values
- Revisiting your table
- Controlling NULLs...
- ... and Setting DEFAULTs
- Variations on INSERT #1
- Variations on INSERT #2
- Variations on INSERT #3
- A punctuation problem
- Unmatched single quotes
- INSERT data with single quotes in it
- It’s only up from here!
- SQLcross
- Your SQL toolbox
- SQLcross Solution
-
3. The Select Statement: Finding Your Information
- Searching for a destination
- SELECT specific columns
- Specify columns... and their order
- An even better SELECT
- WHERE to next?
- WHERE filters out rows
- WHERE results
- Finding numeric values
- Expanding a numeric search
- Short travel times using less than
- Comparison Operators
- Finding numeric data with comparison operators
- Comparison operators for text
- Who am I?
- Who am I? Solution
- SQLcross
- Your SQL Toolbox
- SQLcross Solution
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Head First SQL, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2026
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098163655
