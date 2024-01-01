Head First SQL, 2nd Edition

What will you learn from this book?

Do you have an abundance of data but don't know how to make sense of it? Do you want to gain useful insights from your data, but you're not sure where to begin? Mining data is a vital, well-paying skill, and SQL provides the most fundamental way to query and manage data. But learning SQL can be intimidating. This thoroughly revised book teaches you SQL fundamentals in a painless and enjoyable manner. With the Head First series' hands-on, conversational style, you'll quickly grasp SQL concepts, then move to intermediate topics, including stored procedures and cloud databases. You'll gain the knowledge, skills, and confidence necessary to get the most out of your data with SQL.

Why does this book look so different?

If you've read a Head First book, you know what to expect: a visually rich format designed for the way your brain works. If you haven't, you're in for a treat. With this book, you'll learn about SQL through a multisensory experience that engages your mind—rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep.