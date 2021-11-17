Head First Swift

Swift is a programming language you can rely on. A language you can present to the family. Safe, reliable, speedy, friendly, easy to talk to, it’s the language of choice for Apple’s platforms—iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. But open source Swift also runs on Linux as well as the server, and it's gaining ground in scientific computing and web apps. Swift for Windows is even in the works. You can build everything from mobile apps to games, web apps, frameworks, and beyond. So jump in and get started!

What's so special about this book?

If you've read a Head First book, you know what to expect—a visually rich format designed for the way your brain works. If you haven't, you're in for a treat. With this book, you'll learn Swift through a multisensory experience that engages your mind rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep.