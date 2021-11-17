Head First Swift

Head First Swift

by Jon Manning, Paris Buttfield-Addison
Released November 2021
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781491922859

Book description

Head First Swift

Swift is a programming language you can rely on. A language you can present to the family. Safe, reliable, speedy, friendly, easy to talk to, it’s the language of choice for Apple’s platforms—iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. But open source Swift also runs on Linux as well as the server, and it's gaining ground in scientific computing and web apps. Swift for Windows is even in the works. You can build everything from mobile apps to games, web apps, frameworks, and beyond. So jump in and get started!

What's so special about this book?

If you've read a Head First book, you know what to expect—a visually rich format designed for the way your brain works. If you haven't, you're in for a treat. With this book, you'll learn Swift through a multisensory experience that engages your mind rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep.

Table of contents

  1. 1. Introducing Swift: Apps, Systems, and Beyond!
    1. Swift is a language for everything
      1. Swift has evolved fast.
    2. The swift evolution of Swift
    3. Swift into the future
    4. How you’re going to write Swift
    5. The path you’ll be taking
    6. Getting Playgrounds
      1. Downloading and installing Playgrounds on macOS
    7. Creating a Playground
    8. Using a Playground to code Swift
    9. Basic building blocks
    10. A Swift Example
    11. Here’s what you need to build
    12. The print function
    13. Building a list of ingredients
    14. Picking four random ingredients
    15. Displaying our random pizza
    16. Congrats on your first steps with Swift!
    17. Swiftcross
    18. Swiftcross Solution
  2. 2. Swift By Name: Swift by Nature
    1. Building from the blocks
    2. Basic Operators
    3. Operating swiftly with mathematics
      1. Express yourself
    4. Expressing yourself
    5. Names and types. Peas in a pod.
    6. Swift Safety
    7. Stringing things along with Types
      1. Who am I?
    8. String interpolation
    9. Swiftcross
    10. Swiftcross Solution
  3. 3. Collecting and Controling: Going loopy for Data
    1. Sorting pizzas
      1. Swift has a range of special types that can store collections of things. Unsurprisingly, these are called collection types.
    2. Swift Collection Types
    3. Collecting values in an array
    4. How big is that array, exactly? Is it empty?
    5. Collecting values in a set
    6. Collecting values in a dictionary
    7. Tuples
    8. Everyone needs a good alias
    9. Control flow statements
    10. If statements
    11. Switch statements
    12. Building a Switch statement
      1. Start with the switch keyword
    13. Range operators
    14. More complex switch statements
    15. Getting repeatative with loops
    16. Building a For Loop
    17. Building a while loop
    18. Building a repeat-while loop
    19. Solving the pizza sorting problem
    20. Phew, that’s a lot of Swift!
    21. Swift Code Magnets
    22. Pool Puzzle
    23. BE the Swift Compiler
    24. Swiftcross
    25. Swift Code Magnets Solution
    26. Pool Puzzle Solution
    27. BE the Swift Compiler Solution
    28. Swiftcross Solution
  4. 4. Functions and Enums: Re-using code on Demand
    1. Functions in Swift let you reuse code.
      1. What can functions do?
    2. Built-in functions
    3. Magnetic Thoughts
    4. What can we learn from built-in functions?
    5. Improving the situation with a function
    6. Writing the body of the function
    7. Using functions
    8. Functions deal in values
    9. Many happy returns (from your functions)
      1. But Swift is meant to make things simple...
    10. A variable number of parameters
      1. Fireside Chats
    11. What can you pass to a function?
    12. Every function has a type
      1. Behind the Scenes
    13. Function types as parameter types
    14. Multiple return types
      1. Fireside Chats
    15. Functions don’t have to stand alone
      1. Nested functions
      2. Anatomy of an Enum
      3. Defining a enum
      4. Associated values and enums
      5. An iterable enum
      6. Initialising from raw value
      7. Adding cases to an enum
      8. Implicitly assigned raw values
      9. Raw values
    16. Switching with enums
      1. Behind the Scenes
    17. Anatomy of a Function
      1. A function with a variable number of parameters and multiple return types
      2. Functioncross
      3. Functioncross Solution
  5. 5. Closures: Fancy, Flexible Functions
    1. Meet the humble closure
    2. Closures are better with parameters
    3. Boiling it all down to something useful
      1. The Problem
      2. The Solution
    4. Reducing with closures
      1. Behind the Scenes
    5. What came first, the function or the closure?
    6. Escaping closures the contrived example
    7. Autoclosures provide flexibility
      1. The Situation
      2. The Problem
      3. The Solution
    8. Shorthand argument names
      1. Closurecross
    9. BE the Swift Compiler
      1. Closurecross Solution
  6. 6. Structures, Properties, and Methods: Custom types and Beyond
    1. Let’s make a pizza, in all its glory...
      1. A Pizza Struct
      2. Under the hood...
    2. The initialiser behaves just like a function
    3. Access Control and Structs
    4. Functions inside structures Methods
    5. Changing properties using methods
    6. Computed properties
      1. Creating a property observer
    7. Magnetic Thoughts
    8. Getters and Setters for Computed Properties
    9. Implementing a setter
    10. The case for lazy properties
    11. Using lazy properties
    12. Structcross
    13. Structcross Solution
  7. 7. Classes, Actors, and Inheritance: Inheritance is always a Thing
    1. A struct by any other name (that name: a class)
    2. Inheritance and Classes
    3. Replacing Overriding Methods
      1. Here’s our Plant class:
      2. Here’s our Succulent child class, overriding a method of the parent:
      3. Under the hood...
    4. Final classes
    5. Automatic Reference Counting
    6. Mutability
    7. Fireside Chats
    8. BE the Swift Compiler
    9. Pool Puzzle
    10. Swiftcross
    11. Pool Puzzle Solution
    12. BE the Swift Compiler Solution
    13. Swiftcross Solution
  8. 8. Protocols and Extensions: A Swift lesson in Protocol
    1. THE ROBOT FACTORY
      1. The problem:
      2. A Solution:
      3. Figure out all the possible robot features
      4. Make protocols for each feature
      5. Make the robot types
    2. Protocol Inheritance
    3. Mutating Method
    4. Protocol Types and Collections
    5. Computed Properties in Extensions
      1. Declare an Extension
      2. Use functionality from our Extension
    6. Useful Extensions andYou
      1. Adding an Initialiser (with an Extension)
    7. Extending a Protocol
    8. Useful Protocols and You
    9. Conforming to Swift’s Protocols
      1. Sequences
      2. Conforming to Sequence and IteratorProtocol:
      3. Using your new sequence:
      4. Equatable
      5. The problem:
      6. Conforming to Equatable:
      7. Implementing ==
    10. Swift Code Magnets
    11. Protocolcross
    12. BE the Swift Compiler
    13. Protocolcross Solution
    14. BE the Swift Compiler Solution

