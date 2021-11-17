Book description
Head First Swift
Swift is a programming language you can rely on. A language you can present to the family. Safe, reliable, speedy, friendly, easy to talk to, it’s the language of choice for Apple’s platforms—iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. But open source Swift also runs on Linux as well as the server, and it's gaining ground in scientific computing and web apps. Swift for Windows is even in the works. You can build everything from mobile apps to games, web apps, frameworks, and beyond. So jump in and get started!
What's so special about this book?
If you've read a Head First book, you know what to expect—a visually rich format designed for the way your brain works. If you haven't, you're in for a treat. With this book, you'll learn Swift through a multisensory experience that engages your mind rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep.
Table of contents
1. Introducing Swift: Apps, Systems, and Beyond!
- Swift is a language for everything
- The swift evolution of Swift
- Swift into the future
- How you’re going to write Swift
- The path you’ll be taking
- Getting Playgrounds
- Creating a Playground
- Using a Playground to code Swift
- Basic building blocks
- A Swift Example
- Here’s what you need to build
- The print function
- Building a list of ingredients
- Picking four random ingredients
- Displaying our random pizza
- Congrats on your first steps with Swift!
- Swiftcross
- Swiftcross Solution
- 2. Swift By Name: Swift by Nature
3. Collecting and Controling: Going loopy for Data
- Sorting pizzas
- Swift Collection Types
- Collecting values in an array
- How big is that array, exactly? Is it empty?
- Collecting values in a set
- Collecting values in a dictionary
- Tuples
- Everyone needs a good alias
- Control flow statements
- If statements
- Switch statements
- Building a Switch statement
- Range operators
- More complex switch statements
- Getting repeatative with loops
- Building a For Loop
- Building a while loop
- Building a repeat-while loop
- Solving the pizza sorting problem
- Phew, that’s a lot of Swift!
- Swift Code Magnets
- Pool Puzzle
- BE the Swift Compiler
- Swiftcross
- Swift Code Magnets Solution
- Pool Puzzle Solution
- BE the Swift Compiler Solution
- Swiftcross Solution
4. Functions and Enums: Re-using code on Demand
- Functions in Swift let you reuse code.
- Built-in functions
- Magnetic Thoughts
- What can we learn from built-in functions?
- Improving the situation with a function
- Writing the body of the function
- Using functions
- Functions deal in values
- Many happy returns (from your functions)
- A variable number of parameters
- What can you pass to a function?
- Every function has a type
- Function types as parameter types
- Multiple return types
- Functions don’t have to stand alone
- Switching with enums
- Anatomy of a Function
5. Closures: Fancy, Flexible Functions
- Meet the humble closure
- Closures are better with parameters
- Boiling it all down to something useful
- Reducing with closures
- What came first, the function or the closure?
- Escaping closures the contrived example
- Autoclosures provide flexibility
- Shorthand argument names
- BE the Swift Compiler
6. Structures, Properties, and Methods: Custom types and Beyond
- Let’s make a pizza, in all its glory...
- The initialiser behaves just like a function
- Access Control and Structs
- Functions inside structures Methods
- Changing properties using methods
- Computed properties
- Magnetic Thoughts
- Getters and Setters for Computed Properties
- Implementing a setter
- The case for lazy properties
- Using lazy properties
- Structcross
- Structcross Solution
7. Classes, Actors, and Inheritance: Inheritance is always a Thing
- A struct by any other name (that name: a class)
- Inheritance and Classes
- Replacing Overriding Methods
- Final classes
- Automatic Reference Counting
- Mutability
- Fireside Chats
- BE the Swift Compiler
- Pool Puzzle
- Swiftcross
- Pool Puzzle Solution
- BE the Swift Compiler Solution
- Swiftcross Solution
8. Protocols and Extensions: A Swift lesson in Protocol
- THE ROBOT FACTORY
- Protocol Inheritance
- Mutating Method
- Protocol Types and Collections
- Computed Properties in Extensions
- Useful Extensions andYou
- Extending a Protocol
- Useful Protocols and You
- Conforming to Swift’s Protocols
- Swift Code Magnets
- Protocolcross
- BE the Swift Compiler
- Protocolcross Solution
- BE the Swift Compiler Solution
Product information
- Title: Head First Swift
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781491922859
