High Performance MySQL, 4th Edition

Book description
How can you realize MySQL's full power? With High Performance MySQL, you'll learn advanced techniques for everything from setting service-level objectives to designing schemas, indexes, and queries to tuning your server, operating system, and hardware to achieve your platform's full potential. This guide also teaches database administrators safe and practical ways to scale applications through replication, load balancing, high availability, and failover.
Updated to reflect recent advances in cloud- and self-hosted MySQL, InnoDB performance, and new features and tools, this revised edition helps you design a relational data platform that will scale with your business. You'll learn best practices for database security along with hard-earned lessons in both performance and database stability.
- Dive into MySQL's architecture, including key facts about its storage engines
- Learn how server configuration works with your hardware and deployment choices
- Make query performance part of your software delivery process
- Examine enhancements to MySQL's replication and high availability
- Compare different MySQL offerings in managed cloud environments
- Explore MySQL's full stack optimization from application-side configuration to server tuning
- Turn traditional database management tasks into automated processes
Table of contents
- Foreword
- Preface
-
1. MySQL Architecture
- MySQL’s Logical Architecture
- Concurrency Control
- Transactions
- Multiversion Concurrency Control
- Replication
- Datafiles Structure
- The InnoDB Engine
- Summary
-
2. Monitoring in a Reliability Engineering World
- The Impact of Reliability Engineering on DBA Teams
- Defining Service Level Goals
- What to Measure
- Measuring Long-Term Performance
- Summary
-
3. Performance Schema
- Introduction to Performance Schema
- Configuration
- Using Performance Schema
- Summary
-
4. Operating System and Hardware Optimization
- What Limits MySQL’s Performance?
- How to Select CPUs for MySQL
- Balancing Memory and Disk Resources
- Solid-State Storage
- RAID Performance Optimization
- Network Configuration
- Choosing a Filesystem
- Summary
-
5. Optimizing Server Settings
- How MySQL’s Configuration Works
- What Not to Do
- Creating a MySQL Configuration File
- Configuring Memory Usage
- Configuring MySQL’s I/O Behavior
- Configuring MySQL Concurrency
- Safety Settings
- Advanced InnoDB Settings
- Summary
-
6. Schema Design and Management
- Choosing Optimal Data Types
- Schema Design Gotchas in MySQL
- Schema Management
- Summary
-
7. Indexing for High Performance
- Indexing Basics
- Indexing Strategies for High Performance
- Index and Table Maintenance
- Summary
-
8. Query Performance Optimization
- Why Are Queries Slow?
- Slow Query Basics: Optimize Data Access
- Ways to Restructure Queries
- Query Execution Basics
- Limitations of the MySQL Query Optimizer
- Optimizing Specific Types of Queries
- Summary
-
9. Replication
- Replication Overview
- Replication Under the Hood
- Replication Failover
- Replication Topologies
- Replication Administration and Maintenance
- Replication Problems and Solutions
- Summary
-
10. Backup and Recovery
- Why Backups?
- Defining Recovery Requirements
- Designing a MySQL Backup Solution
- Managing and Backing Up Binary Logs
- Backup and Recovery Tools
- Backing Up Data
- Recovering from a Backup
- Summary
-
11. Scaling MySQL
- What Is Scaling?
- Read- Versus Write-Bound Workloads
- Functional Sharding
- Scaling Reads with Read Pools
- Queuing
- Scaling Writes with Sharding
- Summary
- 12. MySQL in the Cloud
-
13. Compliance with MySQL
- What Is Compliance?
- Building for Compliance Controls
- Summary
- A. Upgrading MySQL
- B. MySQL on Kubernetes
- Index
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: High Performance MySQL, 4th Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492080510
