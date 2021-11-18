High Performance MySQL, 4th Edition

How can you realize MySQL's full power? With High Performance MySQL, you'll learn advanced techniques for everything from setting service-level objectives to designing schemas, indexes, and queries to tuning your server, operating system, and hardware to achieve your platform's full potential. This guide also teaches database administrators safe and practical ways to scale applications through replication, load balancing, high availability, and failover.

Updated to reflect recent advances in cloud- and self-hosted MySQL, InnoDB performance, and new features and tools, this revised edition helps you design a relational data platform that will scale with your business. You'll learn best practices for database security along with hard-earned lessons in both performance and database stability.