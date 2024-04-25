Book description
Keeping up with the Python ecosystem can be daunting. Its developer tooling doesn't provide the same out-of-the-box experience native to languages like Rust and Go. When it comes to long-term project maintenance or collaborating with others, every Python project faces the same problem: how to build reliable workflows beyond local development while staying in sync with the evolving ecosystem.
With this hands-on guide, Python developers will learn how to forge the moving parts of a Python project into an easy-to-use toolchain, using state-of-the-art tools including Poetry, GitHub Actions, Dependabot, pytest, mypy, Flake8, and more. Author Claudio Jolowicz shows you how to create robust Python project structures, complete with unit tests, static analysis, code formatting, type checking, and documentation, as well as continuous integration and delivery.
You'll learn how to:
- Create open source projects with state-of-the-art infrastructure
- Build a custom infrastructure for all Python projects in a company or team
- Improve and modernize the infrastructure of an existing Python project
- Evaluate modern Python tooling for adoption in existing projects
- Use tools for packaging and dependency management
- Automate releases, checks and tasks, dependency updates, Python syntax upgrades, and releases to PyPI and TestPyPI
- And much more
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Installing Python
- Supporting Multiple Versions of Python
- Locating Python Interpreters
- Installing Python on Windows
- The Python Launcher for Windows
- Installing Python on macOS
- Installing Python on Linux
- The Python Launcher for Unix
- Installing Python with Pyenv
- Installing Python from Anaconda
- Summary
-
2. Python Environments
- Contents of a Python Environment
- The Layout of Python Installations
- The Per-User Environment
- Virtual Environments
- Finding Python Modules
- Summary
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Hypermodern Python Tooling
- Author(s):
- Release date: April 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098139568
You might also like
book
Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship
Even bad code can function. But if code isn't clean, it can bring a development organization …
book
Building Microservices, 2nd Edition
Distributed systems have become more fine-grained as organizations shift from code-heavy monolithic applications to smaller, self-contained …
book
Head First Design Patterns, 2nd Edition
You know you don’t want to reinvent the wheel, so you look to design patterns—the lessons …
book
Fluent Python, 2nd Edition
Python’s simplicity lets you become productive quickly, but often this means you aren’t using everything it …