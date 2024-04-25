Hypermodern Python Tooling

by Claudio Jolowicz
Released April 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098139568

Book description

Keeping up with the Python ecosystem can be daunting. Its developer tooling doesn't provide the same out-of-the-box experience native to languages like Rust and Go. When it comes to long-term project maintenance or collaborating with others, every Python project faces the same problem: how to build reliable workflows beyond local development while staying in sync with the evolving ecosystem.

With this hands-on guide, Python developers will learn how to forge the moving parts of a Python project into an easy-to-use toolchain, using state-of-the-art tools including Poetry, GitHub Actions, Dependabot, pytest, mypy, Flake8, and more. Author Claudio Jolowicz shows you how to create robust Python project structures, complete with unit tests, static analysis, code formatting, type checking, and documentation, as well as continuous integration and delivery.

You'll learn how to:

  • Create open source projects with state-of-the-art infrastructure
  • Build a custom infrastructure for all Python projects in a company or team
  • Improve and modernize the infrastructure of an existing Python project
  • Evaluate modern Python tooling for adoption in existing projects
  • Use tools for packaging and dependency management
  • Automate releases, checks and tasks, dependency updates, Python syntax upgrades, and releases to PyPI and TestPyPI
  • And much more

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

