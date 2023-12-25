Identity-native Infrastructure Access Management

by Ev Kontsevoy, Sakshyam Shah, Peter Conrad
Released December 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098131876

Book description

Traditional secret-based credentials can't scale to meet the complexity and size of cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Today's applications are spread across a diverse range of clouds and colocation facilities, as well as on-prem data centers. Each layer of this modern stack has its own attack vectors and protocols to consider.

How can you secure access to diverse infrastructure components, from bare metal to ephemeral containers, consistently and simply? In this practical book, authors Ev Kontsevoy, Sakshyam Shah, and Peter Conrad break this topic down into manageable pieces. You'll discover how different parts of the approach fit together in a way that enables engineering teams to build more secure applications without slowing down productivity.

With this book, you'll learn:

  • The four pillars of access: connectivity, authentication, authorization, and audit
  • Why every attack follows the same pattern, and how to make this threat impossible
  • How to implement identity-based access across your entire infrastructure with digital certificates
  • Why it's time for secret-based credentials to go away
  • How to securely connect to remote resources including servers, databases, K8s Pods, and internal applications such as Jenkins and GitLab
  • Authentication and authorization methods for gaining access to and permission for using protected resources

