Inside Cyber Warfare, 3rd Edition

Inside Cyber Warfare, 3rd Edition

by Jeffrey Caruso
Released February 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098138493

Get a fascinating and disturbing look into how state and nonstate actors throughout the world use cyber attacks to gain military, political, and economic advantages. In the third edition of this book, cyber intelligence expert Jeffrey Caruso explores the latest developments in cyber espionage and warfare, including the growing role of civilian hackers, the use of social media for nefarious purposes, and the targeting of nonmilitary infrastructure.

Geopolitical cyber attacks increased by 440% between 2009 and 2018, demonstrating how this aspect of modern warfare will likely escalate in the future. Inside Cyber Warfare features an exclusive deep dive into the wartime operations of an offensive cyber unit of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense as it works to defend the nation against Russian forces, particularly since the 2022 invasion.

  • Explore the legal status of cyber warfare
  • Identify information manipulation on social media
  • Learn why you should think like an offensive operator when defending, and like a defensive operator when attacking
  • Distinguish reality from fiction regarding a "cyber armageddon"
  • Learn what nations can do to defend themselves

