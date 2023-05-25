Book description
Using a well-conceived incident response plan in the aftermath of an online security breach enables your team to identify attackers and learn how they operate. But only when you approach incident response with a cyberthreat intelligence mindset will you truly understand the value of that information. In this updated second edition, you'll learn the fundamentals of intelligence analysis as well as the best ways to incorporate these techniques into your incident response process.
Each method reinforces the other: threat intelligence supports and augments incident response, while incident response generates useful threat intelligence. This practical guide helps incident managers, malware analysts, reverse engineers, digital forensics specialists, and intelligence analysts understand, implement, and benefit from this relationship.
In three parts, this in-depth book includes:
- The fundamentals: get an introduction to cyberthreat intelligence, the intelligence process, the incident response process, and how they all work together
- Practical application: walk through the intelligence-driven incident response (IDIR) process using the F3EAD process: Find, Fix, Finish, Exploit, Analyze, and Disseminate
- The way forward: explore big-picture aspects of IDIR that go beyond individual incident response investigations, including intelligence team building
Table of contents
-
1.
Introduction
- Intelligence as Part of Incident Response
- Incident Response as a Part of Intelligence
- What Is Intelligence -Driven Incident Response?
- Why Intelligence -Driven Incident Response?
- Conclusion
-
2. Basics of Intelligence
- Intelligence and Research
- Data Versus Intelligence
- Sources and Methods
- Models
- Qualities of Good Intelligence
- Levels of Intelligence
- Confidence Levels
- Conclusion
Product information
- Title: Intelligence-Driven Incident Response, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: May 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098120627
