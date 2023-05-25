Intelligence-Driven Incident Response, 2nd Edition

Using a well-conceived incident response plan in the aftermath of an online security breach enables your team to identify attackers and learn how they operate. But only when you approach incident response with a cyberthreat intelligence mindset will you truly understand the value of that information. In this updated second edition, you'll learn the fundamentals of intelligence analysis as well as the best ways to incorporate these techniques into your incident response process.

Each method reinforces the other: threat intelligence supports and augments incident response, while incident response generates useful threat intelligence. This practical guide helps incident managers, malware analysts, reverse engineers, digital forensics specialists, and intelligence analysts understand, implement, and benefit from this relationship.

In three parts, this in-depth book includes: