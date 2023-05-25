Intelligence-Driven Incident Response, 2nd Edition

Intelligence-Driven Incident Response, 2nd Edition

by Rebekah Brown, Scott J. Roberts
Released May 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098120627

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from O’Reilly and nearly 200 trusted publishing partners.

Start your free trial

Book description

Using a well-conceived incident response plan in the aftermath of an online security breach enables your team to identify attackers and learn how they operate. But only when you approach incident response with a cyberthreat intelligence mindset will you truly understand the value of that information. In this updated second edition, you'll learn the fundamentals of intelligence analysis as well as the best ways to incorporate these techniques into your incident response process.

Each method reinforces the other: threat intelligence supports and augments incident response, while incident response generates useful threat intelligence. This practical guide helps incident managers, malware analysts, reverse engineers, digital forensics specialists, and intelligence analysts understand, implement, and benefit from this relationship.

In three parts, this in-depth book includes:

  • The fundamentals: get an introduction to cyberthreat intelligence, the intelligence process, the incident response process, and how they all work together
  • Practical application: walk through the intelligence-driven incident response (IDIR) process using the F3EAD process: Find, Fix, Finish, Exploit, Analyze, and Disseminate
  • The way forward: explore big-picture aspects of IDIR that go beyond individual incident response investigations, including intelligence team building

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Intelligence-Driven Incident Response, 2nd Edition
  • Author(s): Rebekah Brown, Scott J. Roberts
  • Release date: May 2023
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098120627