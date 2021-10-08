iOS 15 Programming Fundamentals with Swift

Move into iOS development by getting a firm grasp of its fundamentals, including the Xcode 13 IDE, Cocoa Touch, and the latest version of Apple's acclaimed programming language, Swift 5.5. With this thoroughly updated guide, you'll learn the Swift language, understand Apple's Xcode development tools, and discover the Cocoa framework.

Explore Swift's object-oriented concepts

Become familiar with built-in Swift types

Dive deep into Swift objects, protocols, and generics

Tour the life cycle of an Xcode project

Learn how nibs are loaded

Understand Cocoa's event-driven design

Communicate with C and Objective-C

In this edition, catch up on the latest iOS programming features: