iOS 15 Programming Fundamentals with Swift

Book description
Move into iOS development by getting a firm grasp of its fundamentals, including the Xcode 13 IDE, Cocoa Touch, and the latest version of Apple's acclaimed programming language, Swift 5.5. With this thoroughly updated guide, you'll learn the Swift language, understand Apple's Xcode development tools, and discover the Cocoa framework.
- Explore Swift's object-oriented concepts
- Become familiar with built-in Swift types
- Dive deep into Swift objects, protocols, and generics
- Tour the life cycle of an Xcode project
- Learn how nibs are loaded
- Understand Cocoa's event-driven design
- Communicate with C and Objective-C
In this edition, catch up on the latest iOS programming features:
- Structured concurrency: async/await, tasks, and actors
- Swift native formatters and attributed strings
- Lazy locals and throwing getters
- Enhanced collections with the Swift Algorithms and Collections packages
- Xcode tweaks: column breakpoints, package collections, and Info.plist build settings
- Improvements in Git integration, localization, unit testing, documentation, and distribution
- And more!
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
-
I. Language
- 1. The Architecture of Swift
-
2. Functions
- Function Parameters and Return Value
- External Parameter Names
- Overloading
- Default Parameter Values
- Variadic Parameters
- Ignored Parameters
- Modifiable Parameters
- Function in Function
- Recursion
- Function as Value
- Anonymous Functions
- Define-and-Call
- Closures
- Curried Functions
- Function References and Selectors
-
3. Variables and Simple Types
- Variable Scope and Lifetime
- Variable Declaration
- Computed Variable Initialization
- Computed Variables
- Setter Observers
- Lazy Initialization
- Built-In Simple Types
-
4. Object Types
- Object Type Declarations and Features
- Enums
- Structs
- Classes
- Polymorphism
- Casting
- Type References
- Protocols
- Generics
- Extensions
- Umbrella Types
- Collection Types
-
5. Flow Control and More
- Flow Control
- Privacy
- Introspection
- Operators
- Memory Management
- Miscellaneous Swift Language Features
-
6. Structured Concurrency
- Multithreading
- Structured Concurrency Syntax
- Tasks
- Wrapping a Completion Handler
- Multiple Concurrent Tasks
- Asynchronous Sequences
- Actors
- Context Switching
- More About Tasks
- More About Actors
- Sendable
-
II. IDE
-
7. Anatomy of an Xcode Project
- New Project
- The Project Window
- Project File and Dependents
- The Target
- From Project to Built App
- The App Launch Process
- Renaming Parts of a Project
-
8. Nib Files
- The Nib Editor Interface
- Loading a Nib
- Connections
- Additional Configuration of Nib-Based Instances
- 9. Documentation
-
10. Life Cycle of a Project
- Environmental Dependencies
- Version Control
- Editing and Navigating Your Code
- Running in the Simulator
- Debugging
- Testing
- Clean
- Running on a Device
- Profiling
- Localization
- Distribution
- 7. Anatomy of an Xcode Project
-
III. Cocoa
-
11. Cocoa Classes
- Subclassing
- Categories and Extensions
- Protocols
- Some Foundation Classes
- Accessors, Properties, and Key–Value Coding
- The Secret Life of NSObject
-
12. Cocoa Events
- Reasons for Events
- Subclassing
- Notifications
- Delegation
- Data Sources
- Actions
- Key–Value Observing
- Swamped by Events
- Delayed Performance
-
13. Memory Management
- Principles of Cocoa Memory Management
- Rules of Cocoa Memory Management
- What ARC Is and What It Does
- How Cocoa Objects Manage Memory
- Autorelease Pool
- Memory Management of Instance Properties
- Retain Cycles and Weak References
- Unusual Memory Management Situations
- Memory Management of CFTypeRefs
- Property Memory Management Policies
- Debugging Memory Management Mistakes
-
14. Communication Between Objects
- Visibility Through an Instance Property
- Visibility by Instantiation
- Getting a Reference
- Notifications and Key–Value Observing
- The Combine Framework
- Alternative Architectures
- SwiftUI
-
A. C, Objective-C, and Swift
- The C Language
- Objective-C
- Bilingual Targets
- 11. Cocoa Classes
- Index
Product information
- Title: iOS 15 Programming Fundamentals with Swift
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098118501
You might also like
book
Head First Design Patterns, 2nd Edition
You know you don’t want to reinvent the wheel, so you look to design patterns—the lessons …
book
Designing Data-Intensive Applications
Data is at the center of many challenges in system design today. Difficult issues need to …
book
Building Microservices, 2nd Edition
Distributed systems have become more fine-grained as organizations shift from code-heavy monolithic applications to smaller, self-contained …
book
Software Engineering at Google
Today, software engineers need to know not only how to program effectively but also how to …