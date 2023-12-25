Java Generics and Collections, 2nd Edition

Java Generics and Collections, 2nd Edition

by Maurice Naftalin, Philip Wadler
Released December 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098136703

Book description

Java Generics and Collections has been the go-to guide to generics for more than a decade. This second edition covers Java 21, providing a clear guide to generics from their most common uses to the strangest corner cases, giving you everything you need to know to use and write generic APIs effectively. It covers the collections library thoroughly, so you'll always know how and when to use each collection for any given task. And it explains stream processing, so you'll know which model to use and how they interoperate to get the best out of the platform library.

This indispensable guide covers:

  • Fundamentals of generics: type parameters and generic methods
  • Subtyping and wildcards
  • Generics and reflection
  • Design patterns for generics
  • Sets, queues, lists, maps, and their implementations
  • Concurrent programming and thread safety with collections
  • Performance of different collection implementations
  • Best practices for using and extending the Java collections framework
  • Design philosophy and comparison with other collections libraries

Table of contents

  1. 1. The Main Interfaces of the Java Collections Framework
    1. Using the Different Collection Types
    2. Sequenced Collections
  2. 2. Preliminaries
    1. Iterable and Iterators
    2. Implementations
    3. Views
    4. Performance
      1. Memory
      2. Instruction Count and the O-notation
    5. Immutability and Unmodifiability
    6. Contracts
      1. Content-based Organization
    7. Lambdas and Streams
    8. Collections and Thread Safety
      1. Synchronization and the Legacy Collections
      2. Java 2: Synchronized Collections and Fail-Fast Iterators
      3. Java 5: Concurrent Collections
  3. 3. The Collection Interface
    1. Using the Methods of Collection
    2. Implementing Collection
    3. Collection Constructors
  4. 4. The SequencedCollection Interface
  5. 5. Sets
    1. Set Implementations
      1. HashSet
      2. CopyOnWriteArraySet
      3. EnumSet
      4. UnmodifiableSet
    2. SequencedSet
      1. LinkedHashSet
    3. NavigableSet
      1. TreeSet
      2. ConcurrentSkipListSet
    4. Comparing Set Implementations
  6. 6. Queues
    1. Using the Methods of Queue
    2. Queue Implementations
      1. PriorityQueue
      2. ConcurrentLinkedQueue
    3. BlockingQueue
      1. Using the Methods of BlockingQueue
      2. BlockingQueue Implementations
      3. TransferQueue
    4. Deques
      1. Deque Implementations
      2. BlockingDeque
    5. Comparing Queue Implementations
  7. 7. Lists
    1. Using the Methods of List
    2. List Implementations
      1. ArrayList
      2. LinkedList
      3. CopyOnWriteArrayList
    3. Comparing List Implementations
  8. 8. Maps
    1. Map.Entry
    2. Using the Methods of Map
    3. Map Implementations
      1. HashMap
      2. WeakHashMap
      3. IdentityHashMap
      4. EnumMap
      5. UnmodifiableMap
    4. SequencedMap
      1. LinkedHashMap
    5. NavigableMap
      1. TreeMap
    6. ConcurrentMap
      1. ConcurrentHashMap
    7. ConcurrentNavigableMap
      1. ConcurrentSkipListMap
    8. Comparing Map Implementations

