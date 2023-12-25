Book description
Java Generics and Collections has been the go-to guide to generics for more than a decade. This second edition covers Java 21, providing a clear guide to generics from their most common uses to the strangest corner cases, giving you everything you need to know to use and write generic APIs effectively. It covers the collections library thoroughly, so you'll always know how and when to use each collection for any given task. And it explains stream processing, so you'll know which model to use and how they interoperate to get the best out of the platform library.
This indispensable guide covers:
- Fundamentals of generics: type parameters and generic methods
- Subtyping and wildcards
- Generics and reflection
- Design patterns for generics
- Sets, queues, lists, maps, and their implementations
- Concurrent programming and thread safety with collections
- Performance of different collection implementations
- Best practices for using and extending the Java collections framework
- Design philosophy and comparison with other collections libraries
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. The Main Interfaces of the Java Collections Framework
-
2. Preliminaries
- Iterable and Iterators
- Implementations
- Views
- Performance
- Immutability and Unmodifiability
- Contracts
- Lambdas and Streams
- Collections and Thread Safety
- 3. The Collection Interface
- 4. The SequencedCollection Interface
- 5. Sets
- 6. Queues
- 7. Lists
- 8. Maps
Product information
- Title: Java Generics and Collections, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098136703
You might also like
book
Designing Data-Intensive Applications
Data is at the center of many challenges in system design today. Difficult issues need to …
book
INSPIRED, 2nd Edition
How do today’s most successful tech companies—Amazon, Google, Facebook, Netflix, Tesla—design, develop, and deploy the products …
book
The Staff Engineer's Path
For years, companies have rewarded their most effective engineers with management positions. But treating management as …
book
Generative Deep Learning, 2nd Edition
Generative AI is the hottest topic in tech. This practical book teaches machine learning engineers and …