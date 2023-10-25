Book description
Used by more than 80% of Fortune 100 companies, Apache Kafka has become the de facto event streaming platform. Kafka Connect is a key component of Kafka that lets you flow data between your existing systems and Kafka to process data in real time.
With this practical guide, authors Mickael Maison and Kate Stanley show data engineers, site reliability engineers, and application developers how to build data pipelines between Kafka clusters and a variety of data sources and sinks. Connect allows you to quickly adopt Kafka by tapping into existing data and enabling many advanced use cases. No matter where you are in your event streaming journey, Kafka Connect is the ideal tool for building a modern data pipeline.
- Learn Connect's capabilities, main concepts, and terminology
- Design data and event streaming pipelines that use Connect
- Configure and operate Connect environments at scale
- Deploy secured and highly available Connect clusters
- Build sink and source connectors and single message transforms and converters
Table of contents
- 1. Introducing Kafka Connect
-
2. Apache Kafka Basics
- A Distributed Event Streaming Platform
- Use Cases
- How Kafka Works
- Getting Started with Kafka
- Summary
-
3. Components in a Connect Data Pipeline
- Kafka Connect Runtime
- Source and Sink Connectors
- Converters
- Transformations
- Summary
-
4. Building Effective Data Pipelines
- Choosing a Connector
- Defining Data Models
- Formatting Data
- Exploring Connect Internals
- Handling Failures in Connect
- Understanding Delivery Semantics
- Summary
- 5. Connectors in Action
-
6. Mirroring clusters with MirrorMaker
- Introduction to Mirroring
- Introduction to MirrorMaker
- MirrorMaker Connectors
- Running MirrorMaker
- Summary
-
7. Deploying and Operating Kafka Connect Clusters
- Preparing the Kafka Connect environment
- Worker Plugins
- Sizing and Planning capacity
- Operating Connect clusters
- Administering Connect using the REST API
- Summary
-
8. Configuring Kafka Connect
- Configuring the Runtime
- Configuring Connectors
- Configuring Connect Clusters for Security
- Summary
- 9. Monitoring Kafka Connect
-
10. Administering Connect on Kubernetes
- Introduction to Kubernetes
- Running Connect on Kubernetes
- Using a Kubernetes Operator to deploy Connect
- Strimzi
- Summary
-
11. Building Source and Sink Connectors
- Common Concepts and APIs
- Implementing Source Connectors
- Implementing Sink Connectors
- Summary
- 12. Extending Connect with Connector and Worker Plugins
