Used by more than 80% of Fortune 100 companies, Apache Kafka has become the de facto event streaming platform. Kafka Connect is a key component of Kafka that lets you flow data between your existing systems and Kafka to process data in real time.

With this practical guide, authors Mickael Maison and Kate Stanley show data engineers, site reliability engineers, and application developers how to build data pipelines between Kafka clusters and a variety of data sources and sinks. Connect allows you to quickly adopt Kafka by tapping into existing data and enabling many advanced use cases. No matter where you are in your event streaming journey, Kafka Connect is the ideal tool for building a modern data pipeline.