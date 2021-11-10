Kafka: The Definitive Guide, 2nd Edition

Book description
Every enterprise application creates data, whether it consists of log messages, metrics, user activity, or outgoing messages. Moving all this data is just as important as the data itself. With this updated edition, application architects, developers, and production engineers new to the Kafka streaming platform will learn how to handle data in motion. Additional chapters cover Kafka's AdminClient API, transactions, new security features, and tooling changes.
Engineers from Confluent and LinkedIn responsible for developing Kafka explain how to deploy production Kafka clusters, write reliable event-driven microservices, and build scalable stream processing applications with this platform. Through detailed examples, you'll learn Kafka's design principles, reliability guarantees, key APIs, and architecture details, including the replication protocol, the controller, and the storage layer.
You'll examine:
- Best practices for deploying and configuring Kafka
- Kafka producers and consumers for writing and reading messages
- Patterns and use-case requirements to ensure reliable data delivery
- Best practices for building data pipelines and applications with Kafka
- How to perform monitoring, tuning, and maintenance tasks with Kafka in production
- The most critical metrics among Kafka's operational measurements
- Kafka's delivery capabilities for stream processing systems
Table of contents
- Foreword to the Second Edition
- Foreword to the First Edition
- Preface
-
1. Meet Kafka
- Publish/Subscribe Messaging
- Enter Kafka
- Why Kafka?
- The Data Ecosystem
- Kafka’s Origin
- Getting Started with Kafka
-
2. Installing Kafka
- Environment Setup
- Installing a Kafka Broker
- Configuring the Broker
- Selecting Hardware
- Kafka in the Cloud
- Configuring Kafka Clusters
- Production Concerns
- Summary
-
3. Kafka Producers: Writing Messages to Kafka
- Producer Overview
- Constructing a Kafka Producer
- Sending a Message to Kafka
- Configuring Producers
- Serializers
- Partitions
- Headers
- Interceptors
- Quotas and Throttling
- Summary
-
4. Kafka Consumers: Reading Data from Kafka
- Kafka Consumer Concepts
- Creating a Kafka Consumer
- Subscribing to Topics
- The Poll Loop
-
Configuring Consumers
- fetch.min.bytes
- fetch.max.wait.ms
- fetch.max.bytes
- max.poll.records
- max.partition.fetch.bytes
- session.timeout.ms and heartbeat.interval.ms
- max.poll.interval.ms
- default.api.timeout.ms
- request.timeout.ms
- auto.offset.reset
- enable.auto.commit
- partition.assignment.strategy
- client.id
- client.rack
- group.instance.id
- receive.buffer.bytes and send.buffer.bytes
- offsets.retention.minutes
- Commits and Offsets
- Rebalance Listeners
- Consuming Records with Specific Offsets
- But How Do We Exit?
- Deserializers
- Standalone Consumer: Why and How to Use a Consumer Without a Group
- Summary
-
5. Managing Apache Kafka Programmatically
- AdminClient Overview
- AdminClient Lifecycle: Creating, Configuring, and Closing
- Essential Topic Management
- Configuration Management
- Consumer Group Management
- Cluster Metadata
- Advanced Admin Operations
- Testing
- Summary
-
6. Kafka Internals
- Cluster Membership
- The Controller
- Replication
- Request Processing
- Physical Storage
- Summary
-
7. Reliable Data Delivery
- Reliability Guarantees
- Replication
- Broker Configuration
- Using Producers in a Reliable System
- Using Consumers in a Reliable System
- Validating System Reliability
- Summary
-
8. Exactly-Once Semantics
- Idempotent Producer
- Transactions
- Performance of Transactions
- Summary
-
9. Building Data Pipelines
- Considerations When Building Data Pipelines
- When to Use Kafka Connect Versus Producer and Consumer
- Kafka Connect
- Alternatives to Kafka Connect
- Summary
-
10. Cross-Cluster Data Mirroring
- Use Cases of Cross-Cluster Mirroring
- Multicluster Architectures
- Apache Kafka’s MirrorMaker
- Other Cross-Cluster Mirroring Solutions
- Summary
-
11. Securing Kafka
- Locking Down Kafka
- Security Protocols
- Authentication
- Encryption
- Authorization
- Auditing
- Securing ZooKeeper
- Securing the Platform
- Summary
-
12. Administering Kafka
- Topic Operations
- Consumer Groups
- Dynamic Configuration Changes
- Producing and Consuming
- Partition Management
- Other Tools
- Unsafe Operations
- Summary
-
13. Monitoring Kafka
- Metric Basics
- Service-Level Objectives
- Kafka Broker Metrics
- Client Monitoring
- Lag Monitoring
- End-to-End Monitoring
- Summary
-
14. Stream Processing
- What Is Stream Processing?
- Stream Processing Concepts
- Stream Processing Design Patterns
- Kafka Streams by Example
- Kafka Streams: Architecture Overview
- Stream Processing Use Cases
- How to Choose a Stream Processing Framework
- Summary
- A. Installing Kafka on Other Operating Systems
- B. Additional Kafka Tools
- Index
Product information
- Title: Kafka: The Definitive Guide, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2021
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781492043089
