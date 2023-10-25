Kubernetes Best Practices, 2nd Edition

Kubernetes Best Practices, 2nd Edition

by Brendan Burns, Eddie Villalba, Dave Strebel, Lachlan Evenson
Released October 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098142148

Book description

In this practical guide, four Kubernetes professionals with deep experience in distributed systems, enterprise application development, and open source will guide you through the process of building applications with this container orchestration system. They distill decades of experience from companies that are successfully running Kubernetes in production and provide concrete code examples to back the methods presented in this book.

Revised to cover all the latest Kubernetes features, new tooling, and deprecations, this book is ideal for those who are familiar with basic Kubernetes concepts but want to get up to speed on the latest best practices. You'll learn exactly what you need to know to build your best app with Kubernetes the first time.

  • Set up and develop applications in Kubernetes
  • Learn patterns for monitoring, securing your systems, and managing upgrades, rollouts, and rollbacks
  • Integrate services and legacy applications and develop higher-level platforms on top of Kubernetes
  • Run machine learning workloads in Kubernetes
  • Ensure Pod and container security
  • Understand issues that have become increasingly critical to the successful implementation of Kubernetes, such as chaos engineering/testing, GitOps, service mesh, and observability

