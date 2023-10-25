Book description
In this practical guide, four Kubernetes professionals with deep experience in distributed systems, enterprise application development, and open source will guide you through the process of building applications with this container orchestration system. They distill decades of experience from companies that are successfully running Kubernetes in production and provide concrete code examples to back the methods presented in this book.
Revised to cover all the latest Kubernetes features, new tooling, and deprecations, this book is ideal for those who are familiar with basic Kubernetes concepts but want to get up to speed on the latest best practices. You'll learn exactly what you need to know to build your best app with Kubernetes the first time.
- Set up and develop applications in Kubernetes
- Learn patterns for monitoring, securing your systems, and managing upgrades, rollouts, and rollbacks
- Integrate services and legacy applications and develop higher-level platforms on top of Kubernetes
- Run machine learning workloads in Kubernetes
- Ensure Pod and container security
- Understand issues that have become increasingly critical to the successful implementation of Kubernetes, such as chaos engineering/testing, GitOps, service mesh, and observability
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
1. Worldwide Application Distribution and Staging
- Distributing Your Image
- Parameterizing Your Deployment
- Load-Balancing Traffic Around the World
- Reliably Rolling Out Software Around the World
- When Something Goes Wrong
- Worldwide Rollout Best Practices
- Summary
2. Networking, Network Security, and Service Mesh
- Kubernetes Network Principles
- Network Plug-ins
- Services in Kubernetes
- Network Security Policy
- Service Meshes
- Summary
- 3. Admission Control and Authorization
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Kubernetes Best Practices, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: October 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098142148
