Book description
Kubernetes is the de facto standard for container orchestration and distributed applications management across a microservices framework. With this practical cookbook, you'll learn hands-on Kubernetes recipes for automating the deployment, scaling, and operations of application containers across clusters of hosts.
In this fully updated second edition, Sameer Naik, Sebastien Goasguen, and Jonathan Michaux from TriggerMesh provide a problem-solution-discussion format with easy lookups to help you find the detailed answers you need—fast. Kubernetes lets you deploy your applications quickly and predictably, so you can efficiently respond to customer demand. This cookbook delivers the essential knowledge that developers and system administrators need to get there.
Recipes in this cookbook focus on:
- Creating a Kubernetes cluster
- Using the Kubernetes command-line interface
- Managing fundamental workload types
- Working with services
- Exploring the Kubernetes API
- Managing stateful and non-cloud-native apps
- Working with volumes and configuration data
- Cluster-level and application-level scaling
- Securing your applications
- Monitoring and logging
- Maintenance and troubleshooting
Table of contents
- 1. Getting Started with Kubernetes
- 2. Learning to Use the Kubernetes Client
- 3. Creating and Modifying Fundamental Workloads
- 4. Working with Services
Product information
- Title: Kubernetes Cookbook, 2nd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098142223
