Book description
In just five years, Kubernetes has radically changed the way developers and ops personnel build, deploy, and maintain applications in the cloud. With this book's updated third edition, you'll learn how this popular container orchestrator can help your company achieve new levels of velocity, agility, reliability, and efficiency—whether you're new to distributed systems or have been deploying cloud native apps for some time.
Brendan Burns, Joe Beda, Kelsey Hightower, and Lachlan Evenson—who have worked on Kubernetes at Google and beyond—explain how this system fits into the life cycle of a distributed application. Software developers, engineers, and architects will learn ways to use tools and APIs to automate scalable distributed systems for online services, machine learning applications, or even a cluster of Raspberry Pi computers.
This guide shows you how to:
- Create a simple cluster to learn how Kubernetes works
- Dive into the details of deploying an application using Kubernetes
- Learn specialized objects in Kubernetes, such as DaemonSets, jobs, ConfigMaps, and secrets
- Explore deployments that tie together the lifecycle of a complete application
- Get practical examples of how to develop and deploy real-world applications in Kubernetes
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Pods
- Pods in Kubernetes
- Thinking with Pods
- The Pod Manifest
- Running Pods
- Accessing Your Pod
- Health Checks
- Resource Management
- Persisting Data with Volumes
- Putting It All Together
- Summary
-
2. Accessing Kubernetes from Common Programming Languages
- The Kubernetes API: A client’s perspective
- Programming the Kubernetes API
- 3. Policy and Governance for Kubernetes Clusters
Product information
- Title: Kubernetes: Up and Running, 3rd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098110208
You might also like
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
book
Head First Design Patterns, 2nd Edition
You know you don’t want to reinvent the wheel, so you look to design patterns—the lessons …
video
Python Fundamentals
51+ hours of video instruction. Overview The professional programmer’s Deitel® video guide to Python development with …
book
Designing Data-Intensive Applications
Data is at the center of many challenges in system design today. Difficult issues need to …