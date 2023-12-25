Laravel: Up & Running, 3rd Edition

What sets Laravel apart from other PHP web frameworks? Speed and simplicity, for starters. This rapid application development framework and its ecosystem of tools let you quickly build new sites and applications with clean, readable code. Fully updated to include Laravel 10, the third edition of this practical guide provides the definitive introduction to one of today's most popular web frameworks.

Matt Stauffer, a leading teacher and developer in the Laravel community, delivers a high-level overview and concrete examples to help experienced PHP web developers get started with this framework right away. This updated edition covers the entirely new auth and frontend tooling and other first-party tools introduced since the second edition.

Dive into features, including: