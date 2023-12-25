Laravel: Up & Running, 3rd Edition

Book description
What sets Laravel apart from other PHP web frameworks? Speed and simplicity, for starters. This rapid application development framework and its ecosystem of tools let you quickly build new sites and applications with clean, readable code. Fully updated to include Laravel 10, the third edition of this practical guide provides the definitive introduction to one of today's most popular web frameworks.
Matt Stauffer, a leading teacher and developer in the Laravel community, delivers a high-level overview and concrete examples to help experienced PHP web developers get started with this framework right away. This updated edition covers the entirely new auth and frontend tooling and other first-party tools introduced since the second edition.
Dive into features, including:
- Blade, Laravel's powerful custom templating tool
- Tools for gathering, validating, normalizing, and filtering user-provided data
- The Eloquent ORM for working with application databases
- The Illuminate request object and its role in the application lifecycle
- PHPUnit, Mockery, and Dusk for testing your PHP code
- Tools for writing JSON and RESTful APIs
- Interfaces for filesystem access, sessions, cookies, caches, and search
- Tools for implementing queues, jobs, events, and WebSocket event publishing
- Specialty packages including Scout, Passport, Cashier, and more
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. Why Laravel?
- Why Use a Framework?
- A Short History of Web and PHP Frameworks
- What’s So Special About Laravel?
- How It Works
- Why Laravel?
-
2. Setting Up a Laravel Development Environment
- System Requirements
- Composer
- Local Development Environments
- Creating a New Laravel Project
- Laravel’s Directory Structure
- Configuration
- Up and Running
- Testing
- TL;DR
-
3. Routing and Controllers
- A Quick Introduction to MVC, the HTTP Verbs, and REST
- Route Definitions
- Route Groups
- Signed Routes
- Views
- Controllers
- Route Model Binding
- Route Caching
- Form Method Spoofing
- CSRF Protection
- Redirects
- Aborting the Request
- Custom Responses
- Testing
- TL;DR
-
4. Blade Templating
- Echoing Data
- Control Structures
- Template Inheritance
- View Composers and Service Injection
- Custom Blade Directives
- Testing
- TL;DR
-
5. Databases and Eloquent
- Configuration
- Migrations
- Inspecting Your Database
- Seeding
- Query Builder
- Introduction to Eloquent
- Eloquent Events
- Testing
- TL;DR
-
6. Frontend Components
- Laravel Starter Kits
- Laravel’s Vite Configuration
- Pagination
- Message Bags
- String Helpers, Pluralization, and Localization
- Testing
- TL;DR
-
7. Collecting and Handling User Data
-
Injecting a Request Object
- $request->all()
- $request->except() and $request->only()
- $request->has() and $request->missing()
- $request->whenHas()
- $request->filled()
- $request->whenFilled()
- $request->mergeIfMissing()
- $request->input()
- $request->method() and ->isMethod()
- $request->integer(), ->float(), ->string(), and ->enum()
- $request->dd() and ->dump()
- Array Input
- JSON Input (and $request->json())
- Route Data
- Uploaded Files
- Validation
- Form Requests
- Eloquent Model Mass Assignment
- {{ Versus {!!
- Testing
- TL;DR
- Injecting a Request Object
-
8. Artisan and Tinker
- An Introduction to Artisan
- Basic Artisan Commands
- Writing Custom Artisan Commands
- Calling Artisan Commands in Normal Code
- Tinker
- Laravel Dump Server
- Customizing Generator Stubs
- Testing
- TL;DR
-
9. User Authentication and Authorization
- The User Model and Migration
- Using the auth() Global Helper and the Auth Facade
- routes/auth.php, Auth Controllers, and Auth Actions
- Jetstream and Breeze’s Frontend Templates
- “Remember Me”
- Password Confirmation
- Manually Authenticating Users
- Manually Logging Out a User
- Auth Middleware
- Email Verification
- Blade Authentication Directives
- Guards
- Auth Events
- Authorization (ACL) and Roles
- Testing
- TL;DR
-
10. Requests, Responses, and Middleware
- Laravel’s Request Lifecycle
- The Request Object
- The Response Object
- Laravel and Middleware
- Default Middleware
- Testing
- TL;DR
-
11. The Container
- A Quick Introduction to Dependency Injection
- Dependency Injection and Laravel
- The app() Global Helper
- How the Container Is Wired
- Binding Classes to the Container
- Constructor Injection in Laravel Framework Files
- Method Injection
- Facades and the Container
- Service Providers
- Testing
- TL;DR
-
12. Testing
- Testing Basics
- Naming Tests
- The Testing Environment
- The Testing Traits
- Simple Unit Tests
- Application Testing: How It Works
- HTTP Tests
- Database Tests
- Testing Other Laravel Systems
- Working With Time in Tests
- Mocking
- Testing Artisan Commands
- Parallel Testing
- Browser Tests
- Pest
- TL;DR
-
13. Writing APIs
- The Basics of REST-Like JSON APIs
- Controller Organization and JSON Returns
- Reading and Sending Headers
- Eloquent Pagination
- Sorting and Filtering
- Transforming Results
- API Resources
- API Authentication
- API Authentication With Sanctum
- API Authentication with Laravel Passport
- Customizing 404 Responses
- Testing
- TL;DR
-
14. Storage and Retrieval
- Local and Cloud File Managers
- Basic File Uploads and Manipulation
- Simple File Downloads
- Sessions
- Cache
- Cookies
- Logging
- Full-Text Search with Laravel Scout
- The HTTP Client
- Testing
- TL;DR
-
15. Mail and Notifications
- Notifications
- Testing
- TL;DR
-
16. Queues, Jobs, Events, Broadcasting, and the Scheduler
- Queues
- Laravel Horizon
- Events
- Broadcasting Events Over WebSockets, and Laravel Echo
- Scheduler
- Testing
- TL;DR
- 17. Helpers and Collections
- 18. The Laravel Ecosystem
- Glossary
- About the Author
- Title: Laravel: Up & Running, 3rd Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098153243
