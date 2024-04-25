Book description
In this insightful and comprehensive guide, Addy Osmani shares more than a decade of experience working on the Chrome team at Google, uncovering secrets to engineering effectiveness, efficiency, and team success. Engineers and engineering leaders looking to scale their effectiveness and drive transformative results within their teams and organizations will learn the essential principles, tips, and frameworks for building highly effective engineering teams.
Osmani presents best practices and proven strategies that foster engineering excellence in organizations of all sizes. Through practical advice and real-world examples, Leading Effective Engineering Teams empowers you to create a thriving engineering culture where individuals and teams can excel. Unlock the full potential of your engineering team and achieve unparalleled success by harnessing the power of trust, commitment, and accountability.
With this book, you'll discover:
- The essential traits for engineering effectiveness and the pitfalls to avoid
- How to cultivate trust, commitment, and accountability within your team
- Strategies to minimize friction, optimize career growth, and deliver maximum value
- The dynamics of highly successful engineering teams and how to replicate their achievements
- How to implement a systems thinking approach for everyday problem-solving and decision-making
- Self-advocacy techniques to enhance your team's visibility and recognition within the organization
Table of contents
- 1. What Makes a Software Engineering Team Effective?
-
2. Efficiency vs. Effectiveness vs. Productivity
- Efficiency, Effectiveness, and Productivity
- Output Vs. Outcome
- Effective Efficiency
- Conclusion
- About the Author
- Title: Leading Effective Engineering Teams
- Author(s):
- Release date: April 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098148225
