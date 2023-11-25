Learning and Operating Presto

by Angelica Lo Duca, Vivek Bharathan, Ying Su
Released November 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098141790

Book description

The Presto community has mushroomed since its origins at Facebook in 2012. But ramping up this distributed SQL query engine can be challenging even for the most experienced engineers. This practical book shows you how to begin Presto operations at your organization to derive insights on datasets wherever they reside.

Authors Angelica Lo Duca, Vivek Bharathan, and George Wang explain what Presto is, where it came from, and how it differs from other data warehousing solutions. You'll discover why Facebook, Uber, Twitter, and cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Alibaba, use Presto and how you can quickly deploy Presto in production.

You'll learn about:

  • Presto security and administration
  • Syntax and connectors
  • Clusters and tuning
  • Troubleshooting: logs, error messages, and more
  • Extending Presto for real-time business insight
  • Extending PrestoDB

Product information

