Book description
The Presto community has mushroomed since its origins at Facebook in 2012. But ramping up this distributed SQL query engine can be challenging even for the most experienced engineers. This practical book shows you how to begin Presto operations at your organization to derive insights on datasets wherever they reside.
Authors Angelica Lo Duca, Vivek Bharathan, and George Wang explain what Presto is, where it came from, and how it differs from other data warehousing solutions. You'll discover why Facebook, Uber, Twitter, and cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Alibaba, use Presto and how you can quickly deploy Presto in production.
You'll learn about:
- Presto security and administration
- Syntax and connectors
- Clusters and tuning
- Troubleshooting: logs, error messages, and more
- Extending Presto for real-time business insight
- Extending PrestoDB
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Introduction to Presto
- Data Warehouses and Data Lakes
- The Role of Presto in a Data Lake
- Presto Origins
- Presto Architecture and Core Components
- Alternatives to Presto
- Presto Use Cases
- Introducing Our Case Study
- Conclusion
-
2. Getting Started with Presto
- Presto Manual Installation
- Running Presto on Docker
- Deploying Presto on Kubernetes
- Running Presto on AWS
- Querying Your Presto Instance
- Conclusion
- 3. Connectors
- 4. Client Connectivity
Product information
- Title: Learning and Operating Presto
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098141790
You might also like
book
Fluent Python, 2nd Edition
Don't waste time bending Python to fit patterns you've learned in other languages. Python's simplicity lets …
book
Fundamentals of Data Engineering
Data engineering has grown rapidly in the past decade, leaving many software engineers, data scientists, and …
book
Building Microservices, 2nd Edition
As organizations shift from monolithic applications to smaller, self-contained microservices, distributed systems have become more fine-grained. …
book
Data Pipelines with Apache Airflow
Data Pipelines with Apache Airflow teaches you how to build and maintain effective data pipelines. You’ll …