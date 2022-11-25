Learning Blazor

Take advantage of your C# skills to build UI components and client-side experiences with .NET. With this practical guide, you'll learn how to use Blazor WebAssembly to develop next-generation web experiences. Built on top of ASP.NET Core, Blazor represents the future of .NET single-page applications (SPA) investments.

Author David Pine, who focuses on .NET and Azure content development at Microsoft, explains how WebAssembly enables many non-JavaScript-based programming languages to run on the client browser. In this book, you'll learn about real-time web functionality with ASP.NET Core SignalR. You'll learn strategies for bidirectional JavaScript interop. David covers component data binding, hierarchical event-driven communications, in-memory state management, and local storage.

This book shows you how to: