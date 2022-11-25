Book description
Take advantage of your C# skills to build UI components and client-side experiences with .NET. With this practical guide, you'll learn how to use Blazor WebAssembly to develop next-generation web experiences. Built on top of ASP.NET Core, Blazor represents the future of .NET single-page applications (SPA) investments.
Author David Pine, who focuses on .NET and Azure content development at Microsoft, explains how WebAssembly enables many non-JavaScript-based programming languages to run on the client browser. In this book, you'll learn about real-time web functionality with ASP.NET Core SignalR. You'll learn strategies for bidirectional JavaScript interop. David covers component data binding, hierarchical event-driven communications, in-memory state management, and local storage.
This book shows you how to:
- Create a feature-rich Blazor app that looks beautiful
- Localize an enterprise-scale app as the sole developer using GitHub Actions and Azure Cognitive Services Translator service
- Create advanced validation scenarios for input-based components with forms
- Automatically deploy and host to Azure Static Web Apps, and rely on HTTP services
- Utilize geolocation service native to the browser, as well as native speech synthesis and recognition
- Author a custom modal verification mechanism for validating a user
- Determine the best approach for building reliable, architecturally sound websites
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Preface
-
1. Blazing into Blazor
- The Origin of Blazor
- Single-Page Applications, redefined
- Why adopt Blazor
- Your first Blazor app with the .NET CLI
- The code must live on
- Perusing the “Learning Blazor” sample app
- Summary
- 2. Executing the App
- 3. Componentizing
-
4. Customizing the User Authorization Experience
- A bit more on Blazor authentication
- Native Speech Synthesis
- Chrome: The overloaded term
- Summary
- 5. Localizing the App
- 6. Exemplifying Real-time Web Functionality
- 7. Using Source Generators
-
8. Accepting Form Input with Validation
- The Basics Of Form Submission
- Framework-provided Components For Forms
- Models And Data Annotations
- Implementing A Contact Form
- Implementing Speech Recognition As User Input
- Form Submission Validation And Verification
- Summary
- 9. Testing All the Things
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Learning Blazor
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098113247
