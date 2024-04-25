Learning DevSecOps

by Steve Suehring
Released April 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098144845

Book description

How can organizations integrate security while continuously deploying new features? How can some maintain 24-7-365 operations at internet scale? How do they integrate security into their DevOps organization?

This practical guide helps you answer those questions and more. Author Steve Suehring provides unique content to help practitioners and leadership successfully implement DevOps and DevSecOps. Learning DevSecOps places an emphasis on prerequisites for success before looking at best practices, and then takes you through some of the tools and software used by successful DevSecOps-enabled organizations.

You'll learn how DevOps and DevSecOps can eliminate the walls that exist between development, operations, and security so that you can tackle the needs of other teams early in the development lifecycle.

With this book, you will:

  • Learn why DevSecOps is about culture and processes, with tools to support the processes
  • Understand why DevSecOps practices are key elements to deploying software in a 24-7 environment
  • Deploy software using a DevSecOps toolchain and create scripts to assist
  • Integrate processes from other teams earlier in the software development lifecycle
  • Help team members learn the processes important for successful software development

Publisher resources

