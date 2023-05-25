Learning Digital Identity

Why is it difficult for so many companies to get digital identity right? If you're still wrestling with even simple identity problems like modern website authentication, this practical book has the answers you need. Author Phil Windley provides conceptual frameworks to help you make sense of all the protocols, standards, and solutions available and includes suggestions for where and when you can apply them.

By linking current social login solutions to emerging self-sovereign identity issues, this book explains how digital identity works and gives you a firm grasp on what’s coming and how you can take advantage of it to solve your most pressing identity problems. VPs and directors will learn how to more effectively leverage identity across their businesses.

This book helps you: